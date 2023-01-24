Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WILX-TV
One wounded in south Lansing area shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A shooting victim was found by Lansing police Friday in the area of Cedar and Northrup streets. Police said they received several 911 calls reporting a car shooting at another car near Cedar and Miller streets. The shooting also hit multiple area businesses. The investigation is...
WILX-TV
Lansing man arrested for alleged threat to school
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt Township police report a suspect is in custody Friday for allegedly making threats to a school on social media. After an alleged threat to the Sheridan Road School, police report arresting the suspect at his Lansing home, where a weapon was discovered. The suspect is being charged with a felony.
2 plead guilty in shootout at East Kentwood High School
Two of the people involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School last year have pleaded guilty.
1 found shot on Cedar Street in Lansing
Lansing police officers are responding to a shooting near the corner of Cedar Street and Northrup Street.
eastlansinginfo.news
Police Pushed to Do More about Menacing Masked Man
A man wearing a golden crown and black mask, while also reportedly carrying a hammer and pair of scissors, has been seen roaming around downtown East Lansing, north of the Michigan State University campus. Photos and videos of the individual have appeared across social media, including Facebook and TikTok. The...
WILX-TV
Two men charged in 2018 Bath Township death of hunter appear in court
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The two men charged for the 2018 shooting death of hunter Chong Yang appeared in court Thursday. Thomas Olson, 34 of Grand Blanc Twp. and Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns were charged with murder four years after Yang’s body was discovered in 2018.
Driver busted for going 114 mph on Michigan highway
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One driver thought they could get away with going 114 mph on I-496 Thursday. However, troopers with Michigan State Police had other plans for the driver. The driver was stopped by troopers on the highway near Creyts Road in Delta Township. “High speeds like this not only are unsafe for […]
Eviction leads to police standoff, arrests in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- After two tense confrontations with police due to an eviction notice, a man and woman were arrested Thursday for resisting and obstructing, police said. At about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26, deputies were dispatched to a home in the Sherman Oaks trailer park in Rives Township, north of Jackson, to assist a court officer with an eviction, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Retired Ingham County judge pleads ‘no contest’ after pulling woman’s hair
According to Lansing City Pulse, as a part of the plea bargain, Collette was required to pay around $425 in court costs and fees.
WILX-TV
East Lansing community cries out for safer schools
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A concerned community gathered Friday at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center to voice their frustrations over safety issues at East Lansing High School. “I want to see more consequences being held for people’s actions, so nothing like this ever happens again,” said Elaina Andrews,...
Charlotte woman killed in snowmobile crash in the U.P.
Multiple different agencies responded to the crash and tried life saving measures after she hit a tree.
Lansing man killed while walking on Saginaw Hwy in Eaton County
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday.
Lansing police need help with fraud and aggravated assault cases
Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information on these cases could get as much as a $1,000 reward.
Car hits barrier at 496 and US-127 split in East Lansing
The car involved is a silver Ford Sedan and most of the damage appears to be to the front bumper.
WLNS
Drug dealer arrested during traffic stop in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted felon is yet again behind bars after a routine traffic stop. During that stop, Lansing Police Department discovered a gun, cash, and drugs inside the vehicle. According to police, the suspect was a convicted felon and known drug dealer. Legally, felons are not...
WILX-TV
East Lansing High School closed Friday for safety concerns
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing High School is closed Friday due to safety concerns. All other ELPS buildings will remain open. The closure comes as high school students staged a walkout Thursday morning following concerns over an increase in student fights. The Thursday night basketball game between East Lansing High School and Okemos was postponed due to safety concerns. Last week, a gun was found in a student’s backpack during a fight at the boys’ varsity basketball game. The student does not go to East Lansing.
WILX-TV
Saginaw Highway reopened after Lansing pedestrian killed in crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Saginaw Highway was closed for hours Friday after a pedestrian was killed. The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. between Nixon Road and Broadbent Road in Delta Township. According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the 45-year-old man from Grand Ledge was traveling...
Michigan woman charged for embezzling money from her father
Tanya Patterson is expected back in court for her probable cause conference on Jan. 26.
Man tracked through snow after Saginaw Family Dollar robbery charged with life offense
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with a life offense after allegedly robbing a dollar store, only to then be arrested after a police K-9 tracked him to a nearby house. Danell A. Henderson, 48, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge M....
5 Eaton County Officer vehicles damaged in police chase
The suspected driver who led police through multiple different counties on Tuesday, is currently being held in Barry County jail, but officials say, the 45-year-old Bellevue man will be on his way to face charges in Eaton County soon enough.
