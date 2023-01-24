ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Boat carrying 396 Haitian migrants intercepted by US Coast Guard

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 2 days ago

A 50ft boat carrying almost 400 Haitian people was intercepted by the US Coast Guard (USCG) near the Bahamas on Saturday, 21 January.

Bahamian officials said it was one of the biggest human smuggling incidents in the region.

It comes as thousands of Haitians are fleeing a spike in gang violence and political instability in the country, which has no democratically-elected institutions.

The migrants were detained to the Cay Sal island between Florida and Cuba.

Immigration officials in the Bahamas said the migrants will be processed on the island of Inagua before being repatriated.

Raymond Dieck
2d ago

send them back let them fight for their own country..don't let them bring their problems, and other issues here..not welcome or wanted

JACQUELINE SOCEA
2d ago

This is getting redictulous and if we don't start returning them even more will come, our Immigration Laws have become a joke, heck we can't even protect our Southern Border, what other Country allows you to just walk over their Sovereign BORDER?? Mexico has very strict IMMIGRATION LAWS but, they have done nothing to stop this INVATION and now they're asking California to help them out because they're running out of WATER!!! With these Countries it's always about giving them MONEY but, they turn their backs on helping us!!

Priscilla Brown
1d ago

people are complaining about the Haitians what about the other people that's coming over here and New York have to shelter and feed and give them insurance is anyone saying send them back.

