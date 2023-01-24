Read full article on original website
Millions available for NY employees as part of Workers Relief Program: Have you applied for your $600?
In New York, a wide range of relief payments and programs are available that aim to help people beat inflation to some extent. One of the newest programs I talked about is the Temporary Assistance Program which gives poor NY families up to $789. In case you are interested in the program, you can check the details here.
Temporary Assistance Program for poor families in New York: Check eligibility and apply to get your $789
New York is one of the most populated states in the country. With time, it has seen tremendous growth and a diversified economy. Despite all this, a large number of people are living in poverty.
nystateofpolitics.com
Anti-smoking advocates hope Hochul's tax plan will save lives
Cigarette taxes would increase by $1 and flavored tobacco products like menthol cigarettes would be banned under a proposal backed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State agenda this year. It's being cheered by anti-smoking advocates as a potentially life-saving policy. Convenience stores, however, argue the move...
Family Housing Program for low-income NY homeowners: Check eligibility and join to get $50,000
2022 saw a high rate of inflation in different parts of the United States. Many Americans lost their jobs, and the housing costs touched the sky. Thankfully, some financial relief programs and grants are there to help people out. One of them is the Homeowner Program. If you apply for it and get approved, you may receive nearly $10,000 for utility and about $65,000 for each household. Here you can find the details of this program.
Join the Empire State Fellows Program and get $85,000: A life-changing opportunity for New Yorkers
It always feels good to work for thousands, especially when you are jobless and have a family to take care of. In New York, there is no shortage of relief programs or payments. These are meant to benefit people in one way or the other.
Restaurant Wait Staff in New York May Soon Get Higher Wages
Wages may be going up for employees who rely on tips in New York State. The One Fair Wage legislation has been reintroduced to phase out the below minimum wage over five years for all tipped workers, including restaurant servers. Average Salary. The average wait staff salary in New York...
manhattantimesnews.com
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for NY $234 millones de dólares adicionales en beneficios SNAP para NY
New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for January. All SNAP households will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the state’s economy, announced Governor Kathy Hochul.
New York’s marijuana mentorship program is off to a promising start
New York’s cannabis compliance mentorship program held its first session this week, and some legacy operators involved say they’re impressed with the program, and cautiously hopeful about its efficacy. “I’m feeling a lot more optimistic about the program and the system,” said Dennis, a legacy operator in Central...
New York State Poised To Lead Nation In Policy Efforts To Prevent And Reduce Tobacco Use
ALBANY, NY – According to the American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released today, New York State is in a position to solidify its leadership role on tobacco control policies. The state’s mixed grades remained the same for the second year in...
New York State Department of Labor hosting gender wage gap hearings
NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) will hold two in-person hearings regarding the gender wage gap impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and how to close it. The hearings, one being held on Thursday and the other on Tuesday, January 31, will also go over the impact the pandemic had […]
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul: SNAP recipients to get maximum benefit this month
New York state households that receive support from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum benefit this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul this week announced. The money will translate to a $234 million infusion into the state economy and provide support for families as inflation has pumped up costs...
nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate landlord supportive of Hochul’s housing proposals, but wants to revisit some 2019 rent reforms
There are about 150 rental units in the portfolio of Harriet Baldwin’s company, American Capital Real Estate LLC, most of which are located in Chemung County and the City of Elmira. In a conversation with Capital Tonight, Baldwin acknowledged the state’s housing crisis, and sympathized with tenants searching for...
informnny.com
New Yorkers push for minimum wage of $21.25/hour
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New Yorkers are pushing for legislation that would raise the minimum wage to $21.25 an hour by 2027. Currently the state’s minimum wage is set at $14.20 an hour, or in certain parts of the state, $15 an hour. In her State of the State Address, Governor Hochul said she wants to index wages to match the rising cost of inflation, but advocates say they want to see an overall increase in the state’s minimum wage and then index it to match inflation. All of this happening just weeks after lawmakers voted in favor of a $32,000 pay raise for themselves.
Fact or fiction: Here’s what NY Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to do with gas stoves
Gov. Kathy Hochul has no plans to ban gas stoves in existing buildings, just new ones beginning in 2025. Ongoing confusion over different paths for the future of fossil fuels is fueling New York's culture war over gas stoves. [ more › ]
Need a New Fridge or Furnace? This New York Program Can Help
If you have aging equipment or need help making your home more energy efficient, here's something to check into
wdkx.com
Maximum SNAP Benefits For All New Yorkers In January
New Yorkers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowance for the month of January. Governor Kathy Hochul announced all households — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive additional funding this month following $234 million in federal funding. Those that would have received a monthly supplement of less than $95 will receive at least $95, representatives said. SNAP is a federally-funded program overseen by the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Click Here To Read More.
Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits
Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
SNAP Gets $234 Million in Federal Funding Boost for January
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made the announcement that all New York state citizens currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be receiving the maximum benefits for the month of January, which is estimated to bring approximately $234 million in federal funding to the local state economy.
Worried about gas and electricity bills? $672 million available for New Yorkers as part of Debt-Forgiveness Program
With the increasing costs of food, shelter, clothing, and healthcare, it has become really difficult for many New York residents to live a peaceful and ideal life. It looks like the governor is aware of what's going on and officials are trying to help people out in the best possible ways.
Child Care Vouchers for homeless and low-income NY households: See if your family is eligible for cash assistance
Taking good care of children can be tough, especially if you live in an expensive state like New York. Still, our parents try their best to provide us with all the comforts and luxuries. No matter what, they try to keep us safe and free from tension.
