Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble Match?, Updated Royal Rumble Card

The final lineup for today’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is taking shape. Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this week, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to defeat his father during the match.
Ric Flair Apologized to Becky Lynch at WWE RAW XXX, If He Saw Vince McMahon Backstage, More

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his experience at RAW is XXX:. “It was phenomenal. I gotta tell you, I learned more about myself and more about what I’ve missed in the business and what I hadn’t missed in one day because I haven’t been here for a long time. I felt like I was respected. I felt like I was wanted. I felt like I was part of it again. I walked away a better man with a better understanding of who I am as a person and what the business is about.”
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract

Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
Solo Sikoa Super Kicks Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown (Video)

Despite Roman Reigns’ specific instructions, Sami Zayn appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Zayn arrived early in the show to personally thank Jey Uso for saving him on RAW. Later in the episode, Jey and Jimmy were banned from entering the building, prompting Jey to make a phone call for a favor.
Backstage Update on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Royal Rumble Status, Latest on NXT Stars Appearing

The men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches are among the five matches that have been officially announced for the WWE Royal Rumble this weekend. Only seven competitors have been revealed as of Friday morning for the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match, with Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Emma, Zelina Vega, and Shayna Baszler already declaring their entry in it. Women from NXT are waiting to hear if anyone is going to be brought in, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. NXT talent “was not informed about any placement,” Meltzer reports.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/27/2023); Brock Lesnar Advertised, Royal Rumble Build

WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. SmackDown will feature two tournament semi-finals matches to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced as the main event for tonight.
Teddy Long Reveals What He Told Sami Zayn Backstage at WWE RAW is XXX, More

Teddy Long recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s Wrestling Time Machine for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling following this week’s RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary special. During the discussion, Long commented on being at RAW is XXX:. “It’s always great to go back to the WWE, you...
WWE SmackDown Results – January 27, 2023

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. – The show opened with a recap of Monday’s Trial of Sami Zayn, ending with Roman Reigns verdict. – The Usos and Solo Sikoa were shown arriving at the arena, with Sami Zayn...
Bray Wyatt on What The Undertaker Said in His Ear, Uncle Howdy, His WWE Return, and More

WWE star Bray Wyatt recently spoke with “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” for an interview. During the discussion, Bray was asked how he feels about his return to WWE:. “I think there’s a part of any athlete when you’re away from something for so long. There’s something in the back of your head that’s like, ‘Am I still it? Am I what I am, what I should be?’ I think that for the majority since I’ve been back, I was kind of there in a sense, and as the weeks progressed, I’ve really started to kind of come into my own again and start to remember why I do this and how much it means to me to be out there and perform at things like the Royal Rumble. So the closer I’ve gotten, I’ve really started to sink my teeth into being what I should be.”
WWE Registers SmackDown Star’s Ring Name as a Trademark

WWE has secured trademark rights to the Emma name. The company applied for the term on January 20 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification. The following is the description:. “Mark For: EMMA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services,...
Full Schedule for Today’s WWE Royal Rumble Programming

WWE has announced special programming for Saturday’s Royal Rumble on Peacock and the WWE Network, as well as all digital platforms. The Best of Royal Rumble Matches will be available on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok starting this morning. The night will conclude with the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show at 7 p.m. ET, the main Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at 8 p.m. ET, and a post-show press conference with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, sponsored by Mountain Dew Pitch Black.
Top Takeaways from WWE RAW (1/23/23) and SmackDown (1/27/23)

The Bloodline once again has led the charge going into the Royal Rumble on both RAW and Smackdown with, “The Trial of Sami Zayn” on RAW, being an incredible segment, while on Smackdown, Sami Zayn did something that could ultimately cost him his spot. The rest of RAW was alot of 30 years celebration, then Smackdown continued with the tag team tournament with a slight change.
MLW Fusion Results – January 26, 2023

Kicking off this week’s Fusion with Cesar Duran made his entrance and said he was giving a gift to the fans even though they didn’t deserve it. Duran said he signed the nastiest and most violent fighter in Mexico. After a big buildup, Duran introduced Sam Adonis, who made his entrance.

