Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
Related
vegas24seven.com
Party It Up 60 Floors High: Legacy Club Launches 2023 Signature Event Series
Circa Resort & Casino’s Rooftop Cocktail Lounge to Host Themed Soirees Throughout the Year Featuring Open Bars, Music and Unparalleled Views of Las Vegas Valley. Legacy Club at Circa Resort & Casino is kicking off 2023 with a new signature event series ranging from a Mardi Gras bash and high tea in the sky to a groovy Studio 60s disco party.
vegas24seven.com
CHECK OUT WHAT DUELING AXES HAS IN STORE FOR FEBRUARY!
WATCH THE BIG GAME AND CELEBRATE WITH “AX’S AND O’S” FOR GALENTINE’S AND VALENTINE’S DAY AT DUELING AXES LAS VEGAS THIS FEBRUARY. From a specialty cocktail and shot for the month to Big Game drink specials and Valentine’s Day group packages, Dueling Axes is the hot spot for February in Las Vegas!
vegas24seven.com
Watch The Big Game & Celebrate Valentine’s Day at JING
ENJOY A VARIETY OF GLOBALLY INSPIRED CUISINE AT JING LAS VEGAS FOR THE BIG GAME AND VALENTINE’S DAY. JING Las Vegas has curated a variety of delicious, special menus to celebrate The Big Game and Valentine’s Day. JING Las Vegas, located in Downtown Summerlin, is a globally inspired...
vegas24seven.com
Buy Ins for the $2,000,000 Bingo Extravaganza at South Point Are On Sale Now
BUY INS FOR THE $2,000,000 BINGO EXTRAVAGANZA AT SOUTH POINT ARE ON SALE NOW. will host their $2 million extravaganza bingo event on March 9 and 10 and March 13 and 14. Buy ins are now available for $445, which includes 9-ON pack for both days, food coupons and dauber. Each game is sold separately. Tickets can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/bingo.
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Faces Big Questions
A troubled Strip project seems to be on track for completion, but exactly when and under what circumstances remains a question.
vegas24seven.com
Smash Magazine Presents Brujeria at Backstage Bar & Billiards
Smash Magazine Presents Brujeria at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Friday, March 10, 2023. Doors open at 7 p.m. Mexico’s Brujeria brings their deathgrind metal sound to Downtown Las Vegas for a special performance at Backstage Bar & Billiards (601 E. Fremont St.). Presented by Smash Magazine, Brujeria will perform Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8 p.m., alongside special guests Total Chaos and Art of Shock. Tickets start at $25 plus applicable fees and are on sale now at www.smashmagazine.com. Guests must be 21 years or older and doors are at 8 p.m.
Why Your Las Vegas Strip Hotel Room May Cost More (You Won't Like It)
You expect to lose money in Las Vegas, but not to be cheated out of it.
Station Casinos' new downtown Wildfire Casino opens in February
In two weeks, Station Casinos' new downtown Las Vegas Casino, Wildfire Casino, will open near Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street.
Las Vegas drivers react to I-15 freeway closure for Tropicana project
Saturday was the first full day of closures on the I-15 as the "Dropicana" project continues. 8 News Now spoke to Las Vegas drivers who are coping with change.
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One
This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
vegas24seven.com
Make Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux your Big Game viewing headquarters
WHO: Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a leading sports-themed restaurant with an underdog culture and a Louisiana inspired menu serving up breakfast, lunch, dinner, and sports, is ready for the Big Game with more than 95 high-definition TVs and a giant TV wall for the ultimate stadium experience allowing optimum viewing throughout the venue.
Influx of Hawaiians moving to Las Vegas for cheaper price of living
Realtor, Scott Suzuki talks comparison between an average home in Hawaii and in Las Vegas. The difference is staggering. Meanwhile, Trevis Nishioka shares his story of moving to Las Vegas.
8newsnow.com
Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless encampments in Las Vegas neighborhood
Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and more people are complaining that encampments are now popping up in their neighborhoods. Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless …. Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and...
Tropicana transforms to ‘diverging diamond’ when bridge reopens on Monday
When the Tropicana Avenue overpass reopens on Monday, lanes will be redrawn into a "diverging diamond" that is expected to handle traffic better during ongoing construction.
lvsportsbiz.com
Nevada To Oakland Athletics: No New Taxes For Ballpark In Las Vegas But There Are Economic Programs Available For Businesses
Not a single person is standing in the way of the Oakland Athletics moving to Las Vegas and building a baseball park. In fact, any other businesses have moved from California to Las Vegas to open shop. But if the Major League Baseball franchise wants free public money from the...
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
Native Hawaiians who have been priced out of Hawaii are finding more affordable places to live in cities like Las Vegas.
jammin1057.com
That Las Vegas South Valley Hole In The Ground Keeps Getting Bigger
There’s a hole in the ground near this Las Vegas site, and it just keeps getting bigger. Having recently relocated to the South Valley, I was unfamiliar with that gigantic hole in the earth between Durango Drive and Peace Way. I drive by that huge fenced-off eyesore every day, and I wonder what those big semi-trucks are doing coming and going.
Homeless count underway in Las Vegas
Volunteers are on streets around the Las Vegas valley counting unsheltered individuals for the Southern Nevada Homeless Census.
‘I am sickened beyond words to express my horror,’ Las Vegas community reacts to video of violent arrest of Tyre Nichols during Memphis traffic stop
Las Vegas and Nevada officials are reacting to the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after body cam footage and street surveillance footage were made public Friday.
Metro investigating death in southwest valley as hit and run
Metro said Saturday it is investigating the death of a man in the southwest valley as a hit and run.
Comments / 0