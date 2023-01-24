Read full article on original website
AEW Star Reacts to Ric Flair’s Harsh Criticism About Him
Konosuke Takeshita has reacted to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s harsh criticism. Flair discussed Takeshita’s knife-edge chops delivered to Bryan Danielson during their AEW Dynamite match on January 11, specifically the chops Danielson took while down on his knees, on a recent episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast.
Backstage News on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Why Kenny Omega Has Been Away, Mark Briscoe
The Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday reportedly went well, but many things were changed to accommodate the ROH Hall of Famer, who died last Tuesday at the age of 38. According to a new report from Fightful Select, it didn’t appear that thee tribute...
Alexa Bliss Reacts to a Wrestling Analyst’s Comment About Her Wearing Too Much Makeup
Alexa Bliss wore “68 pounds of makeup” during WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, who mentioned this during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave Meltzer, who was Alvarez’s co-host, responded by saying that he was “glad you said that and...
Full Schedule for Today’s WWE Royal Rumble Programming
WWE has announced special programming for Saturday’s Royal Rumble on Peacock and the WWE Network, as well as all digital platforms. The Best of Royal Rumble Matches will be available on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok starting this morning. The night will conclude with the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show at 7 p.m. ET, the main Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at 8 p.m. ET, and a post-show press conference with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, sponsored by Mountain Dew Pitch Black.
Rob Van Dam Comments on Possible WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently appeared on Steve Fall’s Ten Count to discuss a variety of topics. During the discussion RVD talked about a possible WWE Royal Rumble appearance:. “It’s happened before, you know when I left way back in 2006 or seven,” RVD said. “I...
Backstage Update on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Royal Rumble Status, Latest on NXT Stars Appearing
The men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches are among the five matches that have been officially announced for the WWE Royal Rumble this weekend. Only seven competitors have been revealed as of Friday morning for the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match, with Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Emma, Zelina Vega, and Shayna Baszler already declaring their entry in it. Women from NXT are waiting to hear if anyone is going to be brought in, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. NXT talent “was not informed about any placement,” Meltzer reports.
Bray Wyatt on What The Undertaker Said in His Ear, Uncle Howdy, His WWE Return, and More
WWE star Bray Wyatt recently spoke with “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” for an interview. During the discussion, Bray was asked how he feels about his return to WWE:. “I think there’s a part of any athlete when you’re away from something for so long. There’s something in the back of your head that’s like, ‘Am I still it? Am I what I am, what I should be?’ I think that for the majority since I’ve been back, I was kind of there in a sense, and as the weeks progressed, I’ve really started to kind of come into my own again and start to remember why I do this and how much it means to me to be out there and perform at things like the Royal Rumble. So the closer I’ve gotten, I’ve really started to sink my teeth into being what I should be.”
Teddy Long Reacts to The Undertaker Returning the American Badass Gimmick on WWE RAW XXX
WWE fans were treated to the return of The Undertaker’s “American Badass” gimmick on Monday’s “RAW Is XXX” 30th anniversary show. Former WWE SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long discussed the show, including the segment between ‘Taker, Bray Wyatt, and LA Knight, on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge podcast.
Tony Khan Comments On Road To Recovery, AEW Return For Adam Cole
Adam Cole’s health was the first and foremost priority to All Elite Wrestling when dealing with the recovery and return of the beloved pro wrestling veteran. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on 98 Rock in Baltimore, Maryland and spoke about this during the interview.
WWE Registers SmackDown Star’s Ring Name as a Trademark
WWE has secured trademark rights to the Emma name. The company applied for the term on January 20 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification. The following is the description:. “Mark For: EMMA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services,...
Video: Jay Briscoe Tribute Airs on AEW Dynamite
A very classy tribute video to the late Jay Briscoe aired during this week’s AEW Dynamite. The video included moments from Jay’s ROH run as well as some family-friendly home movies. Jay’s brother Mark Briscoe will face Jay Lethal in the main event of Wednesday’s show.
Triple H on Planning Long-Term WWE Storylines and Issues NXT Europe Update,
Triple H recently spoke with Variety about a variety of topics, including the future of the WWE NXT Europe brand. Furthermore, WWE’s Head of Creative discussed booking long-term storylines, pursuing NIL-style recruitment methods in Europe, and other topics. It should be noted that this interview was conducted on January 4th, one day before Vince McMahon announced his intention to return to the WWE Board of Directors.
PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: The 2015 WWE Royal Rumble Match
Justin C and Heather finish off Royal Rumble month on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast by looking at the 2015 Royal Rumble match! The WWE couldn’t have been stupid and given us two years of no Daniel Bryan winning right? Right?. Wrong. Justin and Heather look at...
Backstage News on Why Wardlow Hasn’t Been on AEW TV Since His Loss to Samoa Joe
As seen on the December 28th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe won the TNT Title by defeating Wardlow. During the match, Joe focused on Wardlow’s leg, and afterward, he chopped off his ponytail. Since this defeat, Wardlow has not appeared on television. Wardlow was intended to be...
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/27/2023
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 27 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. Full spoilers are below:. * Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Chris Jericho are on commentary. * Adam Page defeated ROH...
Eddie Kingston Pulls Out of European Weekend Dates for Jay Briscoe’s Funeral
AEW star Eddie Kingston has pulled out of his weekend bookings for OTT Wrestling in Europe in order to attend the funeral of ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe. Kingston stated on Twitter that he will make amends to the OTT fans after canceling three shows. “I have personal sh*t...
Big Bill Comments on His Confrontation With Actor Ken Jeong
AEW Star Big Bill recently appeared on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as his confrontation with actor Ken Jeong on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights:. His stare-down with actor Ken Jeong:. “Jungle Boy was getting beat up, and I had...
MLW Fusion Results – January 26, 2023
Kicking off this week’s Fusion with Cesar Duran made his entrance and said he was giving a gift to the fans even though they didn’t deserve it. Duran said he signed the nastiest and most violent fighter in Mexico. After a big buildup, Duran introduced Sam Adonis, who made his entrance.
Backstage News on Mark Briscoe’s AEW Status and WarnerMedia Being Able to Ban People From AEW TV
As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan is said to have lobbied WarnerMedia hard this week to allow ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoes to appear on AEW Dynamite. Dynamite featured a more significant tribute to the late Jay Briscoe than the previous week, as well as Mark...
Willow Nightingale Reacts To Being Aligned With Ruby Soho In AEW As Of Late
What does Willow Nightingale think of being paired with Ruby Soho in All Elite Wrestling?. During her recent appearance on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette,” that is exactly what the women’s wrestling star spoke about. Featured below are some of the highlights from the discussion where she...
