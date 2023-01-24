Read full article on original website
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
PWMania
AEW Star Reacts to Ric Flair’s Harsh Criticism About Him
Konosuke Takeshita has reacted to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s harsh criticism. Flair discussed Takeshita’s knife-edge chops delivered to Bryan Danielson during their AEW Dynamite match on January 11, specifically the chops Danielson took while down on his knees, on a recent episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast.
PWMania
Backstage News on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Why Kenny Omega Has Been Away, Mark Briscoe
The Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday reportedly went well, but many things were changed to accommodate the ROH Hall of Famer, who died last Tuesday at the age of 38. According to a new report from Fightful Select, it didn’t appear that thee tribute...
PWMania
Full Schedule for Today’s WWE Royal Rumble Programming
WWE has announced special programming for Saturday’s Royal Rumble on Peacock and the WWE Network, as well as all digital platforms. The Best of Royal Rumble Matches will be available on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok starting this morning. The night will conclude with the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show at 7 p.m. ET, the main Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at 8 p.m. ET, and a post-show press conference with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, sponsored by Mountain Dew Pitch Black.
PWMania
Video: Jay Briscoe Tribute Airs on AEW Dynamite
A very classy tribute video to the late Jay Briscoe aired during this week’s AEW Dynamite. The video included moments from Jay’s ROH run as well as some family-friendly home movies. Jay’s brother Mark Briscoe will face Jay Lethal in the main event of Wednesday’s show.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor’s management company says it will ‘cut off 100 percent of Manny Pacquiao’s opportunities’ in U.S.
Paradigm Sports — a management company best known for its partnership with Conor McGregor — has released a blistering statement warning promoters against working with Manny Pacquiao, especially if it’s in the United States. Paradigm reportedly paid Pacquiao $3.3 million when the Filipino boxer signed with them...
Prominent Sports Network Is Reportedly Going Bankrupt
The largest owner of local sports channels in the country is reportedly heading towards bankruptcy. According to a report from Bloomberg, Diamond Sports "is heading toward a complex $8.6 billion debt restructuring in bankruptcy court as it stakes its future on a new direct-to-consumer streaming ...
PWMania
Vince McMahon and Triple H Reportedly Do Not Consider Sami Zayn to Be WWE’s New Face
Sami Zayn’s comments on Ariel Helwani’s show today were discussed by Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzlaes on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Sami stated that he is aware that he does not resemble Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or John Cena and that he will never be the company’s face, but he could see himself holding the WWE Title for a few months.
PWMania
Teddy Long Reacts to The Undertaker Returning the American Badass Gimmick on WWE RAW XXX
WWE fans were treated to the return of The Undertaker’s “American Badass” gimmick on Monday’s “RAW Is XXX” 30th anniversary show. Former WWE SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long discussed the show, including the segment between ‘Taker, Bray Wyatt, and LA Knight, on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge podcast.
PWMania
DAZN Announces Exclusive Broadcast Deal With All Elite Wrestling
DAZN ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR, MULTI-TERRITORY EXCLUSIVE BROADCAST DEAL WITH ALL ELITE WRESTLING. January 26, 2023 – DAZN Group announced that it has secured exclusive broadcast rights to top American professional wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in a multi-year agreement that will bring its premium matches and entertainment to DAZN subscribers in 42 markets across Europe and Asia.
PWMania
Tony Khan Comments On Road To Recovery, AEW Return For Adam Cole
Adam Cole’s health was the first and foremost priority to All Elite Wrestling when dealing with the recovery and return of the beloved pro wrestling veteran. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on 98 Rock in Baltimore, Maryland and spoke about this during the interview.
PWMania
MLW Fusion Results – January 26, 2023
Kicking off this week’s Fusion with Cesar Duran made his entrance and said he was giving a gift to the fans even though they didn’t deserve it. Duran said he signed the nastiest and most violent fighter in Mexico. After a big buildup, Duran introduced Sam Adonis, who made his entrance.
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report for 1/25/23
According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 1.003 million viewers. This is a 3.51% increase over the previous week’s episode, which drew 969,000 viewers. Dynamite received a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic...
PWMania
PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: The 2015 WWE Royal Rumble Match
Justin C and Heather finish off Royal Rumble month on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast by looking at the 2015 Royal Rumble match! The WWE couldn’t have been stupid and given us two years of no Daniel Bryan winning right? Right?. Wrong. Justin and Heather look at...
PWMania
WWE Registers SmackDown Star’s Ring Name as a Trademark
WWE has secured trademark rights to the Emma name. The company applied for the term on January 20 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification. The following is the description:. “Mark For: EMMA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services,...
PWMania
Dragon Lee Set to Make His WWE TV Debut This Weekend
This weekend, Dragon Lee will make his debut on WWE programming. Lee has been announced for the Royal Rumble La Previa special, which airs on Saturday at 1pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network, as well as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. On the show, Lee will be joined...
PWMania
AEW Rampage Results – January 27, 2023
It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns this evening with the latest installment of their AEW Rampage series. On tap for tonight’s one-hour AEW on TNT program from Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. is “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta, Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action and Emi Sakura takes on AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter in a Women’s Title Eliminator.
PWMania
Alexa Bliss Reacts to a Wrestling Analyst’s Comment About Her Wearing Too Much Makeup
Alexa Bliss wore “68 pounds of makeup” during WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, who mentioned this during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave Meltzer, who was Alvarez’s co-host, responded by saying that he was “glad you said that and...
PWMania
Big Bill Comments on His Confrontation With Actor Ken Jeong
AEW Star Big Bill recently appeared on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as his confrontation with actor Ken Jeong on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights:. His stare-down with actor Ken Jeong:. “Jungle Boy was getting beat up, and I had...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler on Wrestling Couple and Character Returning to WWE Soon
Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona appear to be returning to WWE together, possibly as soon as Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. Green and Cardona have long been rumored to return to WWE. According to a new report from PWInsider, the talk at last weekend’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings was that Cardona was leaving the company. In a match that should air on February 2 or February 9, Cardona wrestled Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry.
