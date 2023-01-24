ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletics Nation

Elephant Rumblings: Reactions to the Cole Irvin trade

I was somewhat surprised but hardly shocked that the A’s traded Cole Irvin to the Orioles yesterday for Baltimore’s 16th ranked prospect, Darrell Hernaiz. Irvin was the A’s best pitcher in 2022, and he isn’t even arbitration eligible until 2024. Baseball Trade Values certainly doesn’t like...
Athletics Nation

Irvin-Hernaiz Deal: Blogfather Reactions Are Selling Like Hot Takes

Once again the Oakland A’s have made a trade that has caused valuation sites to cry and left A’s fans hoping the front office knows something the pundits don’t. Since Cole Irvin is a known quantity and Darell Hernaiz is a prospect with 13 games above A-level competition, clearly the answer lies in how much of a prize Hernaiz turns out to be.
Athletics Nation

Oakland A’s 2023 Community Prospect List No. 2

Unsurprisingly, Tyler Soderstrom ran away with voting to claim the top spot on Athletics Nation’s 2023 Community Prospect List. That isn’t that big of a surprise, but things should get interesting from here on out. Tyler Soderstrom, C/1B. Here is the process:. Five nominees will appear on the...
Athletics Nation

NEW A's ERA

- This year A's games outside the AL West Division will increase, in-division matchups will decrease. - This implies many first-time confrontations of the two rosters, with low score results. - Scouting on veteran MLB players exists and better prepared teams will benefit, hopefully this includes the A's. SMALL BALL...
Athletics Nation

Elephant Rumblings: A’s need to commit

With most eyes focused on the NFL Conference Championship games this weekend, Saturday was a pretty slow news day for the Oakland Athletics overall. Pitchers and catchers will report soon and things will certainly be picking up. There hasn’t been much news in regards to Oakland’s stadium situation and Casey...
