KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police arrest man on 2 counts of battery with a deadly weapon
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police arrested a man on charges of 2 counts of battery with a deadly weapon, among other things, on Thursday night. Around 8:19 p.m. Thursday, Sparks Police were called to an RV trailer in the 300 block of Wolverine Way for a woman who had sustained a gunshot wound.
2news.com
Hundreds Attend Memorial Service for Philanthropist Evelyn Mount
Hundreds packed Grace Church in Reno to celebrate the life of local philanthropist Evelyn Mount. The celebration of Mount's life included singing, laughs and more than half a dozen speakers. People who attended the memorial remember Mount as a woman of faith who was also a force of nature. For...
KOLO TV Reno
New details released about Renner accident
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details about the accident involving Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner. They say around 9:00 a.m., Renner was attempting to free his truck that had become stuck in the deep snow of his driveway. Renner and his nephew, Alexander Fries, freed the truck and towed it with a Pistenbully.
mynews4.com
Authorities seeking information on dog attack at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) is looking for information regarding an incident of a dog attack at the Grand Sierra Resort on Thursday, January 26. According to WCRAS, the person of interest is identified as Heather Brashear and her...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Firefighters start GoFundMe for retired firefighter battling cancer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Firefighters has started a GoFundMe for a retired firefighter battling cancer. Mike Foster was diagnosed with colon cancer in February of 2020. A year later, the cancer spread to his lungs, forcing him into an early retirement. Foster’s fight against the disease continues three years...
2news.com
Authorities Arrest 3 Teens in Connection With Shooting in Carson City
Carson City Deputies have arrested three teens in connection with a shooting near Carmine Street and Airport Road on Tuesday night. Police got multiple calls of shots fired in the area just after 7 p.m. - officers eventually found two people with gunshot wounds. When deputies arrived at one of...
2news.com
Crystal Peak Park Temporarily Closed
Washoe County says an arborist is scheduled to pick up the dangerous tree limbs on Feb. 10. Washoe County says an arborist is scheduled to complete cleanup on February 10.
2news.com
Saturation Patrols Begin in Lyon County
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is expected to begin Saturation Patrol starting Friday night. According to the sheriff's office, over one dozen deputies are set to patrol in Fernley. They'll be out for a 12-hour period into Saturday morning. Deputies will specifically be looking to make arrests for illegal drugs,...
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigating Shooting
They say multiple teens were involved. Three juveniles have been taken into custody as suspects in a shooting in Carson City that injured two teens, including one who remains hospitalized in critical condition. Detectives have determined approximately 17 shots were fired from handguns and several vehicles were damaged by a fleeing vehicle during Tuesday night’s shooting. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told the Nevada Appeal the motive appears to be drugs. Deputies recovered multiple baggies containing marijuana and mushrooms from inside the vehicle that fled the area. The youth who remained in critical condition at Renown Medical Center in Reno on Wednesday was identified as a 16-year-old Lyon County teen who was shot in the face.
KOLO TV Reno
Teens clash, bullets fly in Carson confrontation
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Sheriff’s investigators were still on the scene late Wednesday morning, gathering evidence to explain what happened at the dead end of Carmine Street on Carson’s northeast side 16 hours earlier. This much we know: at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, bullets were flying,...
mynews4.com
2 teenagers hospitalized in Carson City shooting
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Carson City late Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and Airport...
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Seize Car in Relation to Christmas Eve Homicide
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) continues to investigate the Christmas Eve death of 57-year-old Fernley resident Dean Sandoval. On Wednesday, with the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, LCSO executed a search and seizure warrant in connection with the homicide investigation. A vehicle was seized from a residence...
2news.com
Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Sparks Middle School
Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible. The school was under a lockdown while police investigated. WCSD posted the information on its website right after 1:45 p.m. then lifted the lockdown just before 3 p.m. WCSD tells us...
KOLO TV Reno
Hit-and-run crash off Plumas Street leaves residents concerned for safety
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are still looking for the car and driver who crashed into a family’s front yard early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. along Plumas Street near the Reno Tennis Courts. A driver veered off the road, through a neighboring chain link...
2news.com
Man Arrested in Connection With Hit-&-Run Crash in Sparks
Sparks Police have arrested a man they say drove off after a traffic stop that led to a hit-&-run crash. Police say 35-year-old Shaun Garlick drove off after a traffic stop eventually crashing into a parked car. Police say he was captured and then booked into the Washoe County Jail...
2news.com
Sparks Police Responding to Crash on Los Altos Parkway
Sparks Police are responding to a car crash in the area of Los Altos Parkway and Santa Anita Drive. They ask that drivers avoid that area if possible. No other details have been released at this time. We have a crew on scene and will update this story once we learn more.
mynews4.com
One injured after stabbing at Meadow Wood Apartments in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after a stabbing at the Meadow Wood Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Reno Police Department (RPD) RPD told News 4-Fox 11 that a report came in at approximately 8:22 p.m. on January 24 at the 6200 Meadowood Mall Circle.
2news.com
Man Accused Of Shooting Woman He Was Allegedly Dating Arrested
Wacey Chabot is facing multiple charges including Battery with a Deadly Weapon. Sparks Police have arrested a man they say shot a woman on Wolverine Way on Thursday night.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police looking for driver in early morning traffic incident
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are looking for a vehicle involved in a traffic incident that occurred early Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., the Reno Police Department, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to the intersection of Mill Street and Kirkman for reports of a person who was struck by a car while illegally lying in the roadway.
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: Rick Casazza
If you have lived in Reno over the last 40 to 50 years, chances are good you will at least know the name of our Someone 2 Know - and perhaps the man himself. If your time here is more recent, Rick Casazza is one of the developers behind the newly opened Reno Public Market, off Plumb Lane. The property that has been in his family for 100 years.
