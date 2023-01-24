Heavy police presence at Alcoa Walmart was a false call, department says

ALCOA, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A false call about a robbery at Walmart in Alcoa has left police scrambling to get ahead of rumors being spread on social media.

There is no active shooter and there never was, according to Alcoa Police. Police were called to the retail store at Hunters Crossing in Alcoa on reports of a robbery in progress.

Police and deputies arrived on scene, cleared the store for safety and began investigating.

The building has been cleared and it was deemed a “false call,” said Emily Assenmacher, spokeswoman for the Alcoa Police Department.

Police cleared the scene around 4:30 p.m.

