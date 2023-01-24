Once again the Oakland A’s have made a trade that has caused valuation sites to cry and left A’s fans hoping the front office knows something the pundits don’t. Since Cole Irvin is a known quantity and Darell Hernaiz is a prospect with 13 games above A-level competition, clearly the answer lies in how much of a prize Hernaiz turns out to be.

