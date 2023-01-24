ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why did Cate Blanchett's face 'freeze' for 15 seconds in interview?

By Ariana Baio
 3 days ago

We've all done it; zone out of a conversation and just stare deep into space.

But when actor Cate Blanchett did it for a solid 15 seconds during a media interview, it caused an online stir.

Last week, Blanchett, 53, sat down alongside her Tár costar Nina Hoss to speak about their movie in a short interview posted to YouTube.

The two actors went back and forth answering questions for a few minutes but around the three-minute mark, Hoss gave an in-depth response about her character, Sharon Goodnow.

During her answer, Blanchett sat quietly next to her, staring offscreen with her eyes and mouth locked in the same position for 15 seconds.

Eventually, Blanchett moved her leg and eyes, resetting her very still position.

"There's a continuing lack of reality" Cate Blanchett & Nina Hoss weigh in on theory about Tár www.youtube.com

Commenters joked about the actor's blank stare, imagining what was going through her head during the moments.

"Did I leave the gas on?" Adam wrote.

"Glitch in the matrix there, lol," another YouTube commenter said.

While Blanchett never clarified the reasoning behind her stare some believe she was lost in thought while listening to Hoss give her answer.

The actor also could have been tired from doing several interviews as the Digital Spy interview seemed to be part of a press junket.

Regardless, Blanchett snapped back into her normal self after a few seconds.

Blanchett is nominated in the best actress category for an Academy Award, a BAFTA, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics Choice Award, and more for her performance as Lydia Tár.

She recently won a Golden Globe award.

