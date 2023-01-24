Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown, Al Horford among 4 key players out against Heat
The Celtics will be very shorthanded against the Heat on Tuesday
The Celtics will be without four key players on Tuesday night as they take on the Heat in Miami.
Jaylen Brown is taking a day off to manage his right adductor strain. Al Horford will miss the game with lower back stiffness. Marcus Smart is out for the second consecutive game with a sprained right ankle. Malcolm Brogdon is out for personal reasons.
Danilo Gallinari, who is recovering from a torn ACL, is also listed as out.
The Celtics are coming off a 113-98 loss to the Orlando Magic, which snapped Boston’s NBA-best nine-game win streak Monday night.
The Heat have won five of their last seven games, including a pair of wins against Milwaukee.
Miami will be without Nikola Jovic [lower back], Duncan Robinson [finger], and Omer Yurtseven [ankle].
