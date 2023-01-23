ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Telegram

Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, Zac Brown Band set to headline Faster Horses

Faster Horses will celebrate its 10th year July 14, 15 and 16, with country music stars Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain set to take to the stage. The three-day country music festival on the Michigan International Speedway grounds, 12626 U.S. 12, will also feature a number of familiar and up-and-coming acts on two stages, including Dwight Yoakum, Dustin Lynch, Billy Currington, Tenille Townes, Megan Moroney, Ben Burgess and Pillbox Patti. Daily performance times will be announced ahead of the event.
MICHIGAN STATE
Wide Open Country

Every Can't-Miss Country Music Tour Scheduled for 2023

Whether you want to see Country Music Hall of Famers (Hank Williams Jr., George Strait), '90s legends (The Chicks, Shania Twain), 21st century standard bearers (Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown) or this decade's breakout stars (Lainey Wilson, Walker Hayes), there's an upcoming or ongoing tour that should be in your wheelhouse.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Taste of Country

Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
ALABAMA STATE
extratv

Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62

Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
HAWAII STATE
People

Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

‘Country Boy Eddie’ Dies: Alabama TV Star Who Gave Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette A Chance Was 92

Gordon Edwards Burns, an Alabama TV personality nicknamed “Country Boy Eddie” who was an early supporter of Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Emmy Lou Harris and other budding country superstars, has died at 92. His family confirmed his death but did not provide a cause, saying merely that he died “peacefully at his home” in Warrior, Alabama. Burns was the host of The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddie, a talent showcase for rising stars. The folksy Burns hosted the show from 1957 at age 27 until his retirement in 1993. His family’s statement noted “He was a trailblazer for...
WARRIOR, AL
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Says Goodbye To Iconic Nashville Venue Exit/In With New “Same Ol’ Me” Music Video

Dierks Bentley’s 10 studio album is due out next month. Announced last week, Dierks says Gravel And Gold is “the best country music I ever made,” and added that he scrapped two different records while trying to get to this point now where he’s happy with the final product to put an album out to fans. He also revealed that he called in a few favors from his “heroes and friends,” likely for a few collaborations, so needless to say, it […] The post Dierks Bentley Says Goodbye To Iconic Nashville Venue Exit/In With New “Same Ol’ Me” Music Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
People

Hayley Williams Says Taylor Swift Told Her She Wanted to Be Like Carole King at 19

The Paramore vocalist recalled a teenage-era conversation with her longtime friend, whom she'll be opening up for on Swift's Eras Tour kickoff show Taylor Swift talked about wanting to be like Carole King at 19, Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams revealed in a new interview. Speaking with Billboard about her group's upcoming LP This Is Why and its opening slot on the first night of Swift's The Eras tour, the Good Dye Young co-creator, 34, reflected on a conversation she had with Swift, 33, when they were both...
ARIZONA STATE
KOOL 101.7

Billy Idol Announces 2023 North American Tour

Billy Idol will spend the spring of 2023 touring North America. His tour will kick off on March 30 in Scottsdale, Ariz., and conclude with an appearance at Pasadena's Cruel World festival on May 20. He will be joined on the tour by his longtime collaborator, guitarist Steve Stevens. You...
Black America Web

CeCe Winans Releases New Music Video and Prepares for Tour

(Los Angeles, CA) – The year 2022 was filled with record breaking moments for gospel singer, CeCe Winans. The chart-topping soloist completed a national sold out tour; released her 6th book- “Believe For It: Passing on Faith To The Next Generation” (K-LOVE Books), taped 10 episodes for season two of her popular YouTube Show, Generations; hosted her first annual Generations Women’s Conference that drew thousands of registrants to Nashville, TN on Mother’s Day Weekend and wrapped the year on a high note with a special tribute performance at the Kennedy Center Honors. Her hit single, “Goodness of God” is streaming over 1.3 million views per week; and if all that isn’t enough, Winans received GMA Dove Awards top honors: Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for the singer’s first live album, Believe For It, that doesn’t appear to be losing any steam.
Speedway Digest

The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes, Charley Crockett to Headline Chicago Street Race Concerts on July 1-2

NASCAR announced today that The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert will headline full-length concerts with the support of The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett for the first-ever street race in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Chicago Street Race, on July 1-2. The unprecedented 12-turn, 2.2-mile street race will take the Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series past and through many of Chicago’s most renowned downtown landmarks as part of a two-day festival during Fourth of July Weekend.
