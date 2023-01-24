Read full article on original website
warwickonline.com
Alfred Alberto Gemma
The Honorable Alfred Alberto Gemma, 83, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at home surrounded by his devoted family. He was the loving husband of Anna A. (Tartaglia) Gemma. He was the son of the late Angelo and Filomena (Pescosolido) Gemma. Alfred proudly served in the United States Army....
warwickonline.com
Mary C. DelSanto
Mary C. DelSanto, 79, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to David E. DelSanto. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John P. and Margaret (O’Brien) Connors. Mary was a Communicant of St. Rita Church in Warwick for many years and taught in their CCD program. She cherished every moment with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was the devoted mother of Margaret Franzen and husband, Robert, Donna Enos and husband, Kenneth, David DelSanto and wife Barbara, and Marybeth DelSanto and fiancé, Gilbert Lourenco; cherished grandmother of Ericka Hunter, Lauren Demers, Patrick DelSanto, Catherine Enos, Naomi Pettigrew, Jordan Sacchetti, Jake Enos, David M. DelSanto, and Noah Sacchetti; proud great grandmother of Antonetta and Kenneth Hunter, and Norah Pettigrew. She was also the sister of William Connors and his wife, Nancy, and Judith Piccarelli and her late husband, Alfred. She is predeceased by her brother, John J. Connors and his wife, Marlene.
warwickonline.com
Louis Franco Jr.
Louis “Louie” or “Luigi” Franco Jr., 82, unexpectedly passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday January 24, 2023 in Warwick. He was born May 27, 1940 in the Silver Lake section of Providence, to Luigi and Maria J. (Girardi) Franco. He was the fourth of the seven boys and tenth of sixteen children. He moved to Warwick when he married the love of his life, Kathleen (Malo) Franco, then to Scituate and later on back to Warwick.
warwickonline.com
Edward J. Riel
Edward J. Riel, 71, of Warwick died Thursday January 19, 2023 at Kent County Hospital in Warwick. He was the loving husband of Susan (Loseby) Riel. They were married on June 9, 1995. Born in Woonsocket and raised in Manville he was a son of the late Henry and Lillian...
warwickonline.com
Marie “Cynthia” De Falco
Marie “Cynthia” De Falco, 85, died Monday, January 23, 2023. She was the wife of the late Albert A. De Falco and daughter of the late Walter and Ivy (Holmes) Dascoli. Marie was employed as a secretary at Beaucraft Jewelry until her retirement. She enjoyed reading and going to the casino, but above all, she cherished the time spent with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and niece, Tammy. She was the devoted mother of Cheryl A. Saccoccia (Alfred), James Langlais (Leslie), Christina De Falco, and Tony De Falco (Deanna); grandmother of Doug Pratt, Matthew Fitts, James R., Frankie and Priscilla Langlais, Braedon and Shea De Falco; great grandmother of Preston and Ivy Pratt, Lea and Layla Fitts, she was also the sister of Michael Dascoli, Boyd Dascoli, the late John Dascoli, and Louise Coughlin.
warwickonline.com
Jean M. (Farrell) Vient
Jean M. (Farrell) Vient, age 93, of Warwick, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Noel T. Vient. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Charles E. and Clara E. (Gavigan) Farrell, she...
warwickonline.com
Richard A. Reynolds
Richard A. Reynolds, Ret. Capt. of WFD, 78, passed away suddenly Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Kent Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of 48 years to Nancy E. (Fishlock) Reynolds. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Allan and Barbara (Tucker) Reynolds. He was a Warwick Firefighter who spent his entire 30-year career on Rescue 2, and retired as a Captain. He was a lifelong member of Shawomet Baptist Church where he was a moderator and also a Deacon. Richard was also an avid reader and woodworker. He was young at heart and loved playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also had a great sense of humor, and was the greatest husband and dad in the world. He leaves his children, Mark S. Reynolds (his late wife, Diane), Richard A. Reynolds, Jr. (Shayna), Dawn M. Shrader, Leanne B. Reynolds, and Amy E. Riccio (Ronald A.); brother of David A. Reynolds (Debbie). Richard also leaves his 10 grandchildren, Mark ll (wife Amy), Jesse, (wife Hannah), Samantha, Stephen, Morgan (husband Nick), Madison (husband Spencer), Ashley, Angel, Sam, and Harry; and 4 great-grandchildren Mark lll, Alison, Noah, and Eloise.
warwickonline.com
CITY OF WARWICK ZONING BOARD OF REVIEW REGULAR MEETING AGENDA
SAWTOOTH BUILDING – 1ST FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM. II. PUBLIC HEARINGS AS ZONING BOARD OF REVIEW - Discussion and/or action and/or vote regarding the following petitions. The Zoning Board may approve, approve with conditions or deny the following petitions/applications, as may be modified by testimony and/or evidence presented throughout the public hearing; and/or possible vote to continue a petition’s public hearing to a date determined.---
warwickonline.com
ORDINANCE NO. O-23-3
AN ORDINANCE RELATIVE TO ESTABLISHING PENALTIES FOR THE UNAUTHORIZED REMOVAL OR DESTRUCTION OF CEASE AND DESIST OR STOP WORK ORDERS, AND FOR THE APPEAL OF SECTION 8-1 VIOLATIONS, FINES, FEES AND PENALTIES TO THE MUNICIPAL COURT. Be it ordained by the City of Warwick:. Section I: Section 8-1, Chapter 8...
