Vigil honors former Lakewood High School football player, 17, killed in Long Beach drive-by shooting

An emotional vigil was held Monday evening in Long Beach to honor a 17-year-old former Lakewood High football player who was killed in a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

Khalil Saleem was remembered by family, friends and former teammates at Silverado Park on West 31st Street.

On Saturday, Saleem was playing basketball with friends when unknown assailants began shooting at them, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Saleem and two other victims were transported to a hospital, where the 17-year-old died, police said. One of the other victims was later released from the medical center, while the other remained hospitalized in stable condition.

The Lakewood High School football team tweeted: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Khalil Saleem and those impacted by the incident."

At the vigil, Saleem's aunt issued a message to the gunmen, who are still at large.

"You shot a child, somebody who was loved, who was cared for," Danielle Jackson said. "I just pray that they come forward. And if they don't, at the end of the day, you will be found."