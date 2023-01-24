If you, a family member, or a friend has a gluten allergy, it is important that you find a place inclusive for everyone! Whether you’re an NYC local, or someone coming into the city looking for options, there shouldn’t be a worry about finding a good meal. To make things easier, we’ve put together a little list that will surely take some of the stress away! From 100% gluten-free restaurants to even yummy bakeries, we’ve found the best of the best. Check out our 12 favorite gluten-free restaurants and bakeries in NYC. At TAP (which stands for Tapicoa, Açaí, Pão de queijo), they strive to offer gluten-free, nutritious and authentic Brazilian foods! Thanks to their organic ingredients that come from sustainable and local distributors, TAP carries its mission across the board to provide foods that are minimally processed and gluten-free. Their specialties are the Pão de Queijo (Brazilian cheese bread) with a unique blend of cheese and the Tapioca Sandwiches, in which the Chicken Club is one of the best. They also have egg wraps, as well as cold treats like smoothies and açaí bowls!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO