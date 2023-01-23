Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
TikToker Review Helps To Make Restaurant a SuccessHerbie J PilatoLas Vegas, NV
Related
George Strait’s Net Worth: It Pays To Be The King Of Country Music
Newsflash: Being The King of country music pays pretty damn well. George Strait’s net worth comes in at a staggering $300 million, according to Money Inc., making him one of the richest country singers in the business. Of course, he has 60 #1 singles to his name (the most...
Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, Zac Brown Band set to headline Faster Horses
Faster Horses will celebrate its 10th year July 14, 15 and 16, with country music stars Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain set to take to the stage. The three-day country music festival on the Michigan International Speedway grounds, 12626 U.S. 12, will also feature a number of familiar and up-and-coming acts on two stages, including Dwight Yoakum, Dustin Lynch, Billy Currington, Tenille Townes, Megan Moroney, Ben Burgess and Pillbox Patti. Daily performance times will be announced ahead of the event.
Country Music Hall Of Fame Details The Story Behind Chris Stapleton’s ‘Traveller’
It’s no secret that Chris Stapleton is one of the best singer/songwriters in all of mainstream country music right now. Not to mention, it’s hard to find an artist more versatile than Stapleton, as he can sing just about any genre imaginable. If you’re a Stapleton fan, then...
Every Can't-Miss Country Music Tour Scheduled for 2023
Whether you want to see Country Music Hall of Famers (Hank Williams Jr., George Strait), '90s legends (The Chicks, Shania Twain), 21st century standard bearers (Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown) or this decade's breakout stars (Lainey Wilson, Walker Hayes), there's an upcoming or ongoing tour that should be in your wheelhouse.
iheart.com
Brooks & Dunn Add Rising Star To 'REBOOT 2023 TOUR' With Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn revealed another artist set to hit the road with them on the iconic duo’s 2023 tour… Rising star Megan Moroney, known for singing “Tennessee Orange” and other songs, is slated to join the “REBOOT 2023 TOUR” as a special guest, along with “Damn Strait” star Scotty McCreery.
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident
"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
Little Big Town Roll Out 2023 Friends of Mine Tour Dates
Little Big Town will hit the road in 2023. The country quartet announced 10 new dates across spring and summer, billed as the Friends of Mine Tour. The tour kicks off April 13 with a stop in Birmingham, Ala., and features a batch of dates concentrated on spring, with one stop in June and two more in July.
‘Country Boy Eddie’ Dies: Alabama TV Star Who Gave Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette A Chance Was 92
Gordon Edwards Burns, an Alabama TV personality nicknamed “Country Boy Eddie” who was an early supporter of Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Emmy Lou Harris and other budding country superstars, has died at 92. His family confirmed his death but did not provide a cause, saying merely that he died “peacefully at his home” in Warrior, Alabama. Burns was the host of The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddie, a talent showcase for rising stars. The folksy Burns hosted the show from 1957 at age 27 until his retirement in 1993. His family’s statement noted “He was a trailblazer for...
Dierks Bentley Says Goodbye To Iconic Nashville Venue Exit/In With New “Same Ol’ Me” Music Video
Dierks Bentley’s 10 studio album is due out next month. Announced last week, Dierks says Gravel And Gold is “the best country music I ever made,” and added that he scrapped two different records while trying to get to this point now where he’s happy with the final product to put an album out to fans. He also revealed that he called in a few favors from his “heroes and friends,” likely for a few collaborations, so needless to say, it […] The post Dierks Bentley Says Goodbye To Iconic Nashville Venue Exit/In With New “Same Ol’ Me” Music Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMT
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Hayley Williams Says Taylor Swift Told Her She Wanted to Be Like Carole King at 19
The Paramore vocalist recalled a teenage-era conversation with her longtime friend, whom she'll be opening up for on Swift's Eras Tour kickoff show Taylor Swift talked about wanting to be like Carole King at 19, Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams revealed in a new interview. Speaking with Billboard about her group's upcoming LP This Is Why and its opening slot on the first night of Swift's The Eras tour, the Good Dye Young co-creator, 34, reflected on a conversation she had with Swift, 33, when they were both...
Brian Wilson’s Reaction to ‘I Get Around’ Surpassing the Beatles on the Music Charts
'I Get Around' became one of the first hit songs of The Beach Boys. Here's what Brian Wilson said of this song surpassing the Beatles on the music charts.
Wynonna Judd Wrote a Song About Grieving Naomi Judd’s Death
When she opens up to fans about her grief process surrounding the April 2022 death of her mother Naomi, Wynonna Judd has used the phrase "broken and blessed" to describe how her heartbreak and anguish coexist with the gratitude and love of her experience on the Judds Final Tour. Now, that phrase is finding its way into a brand-new song.
Billy Idol Announces 2023 North American Tour
Billy Idol will spend the spring of 2023 touring North America. His tour will kick off on March 30 in Scottsdale, Ariz., and conclude with an appearance at Pasadena's Cruel World festival on May 20. He will be joined on the tour by his longtime collaborator, guitarist Steve Stevens. You...
Black America Web
CeCe Winans Releases New Music Video and Prepares for Tour
(Los Angeles, CA) – The year 2022 was filled with record breaking moments for gospel singer, CeCe Winans. The chart-topping soloist completed a national sold out tour; released her 6th book- “Believe For It: Passing on Faith To The Next Generation” (K-LOVE Books), taped 10 episodes for season two of her popular YouTube Show, Generations; hosted her first annual Generations Women’s Conference that drew thousands of registrants to Nashville, TN on Mother’s Day Weekend and wrapped the year on a high note with a special tribute performance at the Kennedy Center Honors. Her hit single, “Goodness of God” is streaming over 1.3 million views per week; and if all that isn’t enough, Winans received GMA Dove Awards top honors: Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for the singer’s first live album, Believe For It, that doesn’t appear to be losing any steam.
CMT
WATCH: Luke Bryan Checks Off “Bucket List” Moment With Lionel Richie At Mexico Music Festival
Country sensation Luke Bryan always has a surprise up his sleeve. The five-time Entertainer of the Year recently wrapped up his weekend-long music festival Crash My Playa in Cancún, Mexico, with a bang. Country Now previously reported that the platinum-selling artist stunned ticketholders with a special guest – Lionel...
Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie Reunite with ‘American Idol’ Star Chayce Beckham at Crash My Playa
Following quite an exciting weekend at his annual Crash My Playa, Luke Bryan revealed he teamed up with Lionel Richie and American Idol star Chance Beckham for a performance at the event. In his latest Instagram post on Monday (January 23rd), Luke Bryan shared a series of snapshots of his...
The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes, Charley Crockett to Headline Chicago Street Race Concerts on July 1-2
NASCAR announced today that The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert will headline full-length concerts with the support of The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett for the first-ever street race in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Chicago Street Race, on July 1-2. The unprecedented 12-turn, 2.2-mile street race will take the Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series past and through many of Chicago’s most renowned downtown landmarks as part of a two-day festival during Fourth of July Weekend.
Comments / 0