San Angelo, TX

Crash caused by running a…green light?

By Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( CVHP ) — Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of Bryant and Avenue N slowing traffic however it is unclear which vehicle caused the accident.

A brown F250 was Southbound on Bryant and a Volkswagon Suv was Eastbound on Avenue N. The two vehicles collided in the intersection and both drivers claimed to have had green lights.

Officers on the scene said they will have to get clarification from an outside witness. The driver of the Volkswagon was reported to have complained of some injuries during the incident but had not been transported to the hospital while CVHP staff were on scene.

No citations have been given as it is pending the officer’s investigation.

