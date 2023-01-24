Read full article on original website
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomers
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
One of the Most Famous Pizza Places in Italy Just Opened in New York City
L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele is slinging marinara and margherita pizzas in the West Village.
Harper's Bazaar
The 12 Best Thrift Stores in New York City for Vintage and Designer Finds
Thrift shopping is an endurance sport. You can't walk into the experience with a single piece in mind, but put in the time, and you may come away with a whole bag of unique items. New York City is a town particularly well suited to thrifting: Sprinkled throughout the boroughs are scores of shops to browse—both tightly curated and totally unedited. The best thrift shops channel the city's energy, whether that be uptown society or downtown trendsetters. Shopping in the city, you might be lucky enough to score vintage Alaïa or Chanel donated by a celebrity, fashion editor, or business executive. In addition, many thrift stores are nonprofits that rely on donations and donate proceeds to important causes like AIDS research or support for the homeless.
15 Of The Very Best Places To Cry In NYC
New Yorkers may be the toughest of breeds, but everyone knows that underneath every hard-ass lies a softy—and we’re no exception. When life or the city knocks you down, sometimes you just need to let out a good cry. Lucky for us, New York is full of so many people wherever you are that not a soul would blink twice at the sight of you having a full blown meltdown. So for those curious, we’ve curated some of the best spots around town to let out a shuddering sob. We promise you’ll feel much lighter afterwards. Ah, the NYC subway. Home to buskers and pesky rats. What’s a person crying on the subway to all of that chaos? Honestly, a crying passenger screams normalcy out of all the things that happen on a daily basis in the subway.
12 Best Gluten-Free Restaurants And Bakeries In NYC To Try Out
If you, a family member, or a friend has a gluten allergy, it is important that you find a place inclusive for everyone! Whether you’re an NYC local, or someone coming into the city looking for options, there shouldn’t be a worry about finding a good meal. To make things easier, we’ve put together a little list that will surely take some of the stress away! From 100% gluten-free restaurants to even yummy bakeries, we’ve found the best of the best. Check out our 12 favorite gluten-free restaurants and bakeries in NYC. At TAP (which stands for Tapicoa, Açaí, Pão de queijo), they strive to offer gluten-free, nutritious and authentic Brazilian foods! Thanks to their organic ingredients that come from sustainable and local distributors, TAP carries its mission across the board to provide foods that are minimally processed and gluten-free. Their specialties are the Pão de Queijo (Brazilian cheese bread) with a unique blend of cheese and the Tapioca Sandwiches, in which the Chicken Club is one of the best. They also have egg wraps, as well as cold treats like smoothies and açaí bowls!
This Dreamy Resort Hidden Outside New York Has Romantic Themed Rooms & It’s Couples Only
Valentine's Day is around the corner, and you might be looking for the perfect ideas and ways to spoil your sweetheart. One dreamy option is visiting one of these all-inclusive, couples-only resorts tucked within the Poconos Mountains around Lakeville, PA called Cove Pocono Resorts. It only takes a road trip from major cities like New York, NY to find the fun.
New York City Now Has Its Own ‘Little L.A.’ Neighborhood…Apparently
As NYC opens its first legal marijuana dispensary, sober bars continue popping up everywhere, and veganuary took over menus across the city, it’s starting to become harder to deny that California trends haven’t been seeping their way into NYC’s framework. After the New York Times released Is New York Turning Into Los Angeles? by Michael M. Grynbaum, as hesitant as we are to admit, we have to wonder if Grynbaum’s got a point. So where is the supposed Little L.A. (‘LiLA’) in NYC? According to Grynbaum, it’s the new NoHo—former neighborhood of Basquiat and Mapplethorpe, he makes sure to mention. He references L.A. businesses like Gjelina, Reformation and Goop that have taken up shop in the area. Moreover, famous NYC institutions like the Jane have even shuttered with plans to become an NYC outpost for the exclusive West Coast private members club, San Vicente Bungalows.
I had dinner inside a ‘volcano’ at this new immersive restaurant and bar
On Monday, my dinner table began smoking and my dish emerged from a glass cover filled with even more smoke. The room glowed with the amber-red hue of lava and the sound of crackling fire filled the space. I was at Journey, a new restaurant, bar and lounge that is...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
7th Street Burger Opens on Amsterdam Ave
7th Street Burger – a growing New York City chain serving “classic American smash-burgers” and boasting over 50,000 Instagram followers – opened earlier this month at 424 Amsterdam Avenue, between 80th and 81st streets. The previous tenant of this space was Oaxaca Taqueria. The growing burger...
Thrillist
A New, Easier Way to Get from NYC to JFK Airport Just Opened
Manhattan's East Side—and anyone ever planning on visiting Manhattan's East Side—can officially rejoice. NYC just unveiled a new way connecting the city to John F. Kennedy Airport, and the East Side will benefit from it the most. On Wednesday, the Grand Central Madison station inaugurated a new service...
johnnyjet.com
VIDEO: Is This For Real? NYC Subway Rat Nibbles Crumbs Off of Passed Out Dude’s Lips
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I don’t spend much time on Instagram these days but when I get bored or if I’m looking for travel videos to feature in my newsletter (you can subscribe here), I almost always find something interesting on Instagram. RELATED: VIDEO: Woman’s Selfie Photo Shoot on the NYC Subway.
foodgressing.com
Kalye NYC Announces Official Opening and Welcome Event
Kalye NYC, the Filipino street fare-inspired restaurant located at 251 Broome Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, today announced that it would hold its official opening and welcome event on January 26. As part of the event, Kayle will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4pm and give away gift cards, apparel, and a free dessert to anyone who buys an entrée throughout the day.
Brooklyn Banks Skatepark & Surrounding 9-Acre Public Space To Be Restored
Grab your skateboard and knee pads–Tony Hawk’s The Skatepark Project is partnering with NYC non-profit Brooklyn Bridge Manhattan to return the iconic Brooklyn Banks skate spot to the neighborhood! Breaking ground in the spring of this year, the organizations will develop Gotham Park by converting empty lots under the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge into greenspace and open play spaces. The announcement coincides with a press conference in which Mayor Adams stated his commitment to build out the public park space in order to bring back desperately needed recreation space in an area that has been long overlooked and under-resourced. The park space, which will create at least 3,3oo permanent jobs, has the potential to become a tourism hub. In doing so, it would foster community, boost local businesses, and create space for safe outdoor recreation areas.
Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood
Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
iheart.com
PHOTO: New RBG Statue "Satanic Golden Medusa Demon" Says NYC Councilwoman
A new statue that pays tribute to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg is stirring up some controversy in New York City. The gold statue was recently placed in front of a courthouse alongside statues of other lawmakers like Moses and Confucius. Unlike the other statues, this one does not at all resemble the person it represents.
Founder of investment firm, 46, plunges to his death from NYC rooftop bar
The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, cops and law enforcement sources said. Dale L. Cheney, 46, man plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., police and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead on scene, cops said. Two people at the rooftop bar told police that the man jumped off the building, sources said. One woman called 911, saying she heard a loud noise. The death is being...
NYC officials call for removal of Nazi collaborators from Canyon of Heroes
"Removing the plaques is not a whitewashing of history. Rather, it is a refusal to continue to honor two people who made the choice to embody the worst of humanity."
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Pool Complex | Public swimming pool in New Jersey
The Westfield Pool Complex has many services to offer customers, such as food, you can find very good food and a most exquisite flavor. Likewise, there are other elements that will make your experience better, such as slides, trampolines, training pools and a children's play area, although you can have a picnic if you wish.
NBC New York
Free NYC Buses? MTA Is Open to It, for Real. Here's the Issue
A day after the MTA opened Grand Central Madison for Long Island Rail Road commuters, some leaders in New York City are asking the transit agency, "What about us?" They are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to push Albany to fix the much-maligned MTA, while improving subway and bus service without hiking up fares — a tall order for an agency that's seemingly perpetually strapped for cash. But it's a familiar push from transit advocates, as budget season is fast approaching.
New York City has 700 Million Pounds of Road Salt it Can’t Use
Something that upstate New York residents can't relate to, New York City's lack of snowfall has left it with 700 million pounds of road salt it can't use. According to an article by Sarah Beling of W42ST.com, New York City hasn't gotten enough snow to even register a measurement of at least 0.1 inches since March 9, 2022. That means that while we upstate New York residents are shoveling out our driveways and slipping all over the roads, New York City residents have a warehouse filled with 700 million pounds of road salt that it can't use.
boropark24.com
Residents Can Use NYC App to Locate 200 More Orange “Smart Bins,” to Deposit Leftover and Extra Food
Brooklynites will soon be able to drop off their compostable food scraps in extra-large, bright orange containers that are called “Smart Bins” because residents can use the NYC Compost apps on their phones to locate the closets bins and to open their locked tops: 24/7. Earlier this month,...
