Samsung Galaxy Book 3 will debut world’s first touchscreen tech

By Chris Smith
 3 days ago
The soon-to-be-announced Samsung Galaxy Book 3 will debut some exciting new touchscreen technology, the company’s display division has revealed today.

At least one model from the next Galaxy Book range will include embedded sensors within the OLED display, without requiring an additional touch film.

Samsung calls it the world’s first ‘large-area’ touch-integrated OLED and says it will enable a more portable design and thinner and lighter laptops overall.

Samsung says the technology is friendlier to the environment as it dispenses with the plastic touch film and, because the panel structure is simplified, reduces the overall thickness and weight of the display.

The tech is already used in some of Samsung’s phones, as well as recent iPhone displays (which Samsung manufacturers). However, Samsung has managed to scale-up the technology to be included in the larger form factor.

“As the display area increases, the number of touch sensors required for touch-integrated technology increases, and the level of difficulty of the technology rises,” said product planning head Lee Ho-joong in a media release (via ZDNet).

Elsewhere, the displays will include a 16:10 aspect radio, 120Hz refresh rate and a 3K resolution. It has been rumoured Samsung intends to extend its premium ‘Ultra’ nomenclature to models in the new Galaxy and this might be one of the reasons why.

Could the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra be the device to debut this tech? We’ll find out at Samsung Unpacked on February 1.

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

