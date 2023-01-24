ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

Heavy police presence at Alcoa Walmart was a false call, department says

By Melissa Greene
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ecRh_0kPt8rDt00

ALCOA, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A false call about a robbery at Walmart in Alcoa has left police scrambling to get ahead of rumors being spread on social media.

There is no active shooter and there never was, according to Alcoa Police. Police were called to the retail store at Hunters Crossing in Alcoa on reports of a robbery in progress.

See more top stories on WATE.com

Police and deputies arrived on scene, cleared the store for safety and began investigating.

The building has been cleared and it was deemed a “false call,” said Emily Assenmacher, spokeswoman for the Alcoa Police Department.

Gatlinburg-Pittman basketball player suffers ‘cardiac event’ at home game

Police cleared the scene around 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Madisonville police catch suspect after swimming through creek

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Madisonville Police Department arrested a suspect following a chase on Thursday night. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Officer Lance Anderson attempted to stop Justin Bennett Nichols on Highway 68 near Warren Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night. Officials said Nichols had an active violation of probation arrest warrant.
MADISONVILLE, TN
WATE

1 person dead after ‘serious crash’ in Knoxville on I-75

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. The Knoxville Police Department said in an update Friday morning that the pedestrian did not have any identification on them and their body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Who is this newborn? Rendering of boy found in Melton Hill Lake released to help spur investigation

A digital rendering of the unidentified baby boy found dead in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake has been released in hopes it'll prompt information that helps in his case. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the image of the child who has come to be known as "Baby Wyatt." He was found in March 2020 floating along the banks near Melton Lake Drive and Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Pedestrian killed in I-75 crash may have been hit previously

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials released more information Friday on a pedestrian-involved crash that happened Thursday. According to Public Information Officer Scott Erland, officers arrived on-scene around 6:30 p.m., just south on Merchant Drive on I-75 North. A witness to the crash told officers that they had seen the victim, who has not been identified, lying the road, Erland said. Shortly after, the victim was reportedly hit by a car, which remained on scene.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash

The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records. Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave …. The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morristown woman recovering after losing unborn child in car crash

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is learning how to walk again after a car accident took the life of her unborn child and almost her own life as well.  The accident happened back in December but Brianna Campbell’s life has been forever changed. Campbell grew up in Morristown.  “My mamaw and papa raised […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

WATE

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy