Omarion Responds To The Nia Long Chatter, ‘You Never Know’

By Marsha Badger
 3 days ago

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

The streets have been talking ever since Nia Long shared a flirtatious embrace with Omarion on the red carpet. The girls are cheering the 52-year-old newly single actress on in these dating streets.

Long responded, “I’m single,” to the uproar, and honestly, we stan. The mother of two is living her best life post she split from her husband last year. The Missing actress boldly declared her status, and it didn’t take Omarion long to echo her response.

Paparazzi ran into the singer at the airport and attempted to play matchmaker.

As Omarion walks bundled up with his headphones resting on his head, a report stops to ask him about his relationship with long.

“Is there anything to those reports that you guys may be dating?” he asks.
“No,” Omarion responds.

“Definitely not?” the paparazzi asks. “Putting the fire out right here, right now?”
To which O replies, “Well, I wouldn’t say that. I didn’t say that.”

They laugh quickly at his retraction, indicating that they may not be dating, but he is open to the idea.

The paparazzi continued to probe. “What’s the current status between you and Nia right now?” he asks.

“What do you mean?” Omarion responds.

“You just friends?” asks the paparazzi.

“I just met her for the first time on the red carpet,” he declares.

Well, there you have it, folks. Just two adults hugging it out on the red carpet. Nothing to see here, YET.

