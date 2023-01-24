Weather Update: Cool and dry conditions follow behind potential severe weather threat tonight

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
tigertv.tv
"I'm ready for it to come," Adam Miller on breaking the Tiger's loosing streak.
LSU guard Adam Miller spoke to the media on Saturday following the Tigers' eighth straight loss. Despite adding another game to their eight-game losing streak, Miller had a turn-around and finished with 20 points, three rebounds and one assist. Even with Miller's first 20-point-game in two months, he recognized the...
tigertv.tv
HIGHLIGHTS | LSU MBB vs. Texas Tech | 1.28.23
The Purple and Gold extended their losing streak to eight games following a 76-68 loss in the SEC vs. Big 12 Challenge on Saturday. The Tigers struggled defending the three pointer and allowed the Red Raiders to get 61% from the arc. On the other end of the court, the Tigers were on but still only knocked down 35% of their three pointers.
tigertv.tv
Citizens address crime issue in Baton Rouge
Crime in Baton Rouge is still double the national average despite small declines in recent years. Following cases like those of LSU students Allie Rice and Madison Brooks, there is a bigger call to address senseless violence around the city. Community members are working on the ground level to address...
tigertv.tv
Kaivon Washington turns himself into Walker Police for 2020 rape investigation
Kaivon Washington, 18, one of the accused in the investigation of Madison Brooks's death, turned himself into Walker Police Friday afternoon in connection to a rape investigation from 2020 involving a 12-year-old girl. Washington is being charged with first degree rape. The victim recently started posting about the alleged assault...
tigertv.tv
“Find positivity in the disappointment,” Matt McMahon on LSU Men's Basketball underwhelming season
The LSU Men’s basketball team continues their losing streak after taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road. The Tigers struggled in the last few weeks. They lost to all of their SEC opponents except one. “We’re not excited about where we’re at or how we’ve played this month,”...
tigertv.tv
Three accused in case of Madison Brooks out on bond
Kaivon Washington, one of the accused in the ongoing investigation of the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, was released on bond Thursday from East Baton Rouge Jail. Washington's bond was set at $150,000, and he is currently being charged with third-degree rape. He is the third of the accused...
tigertv.tv
"The most talented teams don't win they work," Kim Mulkey on undefeated LSU Women's basketball team
The LSU Women’s Basketball team defeated Alabama 89-51 earlier this week to earn their 20th victory of the season. “Absolutely not,” Kim Mulkey said when asked if she envisioned the team being where they are today. The Tigers still have three SEC games before they travel to Columbia...
tigertv.tv
Teamwork makes the dreamwork: The reason behind LSU women's basketball success
The LSU Women's Basketball team's record is 20-0, which is a historic start to the season. This comes largely from the help of star player Angel Reese who broke the LSU record for most consecutive games with a double-double. Despite her own achievements, Reese is the first to point out...
tigertv.tv
LSU responds to President Tate's email backlash
LSU President William Tate received significant public backlash after his initial statement following the death of Madison Brooks. Interim Vice President of the LSU Office of Communications Cody Worshaw gave a statement to Tiger TV on the issue. "President Tate’s message Monday was directed at perpetrators and the establishments that...
Comments / 0