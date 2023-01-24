Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
Area Closures Coming February 1 to Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte
PRESCOTT, AZ, Jan. 27, 2023 - Prescott National Forest officials would like to give folks a heads up that they have one weekend for climbing opportunities before the Forest implements restrictions on. climbing and other activities on the cliff faces of both Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte starting on Wednesday,...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Animal Control Reminds to Bring Pets Indoors
Prescott Valley has experienced some freezing and below freezing temps quite a bit this winter and Prescott Valley is asking pet owners to bring their pets indoors. As we anxiously wait for Punxsutawney Phil’s weather predictions on February 2, also known as Groundhog Day, we can only hope that winter will soon give way to warmer temps and Spring. In the meantime, Prescott Valley Animal Control would like to remind pet owners to bring their furry friends inside to stay warm.
SignalsAZ
Red Cluster Berry Cotoneaster: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Red Cluster Berry Cotoneaster! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant. Year-round interest in one evergreen plant! Drenched in white flowers...
SignalsAZ
Watters Garden Classes: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talks all about their upcoming Garden Classes for February! Learn all about soil preparation, growing fruit trees, and more! New to the area or simply new to gardening? Check out the Gardening for Newcomers class!. Check out more of...
SignalsAZ
Season of Snow, State of Things, and Academy Awards- My Drive January 25th, 2023
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Kristina Abbey cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover the 2023 SignalsAZ Snow Pic Sweepstakes, Mayor Goode’s State of the City, 95th Academy Awards Nominees, and more. Buckle up and...
Fronteras Desk
Flagstaff digs itself out of record-breaking snow as a new storm approaches
The city of Flagstaff registered a record-breaking five-plus feet of snow this month, and it’s not over yet with freezing temperatures sticking around and another storm expected early next week. It snowed so much last week Flagstaff residents were asked to stay off the roads. Police reported 31 car...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Airport Recognized at AZ Airport of the Year
Proactive programs related to noise and other projects, including runway improvements, helped lift Cottonwood Airport to an award as the state’s Airport of the Year for 2022. The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Group cited the Cottonwood Airport’s community efforts as a key reason for the honor.
fox10phoenix.com
Another round of snowfall in Arizona's high country
Some places in Arizona are looking like a winter wonderland! Check out the beautiful landscapes from FOX 10 viewers in Flagstaff, Sedona, Camp Verde, Payson, Prescott, Lakeside, Cordes Lakes, and Page.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery Presents One Gallery, Two Exhibits
The Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery is pleased to present One Gallery, Two Solo Exhibitions. Artists Tristyn Bustamante and Tess Mosko Scherer will have their artwork on display from January 20 through March 3, 2023, with an opening reception set for January 27, 2023. Concurrent solo exhibitions by two thrilling...
prescottenews.com
Volunteer Drivers Needed to Transport Local Veterans to Medical Appointments – Northern Arizona VA
With the Greatest Generation of World War II-era Veterans fading into history and baby boomers working longer into their retirement years, the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System, in partnership with the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Transportation Network is recruiting additional volunteers to help provide transportation for eligible Veterans to and from scheduled medical appointments at facilities across Northern Arizona.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, AZ News-Bomb Threat Leads To Arrest
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 27, 2023) –Yesterday at approximate noontime, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott for a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers informed responding Officers and Deputies that a female contacted 911 to state a 'white van is in front of the building' and that the male subject in the van told her not to move otherwise he would 'blow her up'. Dispatch described the vehicle as a white van with tubes on the top. Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department was en route with a Bomb detection dog.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Baseball Back in Action
The weather in Yavapai County hasn’t resembled baseball weather of late, but that won’t stop the Roughriders from getting back on the diamond. The spring season is here for the Yavapai College baseball team and this weekend it will take on the Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes. The...
prescottenews.com
More Snow Predicted for Monday – US National Weather Service Flagstaff
More snow is on the way late Sunday through Monday. This one has been trending wetter and is very cold. Some snow will fall across many valley locations, even into the depths of the Grand Canyon this time. Snowfall amounts will vary dramatically by location and will favor north and...
SignalsAZ
Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker at Findlay Toyota Center
Prescott Valley’s Findlay Toyota Center plays host to country music legends Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker – One Night, Two Icons: Sharing One Stage, Performing Together with a Full Band, live in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 7:30 pm. Tracy Lawrence—one of country’s truest...
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai News - Airplane down Skull Valley
Sunday, January 22, at 10:20 am YCSO Deputies responded to the report of a downed aircraft on a private airstrip in Skull Valley. It’s reported that the plane had clipped a tree branch during an attempted take-off the day prior and the plane was left where it landed. There are no injuries, and the owners of the plane were working on getting it removed from the location.
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE: MARITZA HAS BEEN LOCATED
UPDATE (1/24/23, 12:40PM): MARITZA HAS BEEN LOCATED. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile, Maritza Diaz. On January 22, 2023, around 6:30PM, Maritza ran away from her residence in Prescott Valley after having an argument with her mother and left the house without permission. She was last seen getting into a grey Dodge Charger belonging to her boyfriend. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a red sweater, and carrying an orange backpack.
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley Police Chief Receives ESGR Patriot Award
Chino Valley Police Chief Charles Wynn was presented with a Patriot Award on January 24 from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). Chief Wynn and the Chino Valley Police Department were recognized as a Patriotic Employer “for contributing to National Security and Protecting Liberty and Freedom by Supporting Employee Participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force.”
kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
theprescotttimes.com
Driver Crashes Into Dollar Tree
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 23, 2023) –On January 19, 2023, at approximately 2:20pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar Tree in Seligman to the report of a vehicle that had crashed into the store. A Honda CRV driven by Terryl Day (76) of Seligman, crashed...
themesatribune.com
Opinion: Heartbreaking tragedy, heartwarming response
Sometimes buried in the most heartbreaking tales we discover a glimmer of hope. It is one good reason to read the news, even now, when so much that makes headlines involves the worst of us doing the worst things. The goodness of people still exists. It surfaces at unexpected moments,...
