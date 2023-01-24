Nonstop trip to the championships: United adds Cincinnati to Kansas City flights
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — United Airlines has announced a new flight option for Ohioans heading to the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship game this Sunday.
United Airlines has added a new nonstop flight from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Kansas City for the game.
The flight is scheduled to depart Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. and land in Kansas City at 1:50 p.m.Bengals roll Bills 27-10, return to AFC Championship
The flight is set to return to Ohio on Monday, Jan. 30, according to a Facebook post by United Airlines.
The flight is set to return to Ohio on Monday, Jan. 30, according to a Facebook post by United Airlines.

Flights can be booked online here .
