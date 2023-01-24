ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frightening Video Shows Minnesota Driver Struck By Sliding Car

A MnDOT video captured the scary moment when a sliding car ran into the driver of a stranded vehicle, launching him airborne. There's a reason law enforcement and safety officials in Minnesota say you should *always* stay in your vehicle if you're involved in a spinout or other crash that leaves you stranded along the side of a highway. Getting out of your car or truck can be dangerous!
Trooper: Drive with your headlights on at all times

Question: Can someone please tell dealers or inform people that their auto lights do not work during daylight hours? Or put it on those digital signs along the interstates? I did not know this when I bought my ’05 Vibe and someone told me that. So when we had these storms and fog, there are people driving without lights at all or no taillights and when it is a white or silver vehicle makes it worse.
Car sends motorist flying after spinout, crash

SHOREVIEW, Minn. — Most of us deal with a stroke of bad luck every now and then. Part of life right?. A Twin Cities motorist had a double dose Wednesday morning just off of a Twin Cities interstate, but the situation ultimately ended on a positive note. MnDOT cameras...
How To Cast Your Vote for MnDOT’s 2023 ‘Name a Snow Plow’ Contest

The finalists have been revealed in the 2023 official 'Name a Snow Plow' Contest here in Minnesota, and here's how you can vote for your favorites. It was a few years ago that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) launched its first-ever Name a Snowplow Contest, where one snowplow in each of MnDOT's 8 districts received its own distinct name, as voted on by Minnesotans all over the state. Over 60,000 votes were cast in last year's contest, which ended in February.
Scary! Family Avoids Serious Injury In Car-Moose Collision In Northern Minnesota

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 24, a family traveling on US Highway 53 south of Eveleth had a scary run-in with a moose. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad reported a family of three was traveling on US 53 just north of Cotton, west of Melrude, where the family collided with a moose in their Mitsubishi Outlander. The collision completely broke the windshield and collapsed a significant part of the roof of the car.
Minnesota man killed in snowmobile crash in Wells County

WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 67-year-old Minnesota man died after a snowmobile crash Wednesday 10 miles southeast of Bowdon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The Wells County Sheriff’s Department and the state patrol received a call of a snowmobile crash shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The...
Restore freedom to drive, pass Driver’s Licenses for All

Nearly 100,000 of our fellow Minnesotans aren’t allowed to drive. Not because they aren’t old enough, or they have a suspended license, or they pose a danger to themselves or other drivers. Instead, they aren’t allowed to drive for one simple reason: they’re undocumented. It wasn’t...
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them

If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 Injuries

a crash occurred on I-94 in Minneapolis, causing major delays for commuters. The accident happened at around 5:00 PM and involved multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but it is believed that slippery road conditions may have been a factor.
Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Winter Severity Index Update on Wildlife in Minnesota

A combination of snow and cold affect Minnesotans but those conditions also affect wildlife in the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the state has something called "Winter Severity Index" which measures how hard the winter is on deer, turkey and wildlife in general. Schmitt indicates the Winter Severity Index is calculated the following way: 1 point is accumulated for each day the temperature is zero degrees or less and another point is added when snow depths are 15 inches or more. This starts November 1st and goes through March 31.
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
