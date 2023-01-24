ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Uber Freight laying off 150, about 3% of workforce

 3 days ago
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Uber Freight said Tuesday it will lay off roughly 150 employees, or about 3% of its workforce, as economic uncertainty hammers demand for shipping services.

The division of rideshare company Uber Technologies (UBER.N) said the layoffs will be limited to its digital brokerage operations that match shippers with truckers seeking to haul cargo.

With the move, Uber Freight joins trucking firm C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW.O), freight forwarding startup Flexport, and financial services and technology firms in shedding jobs this year.

Reuters

Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources

NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (BA.N) and engine suppliers General Electric (GE.N) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals.
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: Did Binance Make Honest Error With Customers' Funds?

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. The crypto market slid...
Reuters

Reuters

