Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Frightening Video Shows Minnesota Driver Struck By Sliding Car
A MnDOT video captured the scary moment when a sliding car ran into the driver of a stranded vehicle, launching him airborne. There's a reason law enforcement and safety officials in Minnesota say you should *always* stay in your vehicle if you're involved in a spinout or other crash that leaves you stranded along the side of a highway. Getting out of your car or truck can be dangerous!
Rock County Star Herald
Trooper: Drive with your headlights on at all times
Question: Can someone please tell dealers or inform people that their auto lights do not work during daylight hours? Or put it on those digital signs along the interstates? I did not know this when I bought my ’05 Vibe and someone told me that. So when we had these storms and fog, there are people driving without lights at all or no taillights and when it is a white or silver vehicle makes it worse.
Car sends motorist flying after spinout, crash
SHOREVIEW, Minn. — Most of us deal with a stroke of bad luck every now and then. Part of life right?. A Twin Cities motorist had a double dose Wednesday morning just off of a Twin Cities interstate, but the situation ultimately ended on a positive note. MnDOT cameras...
How To Cast Your Vote for MnDOT’s 2023 ‘Name a Snow Plow’ Contest
The finalists have been revealed in the 2023 official 'Name a Snow Plow' Contest here in Minnesota, and here's how you can vote for your favorites. It was a few years ago that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) launched its first-ever Name a Snowplow Contest, where one snowplow in each of MnDOT's 8 districts received its own distinct name, as voted on by Minnesotans all over the state. Over 60,000 votes were cast in last year's contest, which ended in February.
Minneapolis shifting to one-sided street parking starting Thursday night
The City of Minneapolis has declared one-sided street parking beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, saying ambulances, firetrucks and school buses are experiencing difficulties due to the narrowing of the streets caused by this month's snow. Vehicle owners will only be allowed to park on the odd side of streets that...
Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
Pothole Season Is Starting Early This Year In Minnesota
The picture may be a slight exaggeration but I swear, it feels like it's that big sometimes. Some people may think I'm drunk when I'm driving on certain streets in St Cloud, actually, I'm just trying to avoid potholes that have opened up. Pothole season is starting a bit early...
Seeing more Minnesotans driving with expired tabs? You're not alone
MINNEAPOLIS — When making a list of problems facing our state, and even our roads, expired license plate tabs ranks nowhere near the top, but it certainly seems to get people going. Tim Harlow, who has written the Star Tribune's Drive column since 2010, says readers have been urging...
Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch
If you thought we’d squeeze by with just those seven cold days leading up to Christmas this winter, you’re mistaken. While the typically frigid air has been exploring Siberia for the past month, it’s had its fill there and wants to visit Minnesota again. Some perspective is...
KFYR-TV
Minnesota man killed in snowmobile crash in Wells County
WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 67-year-old Minnesota man died after a snowmobile crash Wednesday 10 miles southeast of Bowdon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The Wells County Sheriff’s Department and the state patrol received a call of a snowmobile crash shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The...
Minnesota Family’s Spectacular 30-Foot Snowman Is The Talk Of The Neighborhood
Can you imagine the time and energy it would take to make a snowman that is 30 feet tall? One family in Buffalo, Minnesota knows exactly what that is like and people are flocking from all over to check out this giant Frosty The Snowman. His name is actually Frosty...
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Restore freedom to drive, pass Driver’s Licenses for All
Nearly 100,000 of our fellow Minnesotans aren’t allowed to drive. Not because they aren’t old enough, or they have a suspended license, or they pose a danger to themselves or other drivers. Instead, they aren’t allowed to drive for one simple reason: they’re undocumented. It wasn’t...
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them
If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 Injuries
a crash occurred on I-94 in Minneapolis, causing major delays for commuters. The accident happened at around 5:00 PM and involved multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but it is believed that slippery road conditions may have been a factor.
Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
How Many Minnesota’s Ten Smallest Towns Have You Visited?
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
mprnews.org
Want to try snowmobiling without breaking the bank? Here are some tips
Minnesota is home to 22,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, 280 organized snowmobile clubs and over 202,000 snowmobiles. If you’re one of the Minnesotans who has never hopped on a sled but would like to give it a shot — without breaking the bank — Scott Wakefield has a few tips.
Winter Severity Index Update on Wildlife in Minnesota
A combination of snow and cold affect Minnesotans but those conditions also affect wildlife in the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the state has something called "Winter Severity Index" which measures how hard the winter is on deer, turkey and wildlife in general. Schmitt indicates the Winter Severity Index is calculated the following way: 1 point is accumulated for each day the temperature is zero degrees or less and another point is added when snow depths are 15 inches or more. This starts November 1st and goes through March 31.
St. Paul investigating after snow plow driver wiped out garbage bins
The city of St. Paul is investigating after a snow plow driver knocked over several garbage bins and left trash strewn throughout the snow Friday during the city's snow emergency. "We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our residents," the city's Public Works department stated. "We take the residents’...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
KDHL AM 920
Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0