ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County Today

Comments / 0

Related
nystateofpolitics.com

Anti-smoking advocates hope Hochul's tax plan will save lives

Cigarette taxes would increase by $1 and flavored tobacco products like menthol cigarettes would be banned under a proposal backed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State agenda this year. It's being cheered by anti-smoking advocates as a potentially life-saving policy. Convenience stores, however, argue the move...
Mark Star

Family Housing Program for low-income NY homeowners: Check eligibility and join to get $50,000

2022 saw a high rate of inflation in different parts of the United States. Many Americans lost their jobs, and the housing costs touched the sky. Thankfully, some financial relief programs and grants are there to help people out. One of them is the Homeowner Program. If you apply for it and get approved, you may receive nearly $10,000 for utility and about $65,000 for each household. Here you can find the details of this program.
manhattantimesnews.com

Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for NY $234 millones de dólares adicionales en beneficios SNAP para NY

New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for January. All SNAP households will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the state’s economy, announced Governor Kathy Hochul.
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul: SNAP recipients to get maximum benefit this month

New York state households that receive support from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum benefit this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul this week announced. The money will translate to a $234 million infusion into the state economy and provide support for families as inflation has pumped up costs...
informnny.com

New Yorkers push for minimum wage of $21.25/hour

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New Yorkers are pushing for legislation that would raise the minimum wage to $21.25 an hour by 2027. Currently the state’s minimum wage is set at $14.20 an hour, or in certain parts of the state, $15 an hour. In her State of the State Address, Governor Hochul said she wants to index wages to match the rising cost of inflation, but advocates say they want to see an overall increase in the state’s minimum wage and then index it to match inflation. All of this happening just weeks after lawmakers voted in favor of a $32,000 pay raise for themselves.
wdkx.com

Maximum SNAP Benefits For All New Yorkers In January

New Yorkers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowance for the month of January. Governor Kathy Hochul announced all households — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive additional funding this month following $234 million in federal funding. Those that would have received a monthly supplement of less than $95 will receive at least $95, representatives said. SNAP is a federally-funded program overseen by the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Click Here To Read More.
Hot 99.1

Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits

Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
NEW YORK STATE
J.M. Lesinski

SNAP Gets $234 Million in Federal Funding Boost for January

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made the announcement that all New York state citizens currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be receiving the maximum benefits for the month of January, which is estimated to bring approximately $234 million in federal funding to the local state economy.
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
884K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy