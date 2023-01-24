ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Nonstop trip to the championships: United adds Cincinnati to Kansas City flights

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdPa7_0kPtDvTF00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — United Airlines has announced a new flight option for Ohioans heading to the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship game this Sunday.

United Airlines has added a new nonstop flight from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Kansas City for the game.

The flight is scheduled to depart Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. and land in Kansas City at 1:50 p.m.

Bengals roll Bills 27-10, return to AFC Championship

The flight is set to return to Ohio on Monday, Jan. 30, according to a Facebook post by United Airlines.

Flights can be booked online here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Reds Caravan rolling into the Miami Valley

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Reds Caravan will soon be moving into the Dayton area as it returns after a two year pause. On Saturday, January 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Reds fans will be able to ask questions and meet the baseball […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Dayton chef named James Beard semifinalist

Becky Clark, the Executive Chef at Little Fish Brewing Company in Dayton, is a semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation's Chef of the Year for the Great Lakes Region comprising of Ohio, Michigan, Illinois and Indiana.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Macy Gray brings R&B, Soul to Cincinnati

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It is getting closer! There are still tickets available to see Macy Gray in Cincinnati on Saturday, February 4! Gray is best known for the single “I Try” and “Beauty in the World,” which was actually featured on the comedy-drama show, “Ugly Betty”. The artist is bringing soul and R&B to […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Chiefs fans react to “Burrowhead” Stadium nickname

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WDTN) – The excitement continues to build and the trash talk continues to heat up as the Bengals prepare to face the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. However, Bengals fans and even some players have renamed it to “Burrowhead” Stadium. 2 Sports Director Jack Pohl caught up with some Chiefs fans in Kansas […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
WDTN

Wright State to host food drive at weekend game

According to a release, anyone attending the Wright State University men’s basketball game against Green Bay at the Nutter Center can donate either food or cash to the Raider Food Pantry and have their donations matched by Kroger, up to $5,000.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Spring’Burrow’ Spirit: Students show off ‘Who Dey’ pride

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Staff and students at Clearcreek Elementary in Springboro showed off their orange and black stripes in support of the Cincinnati Bengals. Clearcreek students were loud and proud on Friday afternoon. The students went all out by lining the halls and rallied throughout the entire school to cheer on the Bengals in […]
SPRINGBORO, OH
WLWT 5

'Who Dey Express' returns for a second year

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Kansas City is almost nine hours away, and that trip may not be the easiest or the cheapest to make. Many fans are making the trip on their own while some are getting some help from the 'Who Dey Express.' It's a unique way to get fans to Kansas City in style and on a budget.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WDTN

The QB rivalry continues between Burrow and Mahomes

(AP) – As the Bengals and Chiefs gear up to face off in a blockbuster rematch of the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, the Joe Burrow-Patrick Mahomes debate is once again raging as the two young quarterbacks meet on Sunday. When the teams face off Sunday in Kansas City to determine the AFC champion, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

January: Most expensive homes sold in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s a new year for the housing market, and sales are already being made, many of them at a high cost. Here’s a list of some of the most expensive homes that sold in Montgomery County during the first month of 2023. All prices are according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to Grand Canyon

An epic road trip from Cincinnati, Ohio to the Grand Canyon is the perfect adventure if you are looking for a great way to admire the Midwestern deserts and national parks on your way to one of the world's most famous UNESCO World Heritage sites. This will surely be the journey of a lifetime!
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Things to watch for in Bengals-Chiefs AFC title game

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — For the second straight year, the Cincinnati Bengals will be playing for an AFC championship against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is eager for revenge and to avoid a fourth straight loss to Cincinnati, which is looking to make back-to-back Super Bowls for the first time. In the […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Larry the Cable Guy in Cincinnati: Where to find tickets

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for a laugh this spring? Larry the Cable Guy is coming to Cincinnati in April. On Saturday, April 15, Larry the Cable Guy will bring his stand-up comedy show to the Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom. This is an adults-only event, with a requirement that all ticket holders be 21 or […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

WDTN

42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy