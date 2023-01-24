ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

One wounded in south Lansing area shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A shooting victim was found by Lansing police Friday in the area of Cedar and Northrup streets. Police said they received several 911 calls reporting a car shooting at another car near Cedar and Miller streets. The shooting also hit multiple area businesses. The investigation is...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing man arrested for alleged threat to school

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt Township police report a suspect is in custody Friday for allegedly making threats to a school on social media. After an alleged threat to the Sheridan Road School, police report arresting the suspect at his Lansing home, where a weapon was discovered. The suspect is being charged with a felony.
LANSING, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

Police Pushed to Do More about Menacing Masked Man

A man wearing a golden crown and black mask, while also reportedly carrying a hammer and pair of scissors, has been seen roaming around downtown East Lansing, north of the Michigan State University campus. Photos and videos of the individual have appeared across social media, including Facebook and TikTok. The...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Driver busted for going 114 mph on Michigan highway

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One driver thought they could get away with going 114 mph on I-496 Thursday. However, troopers with Michigan State Police had other plans for the driver. The driver was stopped by troopers on the highway near Creyts Road in Delta Township. “High speeds like this not only are unsafe for […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Eviction leads to police standoff, arrests in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- After two tense confrontations with police due to an eviction notice, a man and woman were arrested Thursday for resisting and obstructing, police said. At about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26, deputies were dispatched to a home in the Sherman Oaks trailer park in Rives Township, north of Jackson, to assist a court officer with an eviction, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing community cries out for safer schools

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A concerned community gathered Friday at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center to voice their frustrations over safety issues at East Lansing High School. “I want to see more consequences being held for people’s actions, so nothing like this ever happens again,” said Elaina Andrews,...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Drug dealer arrested during traffic stop in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted felon is yet again behind bars after a routine traffic stop. During that stop, Lansing Police Department discovered a gun, cash, and drugs inside the vehicle. According to police, the suspect was a convicted felon and known drug dealer. Legally, felons are not...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing High School closed Friday for safety concerns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing High School is closed Friday due to safety concerns. All other ELPS buildings will remain open. The closure comes as high school students staged a walkout Thursday morning following concerns over an increase in student fights. The Thursday night basketball game between East Lansing High School and Okemos was postponed due to safety concerns. Last week, a gun was found in a student’s backpack during a fight at the boys’ varsity basketball game. The student does not go to East Lansing.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Saginaw Highway reopened after Lansing pedestrian killed in crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Saginaw Highway was closed for hours Friday after a pedestrian was killed. The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. between Nixon Road and Broadbent Road in Delta Township. According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the 45-year-old man from Grand Ledge was traveling...
LANSING, MI

