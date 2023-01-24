ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PWMania

Rob Van Dam Comments on Possible WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently appeared on Steve Fall’s Ten Count to discuss a variety of topics. During the discussion RVD talked about a possible WWE Royal Rumble appearance:. “It’s happened before, you know when I left way back in 2006 or seven,” RVD said. “I...
PWMania

Nikki Bella Criticizes the WWE’s Lack of “Appreciation” for Women

Nikki and Brie Bella appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to promote “Nikki Says I Do” on the E! Network. Nikki and Brie were asked about their comments after WWE RAW is XXX this week. Nikki stated that women have accomplished a great deal in the 30 years...
PWMania

Big Bill Comments on His Confrontation With Actor Ken Jeong

AEW Star Big Bill recently appeared on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as his confrontation with actor Ken Jeong on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights:. His stare-down with actor Ken Jeong:. “Jungle Boy was getting beat up, and I had...
PWMania

Bray Wyatt on What The Undertaker Said in His Ear, Uncle Howdy, His WWE Return, and More

WWE star Bray Wyatt recently spoke with “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” for an interview. During the discussion, Bray was asked how he feels about his return to WWE:. “I think there’s a part of any athlete when you’re away from something for so long. There’s something in the back of your head that’s like, ‘Am I still it? Am I what I am, what I should be?’ I think that for the majority since I’ve been back, I was kind of there in a sense, and as the weeks progressed, I’ve really started to kind of come into my own again and start to remember why I do this and how much it means to me to be out there and perform at things like the Royal Rumble. So the closer I’ve gotten, I’ve really started to sink my teeth into being what I should be.”
PWMania

PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: The 2015 WWE Royal Rumble Match

Justin C and Heather finish off Royal Rumble month on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast by looking at the 2015 Royal Rumble match! The WWE couldn’t have been stupid and given us two years of no Daniel Bryan winning right? Right?. Wrong. Justin and Heather look at...
PWMania

Willow Nightingale Reacts To Being Aligned With Ruby Soho In AEW As Of Late

What does Willow Nightingale think of being paired with Ruby Soho in All Elite Wrestling?. During her recent appearance on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette,” that is exactly what the women’s wrestling star spoke about. Featured below are some of the highlights from the discussion where she...
PWMania

Summer Rae Reveals How She Really Broke Natalya’s Nose Back In 2014

Summer Rae did break Natalya’s nose. But it wasn’t from a b*tch-slap on an episode of “Total Divas.”. The women’s wrestling star recalled breaking the women’s wrestling legends nose during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio. Featured below are some of the highlights from...
Whiskey Riff

Sundy Best Reveal Tracklist For Upcoming Album, ‘Feel Good Country’

Sundy Best hasn’t released an album in over six years, but that’s all about to change. The Prestonburg, Kentucky duo of Kristofer Lee Bentley and Nicholas Jamerson released their last album Almar Sky in 2016, culminating a prolific four year stretch that included four albums, a live album, several singles, and a rapidly growing fanbase that catapulted them to the forefront of the Appalachian music scene. All of this momentum was put on ice in early 2018, though, when Sundy […] The post Sundy Best Reveal Tracklist For Upcoming Album, ‘Feel Good Country’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KENTUCKY STATE
PWMania

Hulk Hogan Lost Feeling in His Legs After Having Nerves Cut During Back Surgery

Kurt Angle discussed his appearance at the WWE RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary show on the latest “Kurt Angle Show.”. Angle stated that he had the opportunity to speak with Hulk Hogan. He said that Hogan informed him of his back problems and the fact that he now walks with a cane because he can’t feel his legs.
PWMania

Kevin Nash Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Appear at WWE RAW is XXX

Some top names were missing from the legends’ segments on Monday’s RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary show. As PWMania.com previously reported, Tatanka opted not to participate so that he could watch his son compete in wrestling, and Mick Foley announced on Facebook that he would also be skipping the event because he had been traveling for a month and needed some time to rest and spend time with his family.

