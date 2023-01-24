ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Party It Up 60 Floors High: Legacy Club Launches 2023 Signature Event Series

Circa Resort & Casino’s Rooftop Cocktail Lounge to Host Themed Soirees Throughout the Year Featuring Open Bars, Music and Unparalleled Views of Las Vegas Valley. Legacy Club at Circa Resort & Casino is kicking off 2023 with a new signature event series ranging from a Mardi Gras bash and high tea in the sky to a groovy Studio 60s disco party.
CHECK OUT WHAT DUELING AXES HAS IN STORE FOR FEBRUARY!

WATCH THE BIG GAME AND CELEBRATE WITH “AX’S AND O’S” FOR GALENTINE’S AND VALENTINE’S DAY AT DUELING AXES LAS VEGAS THIS FEBRUARY. From a specialty cocktail and shot for the month to Big Game drink specials and Valentine’s Day group packages, Dueling Axes is the hot spot for February in Las Vegas!
Watch The Big Game & Celebrate Valentine’s Day at JING

ENJOY A VARIETY OF GLOBALLY INSPIRED CUISINE AT JING LAS VEGAS FOR THE BIG GAME AND VALENTINE’S DAY. JING Las Vegas has curated a variety of delicious, special menus to celebrate The Big Game and Valentine’s Day. JING Las Vegas, located in Downtown Summerlin, is a globally inspired...
Buy Ins for the $2,000,000 Bingo Extravaganza at South Point Are On Sale Now

BUY INS FOR THE $2,000,000 BINGO EXTRAVAGANZA AT SOUTH POINT ARE ON SALE NOW. will host their $2 million extravaganza bingo event on March 9 and 10 and March 13 and 14. Buy ins are now available for $445, which includes 9-ON pack for both days, food coupons and dauber. Each game is sold separately. Tickets can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/bingo.
Smash Magazine Presents Brujeria at Backstage Bar & Billiards

Smash Magazine Presents Brujeria at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Friday, March 10, 2023. Doors open at 7 p.m. Mexico’s Brujeria brings their deathgrind metal sound to Downtown Las Vegas for a special performance at Backstage Bar & Billiards (601 E. Fremont St.). Presented by Smash Magazine, Brujeria will perform Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8 p.m., alongside special guests Total Chaos and Art of Shock. Tickets start at $25 plus applicable fees and are on sale now at www.smashmagazine.com. Guests must be 21 years or older and doors are at 8 p.m.
Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One

This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
Make Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux your Big Game viewing headquarters

WHO: Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a leading sports-themed restaurant with an underdog culture and a Louisiana inspired menu serving up breakfast, lunch, dinner, and sports, is ready for the Big Game with more than 95 high-definition TVs and a giant TV wall for the ultimate stadium experience allowing optimum viewing throughout the venue.
That Las Vegas South Valley Hole In The Ground Keeps Getting Bigger

There’s a hole in the ground near this Las Vegas site, and it just keeps getting bigger. Having recently relocated to the South Valley, I was unfamiliar with that gigantic hole in the earth between Durango Drive and Peace Way. I drive by that huge fenced-off eyesore every day, and I wonder what those big semi-trucks are doing coming and going.
