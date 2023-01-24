Read full article on original website
Construction mogul brothers killed in avalanche during Canadian skiing trip
Two brothers who together stood at the helm of one of Central Pennsylvania’s most prominent construction and real estate companies were killed in an avalanche while helicopter skiing in British Columbia, Canada, according to their family. Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were buried alive by mounds of snow near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke Monday afternoon while on a guided heli-skiing trip. Helicopter skiing is a type of backcountry skiing in which a helicopter is used to access remote areas of more pristine snow. The Kinsley brothers’ guide, working for the ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, was partially buried by the avalanche...
Famous ‘Mischievous’ Bear Dies in Tragic Accident
“Tonight we’re all a little poorer because a family member has left,” offers park president Giovanni Cannata of beloved bear Juan Carrito. In life, Juan Carrito was a staple of Cannata’s National Park of Abruzzo Lazio and Molise and the surrounding Italian communities. Known as a “charismatic” and “mischievous” bear, Juan Carrito first made global headlines when he broke into a local bakery and feasted on their entire supply of biscuits. Now, Italy is mourning the death of the Marsican brown bear after a tragic accident.
abandonedspaces.com
Museums Are No Longer Calling Mummies ‘Mummies’ – Here’s Why
Mummies are some of visitors’ favorite exhibits in many museums around the world. There’s something fascinating about the remains of the ancient dead, whether from Egypt or elsewhere in the world. But the frequently accepted term for a body of this kind, mummy, is no longer going to be used by many museums in the United Kingdom. They will instead be switching it out for something that won’t “offend dead Egyptians.”
Watch: Moose caught in fencing wire rescued by British Columbia couple
A British Columbia couple rescued a moose they found entangled in fencing wire at the side of a road.
At the Fondation Carmignac’s Island Villa, Art and Nature Coexist in a Picturesque Landscape
An out-of-this-world haven, accessible only by boat, the Fondation Carmignac on the picturesque Porquerolles island sits on a 37-acre estate where a farm once stood. Upon setting foot on this Mediterranean island between Marseille and Saint-Tropez, you’ll never want to leave. A village looms ahead, but the temptation to follow the sign reading “Fondation d’art contemporain 0,6 km” is too strong. The ascending road on the left takes you up to this contemporary art space, once the setting for Jean-Luc Godard’s 1965 movie Pierrot le Fou. Related Articles Gallery-Sponsored Artists Residencies Are Spreading Across the World Olafur Eliasson’s Newest Reflections on Climate Change Come...
Artwork By Queen Victoria Is Heading to Auction
Later this month, two paintings of flowers that hearken back to the 1800s will be auctioned off at Hansons London. And while the paintings are perfectly fine in their own right, it’s likely that they might draw some buyers who are intrigued by the artist’s primary claim to fame: hereditary monarchy. As it turns out, Queen Victoria had a penchant for painting, and these represent part of her oeuvre.
