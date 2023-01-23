(Los Angeles, CA) – The year 2022 was filled with record breaking moments for gospel singer, CeCe Winans. The chart-topping soloist completed a national sold out tour; released her 6th book- “Believe For It: Passing on Faith To The Next Generation” (K-LOVE Books), taped 10 episodes for season two of her popular YouTube Show, Generations; hosted her first annual Generations Women’s Conference that drew thousands of registrants to Nashville, TN on Mother’s Day Weekend and wrapped the year on a high note with a special tribute performance at the Kennedy Center Honors. Her hit single, “Goodness of God” is streaming over 1.3 million views per week; and if all that isn’t enough, Winans received GMA Dove Awards top honors: Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for the singer’s first live album, Believe For It, that doesn’t appear to be losing any steam.

