A Texas state lawmaker recently filed legislation proposing a $15,000 increase to teacher salaries. Rep. James Talarico, a Democrat in the Texas House who represents District 50 near Austin, filed the bill which says the state should use part of its record budget surplus to give teachers a pay raise. If passed, it could be the biggest pay raise for teachers in Texas history, he said.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO