ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Wonders If Triple H Or Stephanie McMahon Would Start New Wrestling Promotion
As we near the end of January, it'd be an understatement to suggest that WWE has kept things interesting. Vince McMahon is back, and while Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains Chief Content Officer for the time being, Stephanie McMahon officially resigned from the company not even two weeks into the new year. Add to it the reality of a potential sale on the horizon, and many have wondered aloud whether or not "Triple H" and Stephanie would try their hands at running their own promotion. Now, at least one former superstar is weighing in on that possibility.
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
bodyslam.net
Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce
Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Gives WWE Star Hard Camera Instructions Live On Raw
Triple H was dishing out the instructions on Raw, telling someone who should know better to stop turning their back to the hard camera in a moment many missed. On the 30th anniversary of Raw many WWE Hall of Famers were in attendance to celebrate the special occasion. The Undertaker made his presence felt when he resurrected the American Badass to confront LA Knight. Knight tried to walk away from The Deadman but he was stopped in his tracks by Bray Wyatt who went on to have a spine-tingling moment in the ring with the legendary star.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Writer Says Bianca Belair Was Not Originally Supposed To Win Royal Rumble
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has found great success since her call-up in April 2020. But her historic 2021 run, which included headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37 and defeating Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, all began with a Royal Rumble win that wasn't originally meant to be.
Randy Couture warns Jake Paul away from facing an established fighter in PFL debut: “Give him the chance to get his feet under him”
UFC Hall of Famer and PFL analyst Randy Couture believes Jake Paul needs to be careful with his MMA career. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October on Showtime pay-per-view. While ‘The Spider’ gave Paul the hardest fight of his boxing career thus far, the Brazilian came up short. A pivotal eighth-round knockdown healed seal the win for the YouTuber by unanimous decision.
PWMania
WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble Match?, Updated Royal Rumble Card
The final lineup for today’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is taking shape. Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this week, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to defeat his father during the match.
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Boss Addresses Britt Baker Injury
It's another Wednesday, and you know what that means: "AEW Dynamite" is set to air this evening. We already know the most significant moment of the night will be when Mark Briscoe wrestles Jay Lethal as a tribute to his late brother Jay. Elsewhere on the card, it was previously announced that there would be a three-way match pitting Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho. Unfortunately, a sudden change of events has led to a shift in the plans for "Dynamite."
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan ‘can’t feel his legs’ following back surgery
Kurt Angle spoke about Hogan's condition on his podcast.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Believes Current WWE Star Has Reached 'Living Legend' Status
Rey Mysterio has stood the test of time. Mysterio, who made his pro wrestling debut in 1989 when he was just 14, made his way to WWE in 2002 and went on to win a number of championships, including the WWE Title and World Heavyweight Title. After nearly four years away, Mysterio returned to WWE in 2018 to begin his second run there.
PWMania
Ric Flair Apologized to Becky Lynch at WWE RAW XXX, If He Saw Vince McMahon Backstage, More
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his experience at RAW is XXX:. “It was phenomenal. I gotta tell you, I learned more about myself and more about what I’ve missed in the business and what I hadn’t missed in one day because I haven’t been here for a long time. I felt like I was respected. I felt like I was wanted. I felt like I was part of it again. I walked away a better man with a better understanding of who I am as a person and what the business is about.”
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Explains Her Lengthy Absence From WWE Programming
Charlotte Flair could've come back in time for last year's SummerSlam event but multiple dental surgeries kept the 14-time world champion out of action for months longer than expected. Flair, who made a surprise return on "SmackDown" last month to win the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship off Ronda Rousey, made...
First Look At Cody Rhodes In WWE 2K23, Undertaker Talks To Sports Illustrated | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, January 27, 2023. - 2K has released a first look at Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K23:. - The Undertaker recently spoke to Sports Illustrated for an interview. In the piece, Undertaker mostly talked about his live shows that he's been hosting during WWE premium live event weekends. Fans can find that interview by clicking here.
wrestlinginc.com
WBD Reportedly Banned The Briscoes For More Than Jay's Offensive Slurs
Mark Briscoe appeared on "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday and took on Jay Lethal to honor the memory of Jay Briscoe, who passed away earlier this month. However, Tony Khan confirmed that he "fought hard" to get Mark on the show as Warner Bros. Discovery executives previously banned them from appearing on AEW programming on TBS and TNT. Furthermore, their reasons for doing so were reportedly two-fold.
MMAmania.com
Four fighters removed from UFC in latest roster update, including two former champions
UFC 283 went down in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this past weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) and it featured the retirement of two mixed martial arts (MMA) legends: Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Glover Teixeira. Both of them laid their gloves down in the Octagon after suffering defeat inside Jeunesse Arena.
