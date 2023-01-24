CHICAGO (CBS) -- According to one estimate from the nonprofit think tank Economic Policy Institute, reported and unreported wage theft could amount to as much as $50 billion per year owed to workers.A CBS News Investigation found that if an employer takes money from their employees' paychecks, there is a good chance they'll get away with it.Meanwhile, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has been digging into the massive issue of wage theft specifically in Illinois. She discovered that despite filing claims, Illinois workers are still waiting for tens of millions of dollars.It can happen in a lot of ways –...

