Richard A. Reynolds, Ret. Capt. of WFD, 78, passed away suddenly Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Kent Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of 48 years to Nancy E. (Fishlock) Reynolds. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Allan and Barbara (Tucker) Reynolds. He was a Warwick Firefighter who spent his entire 30-year career on Rescue 2, and retired as a Captain. He was a lifelong member of Shawomet Baptist Church where he was a moderator and also a Deacon. Richard was also an avid reader and woodworker. He was young at heart and loved playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also had a great sense of humor, and was the greatest husband and dad in the world. He leaves his children, Mark S. Reynolds (his late wife, Diane), Richard A. Reynolds, Jr. (Shayna), Dawn M. Shrader, Leanne B. Reynolds, and Amy E. Riccio (Ronald A.); brother of David A. Reynolds (Debbie). Richard also leaves his 10 grandchildren, Mark ll (wife Amy), Jesse, (wife Hannah), Samantha, Stephen, Morgan (husband Nick), Madison (husband Spencer), Ashley, Angel, Sam, and Harry; and 4 great-grandchildren Mark lll, Alison, Noah, and Eloise.

WARWICK, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO