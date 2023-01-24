Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Bianca Belair Was Not Supposed to Win the Women’s WWE Royal Rumble Match in 2021
Former WWE writer Chris Dunn revealed on the Public Enemies podcast that Charlotte Flair was supposed to win the women’s WWE Royal Rumble match in 2021 instead of Bianca Belair. “I was in a Tampa Hotel room and we were watching some sort of football game and an assistant...
WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble Match?, Updated Royal Rumble Card
The final lineup for today’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is taking shape. Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this week, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to defeat his father during the match.
Ric Flair Apologized to Becky Lynch at WWE RAW XXX, If He Saw Vince McMahon Backstage, More
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his experience at RAW is XXX:. “It was phenomenal. I gotta tell you, I learned more about myself and more about what I’ve missed in the business and what I hadn’t missed in one day because I haven’t been here for a long time. I felt like I was respected. I felt like I was wanted. I felt like I was part of it again. I walked away a better man with a better understanding of who I am as a person and what the business is about.”
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
Backstage Update on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Royal Rumble Status, Latest on NXT Stars Appearing
The men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches are among the five matches that have been officially announced for the WWE Royal Rumble this weekend. Only seven competitors have been revealed as of Friday morning for the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match, with Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Emma, Zelina Vega, and Shayna Baszler already declaring their entry in it. Women from NXT are waiting to hear if anyone is going to be brought in, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. NXT talent “was not informed about any placement,” Meltzer reports.
Solo Sikoa Super Kicks Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown (Video)
Despite Roman Reigns’ specific instructions, Sami Zayn appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Zayn arrived early in the show to personally thank Jey Uso for saving him on RAW. Later in the episode, Jey and Jimmy were banned from entering the building, prompting Jey to make a phone call for a favor.
WWE SmackDown Results – January 27, 2023
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. – The show opened with a recap of Monday’s Trial of Sami Zayn, ending with Roman Reigns verdict. – The Usos and Solo Sikoa were shown arriving at the arena, with Sami Zayn...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/27/2023); Brock Lesnar Advertised, Royal Rumble Build
WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. SmackDown will feature two tournament semi-finals matches to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced as the main event for tonight.
Raquel Rodriguez Opens Up About Her Mental Health Struggles and the WWE Royal Rumble
WWE star Raquel Rodriguez recently spoke with Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast for an interview. During the discussion, Raquel was asked what is going through her mind regarding the Royal Rumble:. “Everything possible. Everything that could go right. Everything that could go wrong. Everything that could...
Alexa Bliss Reacts to a Wrestling Analyst’s Comment About Her Wearing Too Much Makeup
Alexa Bliss wore “68 pounds of makeup” during WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, who mentioned this during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave Meltzer, who was Alvarez’s co-host, responded by saying that he was “glad you said that and...
Teddy Long Reveals What He Told Sami Zayn Backstage at WWE RAW is XXX, More
Teddy Long recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s Wrestling Time Machine for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling following this week’s RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary special. During the discussion, Long commented on being at RAW is XXX:. “It’s always great to go back to the WWE, you...
Teddy Long Reacts to The Undertaker Returning the American Badass Gimmick on WWE RAW XXX
WWE fans were treated to the return of The Undertaker’s “American Badass” gimmick on Monday’s “RAW Is XXX” 30th anniversary show. Former WWE SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long discussed the show, including the segment between ‘Taker, Bray Wyatt, and LA Knight, on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge podcast.
Bray Wyatt on What The Undertaker Said in His Ear, Uncle Howdy, His WWE Return, and More
WWE star Bray Wyatt recently spoke with “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” for an interview. During the discussion, Bray was asked how he feels about his return to WWE:. “I think there’s a part of any athlete when you’re away from something for so long. There’s something in the back of your head that’s like, ‘Am I still it? Am I what I am, what I should be?’ I think that for the majority since I’ve been back, I was kind of there in a sense, and as the weeks progressed, I’ve really started to kind of come into my own again and start to remember why I do this and how much it means to me to be out there and perform at things like the Royal Rumble. So the closer I’ve gotten, I’ve really started to sink my teeth into being what I should be.”
Full Schedule for Today’s WWE Royal Rumble Programming
WWE has announced special programming for Saturday’s Royal Rumble on Peacock and the WWE Network, as well as all digital platforms. The Best of Royal Rumble Matches will be available on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok starting this morning. The night will conclude with the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show at 7 p.m. ET, the main Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at 8 p.m. ET, and a post-show press conference with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, sponsored by Mountain Dew Pitch Black.
Top Takeaways from WWE RAW (1/23/23) and SmackDown (1/27/23)
The Bloodline once again has led the charge going into the Royal Rumble on both RAW and Smackdown with, “The Trial of Sami Zayn” on RAW, being an incredible segment, while on Smackdown, Sami Zayn did something that could ultimately cost him his spot. The rest of RAW was alot of 30 years celebration, then Smackdown continued with the tag team tournament with a slight change.
Another Lawsuit Filed Following Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
Last week, Sportico.com reported that the Detroit Police and Fire Retirement System had filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, seeking a declaration to effectively prevent him from regaining control of WWE’s board of directors and from hastening a WWE sale. BloombergLaw.com reported two weeks ago that WWE shareholder Scott...
VIdeo: Ring of Honor Releases Jay Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life Special Show
Jay Briscoe’s three-hour Tribute and Celebration of Life special has been released in its entirety. The full video is embedded below. Last Wednesday, the Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life was taped from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Briscoe is honored in the special, which includes an emotional in-ring speech from Adam Cole, as well as a look back at his career, highlights, and more. Juice Robinson vs. Brandon Cutler, Yuka Sakazaki vs. Sandra Moon, Marina Shafir vs. Mighty Myra, Eddie Kingston vs. QT Marshall, ROH World Women’s Champion Athena vs. Madison Rayne, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Hagane Shinno, and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Christopher Daniels were the matches that were taped.
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/27/2023
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 27 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. Full spoilers are below:. * Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Chris Jericho are on commentary. * Adam Page defeated ROH...
