FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBBJ
Helen Marie Beal Gunshefski
Helen Marie Beal Gunshefski entered her heavenly home on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the age of 90. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Born in Job, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late George Floyd Beal and Geraldine Palmer Beal. She worked in production for Steer Enterprises.
WBBJ
Emma Sloan Boyd
Emma Sloan Boyd, age 94, passed away peacefully among close family at her residence in Brownsville, TN on Tuesday January 24, 2023. A private service was held by family and friends. Emma was born on July 1, 1928, to John Henry Sloan and Carolina Batchelor. “BB” was known as the...
WBBJ
Community Champion: Abbie Hinton
It’s time to recognize this month’s Community Champion — an honor given to people making a positive impact in the community, in partnership with Leaders Credit Union. “I think that people who volunteer just do it. I just think that people give a part of them self, they get a whole lot back,” said Abbie Hinton.
WBBJ
A local city celebrates a music legend
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. —A local city held a festival. On Saturday, the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center celebrated the life and legacy of blues pioneer Sleepy John Estes. Estes, born January 25, 1899 near Ripley, Tennessee, grew up in northeast Haywood county near Nutbush. He made his first guitar from...
WBBJ
Mr. Roosevelt Swain, Jr.
Services for Mr. Roosevelt Swain, Jr. age 55 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2022, 2:00 P.M., at the East Jackson Church of Christ. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00-5:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw...
WBBJ
Amanda Cunningham promoted to Head Coach for FHU Lady Lions volleyball
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University announces Lady Lions Assistant Volleyball Coach, Amanda Cunningham, has been promoted to Head Coach. A news release from FHU states Coach Todd Humphry is handing over the reins after 23 seasons and 433 wins. Humphry will now be focusing solely on his role as head softball coach.
WBBJ
Luncheon marks end of $10 tax
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — One county celebrated with a lunch. The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon to recognize the removal of the $10 wheel tax. In 2000, a $10 wheel tax was put in place to construct and develop the Carroll County Thousand Acre Recreational Lake.
WBBJ
Free yoga event coming to Jackson on Feb. 3
JACKSON, Tenn. — The community is invited to join one organization for an upcoming yoga event. Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA is a national nonprofit that aims to organize a diverse and vibrant Hindu American society. On Friday, February 3, the organization will host a free yoga workshop for the...
WBBJ
Free series on blues being hosted at local college
JACKSON, Tenn. — A free music program is being hosted at Jackson college. According to a news release, the University of Memphis Lambuth will be hosting The Blues, a free Masterclass Series, focusing on aspects of the genre and giving people hands-on experiences from February 7 to April 4.
WBBJ
Friday Night Buckets Recap.
2. South Gibson Lady Hornets defeat the North Side Lady Indians 87 to 7. 3. Chester County defeats Hardin County 60 to 57. 4. Chester County Lady Eagles defeat the Hardin County Lady Tigers 49 to 32.
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
WBBJ
25th Working Women’s Conference to be held in February
MARTIN, Tenn. — The 25th Working Women’s Conference is being held next month. The University of Tennessee at Martin says their WestStar Leadership Program will be hosting the conference on February 10. They say this year’s theme is “Life is a Highway” and will feature sessions called “When...
WBBJ
GALLERY: Safety measure saves church from fire in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local church caught fire, but one interesting safety measure saved it from total destruction. Friday around noon, the Gibson County Fire Department responded to a call that Gibson Wells Methodist Church was on fire. Fire officials say the fire began after a faulty wire...
WBBJ
Liquor, wine tasting to be held in February
JACKSON, Tenn. — A liquor and wine tasting event will be held in Jackson in a few weeks. An event, titled Corks and Crowns, will serve as a fundraiser for the Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County Volunteer Pageant that is coming to the Hub City. The very first...
WBBJ
Fighters showcase their skills in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. –A special tournament is held in Jackson. The Hub City Invitational 3 took place on Saturday. It was a jiu-jitsu tournament at the Fightshop, where male and females of all weights and ranks competed. This was a great opportunity for first time competitors or veteran competitors, to...
WBBJ
GALLERY: Humboldt coffee shop reopens under new owners
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – A new business is brewing in a local city. The Coffee Shop in Humboldt hosted their grand re-opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday. The newly-renovated space is a dream come true for the current owners, Justin Romero and Lauren Martin. “So I am co-owner...
WBBJ
‘Heartbroken’: Legal battle ends for Pathways stabbing survivor
JACKSON, Tenn. — A former West Tennessee Healthcare employee’s legal journey comes to an end. “You know, my fight is over, but I would like to open that up so it doesn’t happen again to a patient or a healthcare worker,” said Jessica Forsythe. Forsythe, who...
WBBJ
United Way reveals ‘Bright Start’ plan for early childhood care, education
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Bright Start program was announced in Madison County on Friday to an audience that was filled with government officials, educators, Jackson Chamber members, and multiple nonprofits. Bright Start was put together by a passionate team as the need is so extensive. “We are in a...
WBBJ
UPDATE: Jackson police seek assistance in locating 77-year-old woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is attempting to locate an elderly woman. JPD says family is concerned about the whereabouts of 77-year-old Vee Coble, who may now be homeless. According to family, Coble was residing with her adult son at Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/26/23 – 1/27/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/26/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/27/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
