Insomnia Cookies ready to open first RGV location

By Gabriela Gonzalez
 3 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Insomnia Cookies is set to open it’s first store in Edinburg on Saturday.

The nationwide bakery is known for serving cookies all day and late into the night.

Insomnia Cookies offers vegan options and a frequently rotating limited-edition menu that includes brookies, brownies, blondes and ice cream.

The new location will be located on 1637 W. University Drive, southwest of the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg.

Customers can choose to purchase their sweets in-store, by pick-up or delivery. The new store will deliver to the UTRGV campus and surrounding neighborhoods.

ValleyCentral reached out to Insomnia Cookies who said there will be an all-day grand opening celebration and late-night pajama party at the store on from noon to 3 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28.

The first 50 people in line dressed in their pajamas will receive a gift, according to Insomnia Cookies.

The grand opening will include sweets, freebies, and a performance by the Edinburg High School Mariachi Band.

