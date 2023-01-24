Read full article on original website
Alexa Bliss Reacts to a Wrestling Analyst’s Comment About Her Wearing Too Much Makeup
Alexa Bliss wore “68 pounds of makeup” during WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, who mentioned this during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave Meltzer, who was Alvarez’s co-host, responded by saying that he was “glad you said that and...
Rob Van Dam Comments on Possible WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently appeared on Steve Fall’s Ten Count to discuss a variety of topics. During the discussion RVD talked about a possible WWE Royal Rumble appearance:. “It’s happened before, you know when I left way back in 2006 or seven,” RVD said. “I...
Nikki Bella Criticizes the WWE’s Lack of “Appreciation” for Women
Nikki and Brie Bella appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to promote “Nikki Says I Do” on the E! Network. Nikki and Brie were asked about their comments after WWE RAW is XXX this week. Nikki stated that women have accomplished a great deal in the 30 years...
Mia Yim Talks About Camaraderie Among Talent In Women’s Locker Room, Goals For 2023
Mia Yim recently spoke with Denise Salcedo to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling veteran spoke about the camaraderie among the wrestlers in the women’s locker room in WWE. Featured below are...
Big Bill Comments on His Confrontation With Actor Ken Jeong
AEW Star Big Bill recently appeared on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as his confrontation with actor Ken Jeong on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights:. His stare-down with actor Ken Jeong:. “Jungle Boy was getting beat up, and I had...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Bray Wyatt on What The Undertaker Said in His Ear, Uncle Howdy, His WWE Return, and More
WWE star Bray Wyatt recently spoke with “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” for an interview. During the discussion, Bray was asked how he feels about his return to WWE:. “I think there’s a part of any athlete when you’re away from something for so long. There’s something in the back of your head that’s like, ‘Am I still it? Am I what I am, what I should be?’ I think that for the majority since I’ve been back, I was kind of there in a sense, and as the weeks progressed, I’ve really started to kind of come into my own again and start to remember why I do this and how much it means to me to be out there and perform at things like the Royal Rumble. So the closer I’ve gotten, I’ve really started to sink my teeth into being what I should be.”
PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: The 2015 WWE Royal Rumble Match
Justin C and Heather finish off Royal Rumble month on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast by looking at the 2015 Royal Rumble match! The WWE couldn’t have been stupid and given us two years of no Daniel Bryan winning right? Right?. Wrong. Justin and Heather look at...
Willow Nightingale Reacts To Being Aligned With Ruby Soho In AEW As Of Late
What does Willow Nightingale think of being paired with Ruby Soho in All Elite Wrestling?. During her recent appearance on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette,” that is exactly what the women’s wrestling star spoke about. Featured below are some of the highlights from the discussion where she...
Summer Rae Reveals How She Really Broke Natalya’s Nose Back In 2014
Summer Rae did break Natalya’s nose. But it wasn’t from a b*tch-slap on an episode of “Total Divas.”. The women’s wrestling star recalled breaking the women’s wrestling legends nose during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio. Featured below are some of the highlights from...
Edge Suggested Angle With The Young Bucks to Dax Harwood, Why FTR Can’t Use ‘The Revolt’ Name, More
On the most recent episode of “FTR with Dax Harwood,” Dax discussed FTR’s AEW debut. Harwood stated that FTR began tweeting The Briscoes before there was any plan for them to wrestle each other:. “In 2021, the whole year we had nothing. It was one of those...
Tom Hannifan Talks About Bully Ray’s Legacy, Credits Him With Bringing Eyeballs To IMPACT
Tom Hannifan credits him with being someone who always brings eyeballs to the product. The IMPACT Wrestling commentator recently appeared as a guest on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Hannifan spoke highly of the pro wrestling legend....
Sundy Best Reveal Tracklist For Upcoming Album, ‘Feel Good Country’
Sami Zayn on Possible Fan Backlash If He Doesn’t Win the Royal Rumble, If He Could Be the Face of WWE
WWE star Sami Zayn recently spoke with Ariel Helwani for an interview. During the discussion, Helwani asked Sami, “Could you have imagined that the arc would have come to this territory where you are one of the most talked about entertaining popular guys in the business today?”. Zayn responded,...
LA Knight on His Segment With The Undertaker, Sounding Like The Rock, Pitch Black Match, and More
WWE SmackDown star LA Knight recently appeared as a guest on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling following this week’s RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary special. During the discussion, Knight commented on facing The Undertaker in the ring:. “Well,...
Nikki Bella Says WWE Told Her They Had No Plans for Her or Brie Bella, Comments on #WWEWomenDeserveBetter
Following WWE RAW is XXX, the Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) made headlines by criticizing WWE for failing to show “anything from the women’s evolution.”. Nikki claimed “because Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) is in it, and we can’t. Mercedes is too over, and we can’t say her name.” In the opening video package, Mone was visible.
Hulk Hogan Lost Feeling in His Legs After Having Nerves Cut During Back Surgery
Kurt Angle discussed his appearance at the WWE RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary show on the latest “Kurt Angle Show.”. Angle stated that he had the opportunity to speak with Hulk Hogan. He said that Hogan informed him of his back problems and the fact that he now walks with a cane because he can’t feel his legs.
Kevin Nash Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Appear at WWE RAW is XXX
Some top names were missing from the legends’ segments on Monday’s RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary show. As PWMania.com previously reported, Tatanka opted not to participate so that he could watch his son compete in wrestling, and Mick Foley announced on Facebook that he would also be skipping the event because he had been traveling for a month and needed some time to rest and spend time with his family.
