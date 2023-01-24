Read full article on original website
3d ago
This article is ALLLLL wrong , he got arrested days after shooting his baby mother in the head when she crashed into the tree — this psycho followed her after shooting her to finish her off . He was on house arrest and cut off his ankle monitor and followed her around ALL night - he killed the mother of his child on her birthday. Before writing articles put the proper timeline and information or don’t become a journalist at all.
Click10.com
14-year-old charged as adult, accused of fatally shooting Broward teenager
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head last month in Deerfield Beach, prosecutors confirmed to Local 10 News Friday. Jail records show that Keantae Vaughn was transferred from juvenile detention to the Paul Rein...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspect connected to multiple jewelry thefts
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out after he says he had his chain ripped right off his neck, but thanks to social media, police were able to track down the suspected thief. Friday morning he faced a judge. “Good morning, sir. You’re charged with a robbery...
NBC Miami
Woman, Two Dogs Injured in Shooting in Miami Beach
A woman and two dogs were hospitalized Friday after a man shot at the animals while trying to break up a fight in Miami Beach. The shooting happened at around 7 p.m., according to Miami Beach Police. Washington Avenue between 8th and 10th streets was closed for the investigation. The...
Click10.com
2 Hialeah police officers accused of beating handcuffed homeless man until he was unconscious
HIALEAH, Fla. – Two Hialeah police officers and a civilian are being charged after a homeless man was handcuffed and beaten unconscious last month, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Thursday. The state attorney identified the officers as Rafael Quinos Otano, 27, and Lorenzo Orfila, 22. Jail records...
Two Florida police officers charged for allegedly beating homeless man
Two police officers are among the three people charged in connection with the beating of a homeless man in Florida last year. Both officers were removed from active duty before being fired from the department, police chief George Fuente said.According to an affidavit, Hialeah Police Department officers Lorenzo Orfila and Rafael Otano were working an afternoon patrol shift together on Dec. 17, 2022, when they were dispatched to Los Tres Conejitos Bakery in a Hialeah shopping plaza. The two officers "made contact" with Jose Ortega Gutierrez, who was then handcuffed and put in the backseat of Orfila's police vehicle. The affidavit...
Man charged with attempted murder, arson in Liberty City duplex fire
MIAMI - An arrest has been made in a Liberty City duplex fire that sent one man to the hospital. Thursday morning, Miami Fire Rescue said around 6 a.m. they received a call about a fire in a residence at the intersection of NW 12th Avenue and NW 40th Street. "When we arrived on the scene we encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from a duplex and immediately made entry into the property and began to extinguish the fire. We encountered an adult male victim laying on the ground when we arrived, he had torso and arm burns and...
Click10.com
Davie 911 caller’s son hears bullet whiz past head during shooting, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – A 22-year-old college student faces a felony charge after Davie police say he drove up and down a neighborhood street and fired more than a dozen gunshots into the air, narrowly missing at least one person. That’s according to documents obtained by Local 10 News on...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman, 69, reported missing in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old Gerone Beaubrun was last seen in the area of West McNab Road and Avon Lane, at around 5:55 a.m., Thursday.
Click10.com
Woman jumps into Miami-Dade victim’s car during attack, police say
MIAMI – A woman told police officers that Philomene Dume jumped into her car to attack her on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, police said. After appearing in court on Wednesday, Dume, 33, remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with stitches on her face, records show. Police officers...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade PD: Third arrest made in illegal drag racing crackdown
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have arrested a third man in connection with an operation cracking down on illegal drag races. According to authorities, Kevin Sander Tresilus, 22, of North Miami, used social media and “other electronic platforms” to promote numerous “takeover events” in Miami-Dade County and other counties in Florida.
cw34.com
1 person airlifted to hospital after shooting in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said on Tuesday afternoon, dispatch received reports of a shooting on Bailey Road and North State Road 7. Detectives said a preliminary investigation...
WSVN-TV
Missing 67-year-old diver presumed dead after police find body in Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver was presumably found dead after an exhaustive search off the Coast of Hollywood Beach. A beachgoer found what appeared to be the diver’s body near Johnson Street and alerted police, Friday morning. While the body has not been identified by police, the description...
North Broward Crash Leaves One Person Dead, Circumstances Investigated
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A crash in North Broward County five days ago just became a fatality. A woman involved in the January 19th crash was just pronounced dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement Thursday afternoon: “At approximately 12:36 p.m., Thursday, […]
Victim's name released in Wellington murder-suicide
The name of a woman who died in a Wellington murder-suicide last week was released Thursday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the female victim as Brittany Carter, 34.
NBC Miami
Alleged ‘Pillowcase Rapist' Found Guilty in 1983 Case in Miami-Dade
A suspected serial rapist who police say terrorized South Florida for years in the early 1980s has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman nearly 40 years ago. Jurors returned a guilty verdict Wednesday for Robert Koehler on charges including kidnapping, sexual battery and burglary with a deadly weapon.
Coral Springs Crime Update: Victim of Residential Burglary loses $29K
This is a summary of crimes occurring between January 18 – January 24, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Fraud – All Other.
1 dead in Northlake Boulevard crash, Palm Beach Gardens police say
Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Friday one person died in a crash the day before on Northlake Boulevard, which caused a mess for drivers during the morning commute.
NBC Miami
Two Injured in Drive-By Shooting in SW Miami-Dade
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade that left two people hospitalized Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported in the 24300 block of Southwest 130th Avenue. Miami-Dade Police officials said one of the victims was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. The other victim was taken...
wqcs.org
Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized
Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
Click10.com
Police: 1 arrested, 3 at large in Hialeah insurance fraud scheme
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police arrested a man Monday, accusing him of staging car crashes and filing duplicate insurance claims in an attempt to defraud auto insurance companies. Marlon Aldecoa, 22, of northwest Miami-Dade, faced charges of organized scheme to defraud, staging an accident and filing fraudulent insurance claims.
