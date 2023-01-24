ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
alatinax
3d ago

This article is ALLLLL wrong , he got arrested days after shooting his baby mother in the head when she crashed into the tree — this psycho followed her after shooting her to finish her off . He was on house arrest and cut off his ankle monitor and followed her around ALL night - he killed the mother of his child on her birthday. Before writing articles put the proper timeline and information or don’t become a journalist at all.

WSVN-TV

Police arrest suspect connected to multiple jewelry thefts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out after he says he had his chain ripped right off his neck, but thanks to social media, police were able to track down the suspected thief. Friday morning he faced a judge. “Good morning, sir. You’re charged with a robbery...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Woman, Two Dogs Injured in Shooting in Miami Beach

A woman and two dogs were hospitalized Friday after a man shot at the animals while trying to break up a fight in Miami Beach. The shooting happened at around 7 p.m., according to Miami Beach Police. Washington Avenue between 8th and 10th streets was closed for the investigation. The...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS News

Two Florida police officers charged for allegedly beating homeless man

Two police officers are among the three people charged in connection with the beating of a homeless man in Florida last year. Both officers were removed from active duty before being fired from the department, police chief George Fuente said.According to an affidavit, Hialeah Police Department officers Lorenzo Orfila and Rafael Otano were working an afternoon patrol shift together on Dec. 17, 2022, when they were dispatched to Los Tres Conejitos Bakery in a Hialeah shopping plaza. The two officers "made contact" with Jose Ortega Gutierrez, who was then handcuffed and put in the backseat of Orfila's police vehicle. The affidavit...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Man charged with attempted murder, arson in Liberty City duplex fire

MIAMI - An arrest has been made in a Liberty City duplex fire that sent one man to the hospital. Thursday morning, Miami Fire Rescue said around 6 a.m. they received a call about a fire in a residence at the intersection of NW 12th Avenue and NW 40th Street. "When we arrived on the scene we encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from a duplex and immediately made entry into the property and began to extinguish the fire. We encountered an adult male victim laying on the ground when we arrived, he had torso and arm burns and...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Woman jumps into Miami-Dade victim’s car during attack, police say

MIAMI – A woman told police officers that Philomene Dume jumped into her car to attack her on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, police said. After appearing in court on Wednesday, Dume, 33, remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with stitches on her face, records show. Police officers...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade PD: Third arrest made in illegal drag racing crackdown

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have arrested a third man in connection with an operation cracking down on illegal drag races. According to authorities, Kevin Sander Tresilus, 22, of North Miami, used social media and “other electronic platforms” to promote numerous “takeover events” in Miami-Dade County and other counties in Florida.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

1 person airlifted to hospital after shooting in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said on Tuesday afternoon, dispatch received reports of a shooting on Bailey Road and North State Road 7. Detectives said a preliminary investigation...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Missing 67-year-old diver presumed dead after police find body in Hollywood Beach

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver was presumably found dead after an exhaustive search off the Coast of Hollywood Beach. A beachgoer found what appeared to be the diver’s body near Johnson Street and alerted police, Friday morning. While the body has not been identified by police, the description...
NBC Miami

Two Injured in Drive-By Shooting in SW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade that left two people hospitalized Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported in the 24300 block of Southwest 130th Avenue. Miami-Dade Police officials said one of the victims was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. The other victim was taken...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized

Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Click10.com

Police: 1 arrested, 3 at large in Hialeah insurance fraud scheme

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police arrested a man Monday, accusing him of staging car crashes and filing duplicate insurance claims in an attempt to defraud auto insurance companies. Marlon Aldecoa, 22, of northwest Miami-Dade, faced charges of organized scheme to defraud, staging an accident and filing fraudulent insurance claims.
HIALEAH, FL

