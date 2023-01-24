Criminal Trespass to State Supported Property H23-0343 Time: 8:43PM Location: 426 E Honeywell Ave (Centennial Manor Apartments) Arrested: Howard Montgomery (42)(M) of Markham, IL Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location. Mr. Montgomery was arrested for trespassing after being warned. He was taken to HPD to be processed and later released with a Vermilion County Notice to Appear.

