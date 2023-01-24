Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Tracking warm conditions early today ahead of evening precip
TODAY: Temperatures start near freezing and quickly rebound warmer than yesterday thanks to continued southerly winds. Highs climb into the mid-50s but expect mostly cloudy skies ahead of light evening precip. Spotty showers could begin as soon as the afternoon, transitioning to a mix of freezing rain overnight. Accumulations are expected to be low.
kshb.com
Weather Blog: If you don't like the weather, just wait a few minutes
Hello, loyal weather blog readers. I hope you have enjoyed the weather Friday or have a chance to on Saturday. This weekend will exemplify why people say, " If you don't like the weather in the Midwest, wait xxx minutes and it will change,"...although the quote apparently came from Mark Twain, who used it to describe the weather in New England.
kjluradio.com
Mid-Missouri receives less snow than expected
The mid-Missouri area escapes the worst of a predicted winter storm. Forecasts indicated that Cole County could get around four inches of snow. But the area only received about two inches of snow. The National Weather Service says warm air slowed the transition from rain to snow, lowering snowfall totals. The snow tapered off before 9:00 a.m. and Jefferson City schools were in session.
Where will the snow storm hit hardest?
ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Warning is in place through Wednesday, with snow beginning tonight and into the early morning commute. This will begin as rain and quickly turn to snow. Some of the overnight snowfall rates could be 1” per hour. Expect moderate to heavy snow in spots. Anywhere from 4” to 6” of snow is expected, with a few isolated spots getting a little more than that.
krcgtv.com
Road conditions and snow closings on Wednesday, January 25
Several schools and organizations announced they were closed for Wednesday. The Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler's Map shows some mid-Missouri roads were snow-covered on Wednesday morning. The KRCG Weather Team said the worst of the snow has passed. Have snow pictures to share?
Ozarks First.com
Tuesday, January 24 Weather – Winter storm impacting the Ozarks
Happy Tuesday! After a calm start across the Ozarks, things will start to ramp up in a big way this afternoon. Models have shifted just a little, pushing snow totals higher in Springfield and north. The highest snow totals are still expected south of I-44 and into northern Arkansas. A...
kbsi23.com
MoDOT bracing for another winter storm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The storm is a brewin’!. With another winter storm system on track to rip through the Midwest again – most notably southeast Missouri – the Missouri Department of Transportation cautions to plan ahead if you have to leave your residence Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.
27 First News
More winter weather expected Wednesday: How much snow will fall?
A dynamic storm system is impacting the United States this week bringing heavy snow from Texas to Maine and severe weather in the southeast. This storm will bring another round of winter weather to the Valley. Locally, the snow will begin across our area around 4-5 AM Wednesday. Snowfall rates...
vincennespbs.org
INDOT is prepared for incoming winter storm
Winter weather is approaching and the Indiana Department of Transportation is prepared. First City News spoke to INDOT spokesperson Gary Brian about the impending storm. Compared to the storm around the Christmas holiday, Brian says it won’t be as cold. He says they have been in contact with the...
KYTV
Snow ending but another chance this weekend
Fact Finders: Does Missouri require flags bought with taxpayer money to be made in America?. Kids of all ages took advantage of Wednesday’s snow day across the Ozarks.
939theeagle.com
MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri
State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow likely Tuesday night into Wednesday
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather team is tracking the potential for a mid-week winter storm that could bring accumulating snow to much of the region, with heavy snow possible across southern and southeast Missouri between Tuesday night and Wednesday. Monday afternoon update: Low pressure is expected to develop to our southwest and move in our The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow likely Tuesday night into Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
fourstateshomepage.com
MoDOT issues notice ahead of Wintry Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation sent out an urgent message Monday in the wake of winter storm watches across the Midwest. Beginning Tuesday night and carrying on into Wednesday morning, snow storms are expected to bring up to 4 inches of snow or more across parts of the state. Five to 9 inches of snow are possible for areas south of I-44, MoDOT added.
capitolwolf.com
Here it comes: heavy and wet
Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
A few snow emergencies in effect where snow fell the most
Some counties in the Tri-State issued snow emergencies for early Wednesday morning before the reality of the weather came in to focus.
Winter Storm Watch: Parts of Indiana Could See Up to 8 Inches of Snow Tuesday Night
Another Winter Storm is on the way and it could bring nearly a foot of snow to some parts of Indiana. Since the first official day of winter on December 21st we have seen temperatures here in Evansville reach a blistering low of -6 degrees on December 23rd and climb as high as 64 degrees on January 11th. That's a 70-degree difference in less than three weeks' time. There is no doubt that Indiana winters are unpredictable.
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
whiterivernow.com
Snow, wintry mix forecast set for Tuesday night
A large portion of western and northern Arkansas is expected to be impacted by a strong storm system Tuesday as it moves across the region from the southwest, bringing widespread snowfall and other wintry precipitation. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from noon...
