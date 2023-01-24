(Undated) -- Reaction to the passage of a controversial bill benefiting private education in Iowa is coming from all over KMAland. By a 54-to-45 vote Monday evening, the Iowa House approved Governor Kim Reynolds' proposal establishing Educational Savings Accounts of up to $7,600 for public school students wishing to attend private institutions. Legislators in the Iowa Senate approved a similar measure by a 31-to-18 vote, sending the bill to the governor's desk for her signature. At least one veteran KMAland administrator says he's "extremely disappointed" by the bill's passage. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the bill will have a lasting impact on public education in the state.

