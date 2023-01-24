Read full article on original website
Darrel Mangels
Darrel Mangels of Ulysses, Kansas, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, on his 80th birthday, at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses. He was born January 25, 1943, in Zenda, Kansas, the son of Floyd and Marjorie (Vogue) Mangels. He was adopted by Bud and Thelma (Mangels) Helwig. Darrel was a...
Mary Rosales
Mary Rosales, 84, Ulysses, Kansas, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital, in Ulysses. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, Christian woman, and caregiver. The daughter of Samuel and Thomasa (Hinojosa) Montez, she was born on November 6, 1938, in San Antonio,...
Keyona Hall is Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week
Liberal junior forward Keyona Hall is the Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Hall was named to the Salina Invitational Tournament All Tournament Team. She scored 22 against Junction City, 17 against Salina Central, and 13 against Andover in the three day event. She is second on the Lady Red team in scoring at 11 points per game. She is a multi sport athlete participating in volleyball, basketball, and track. Hall and the Lady Redskins are 9-2 and play at Guymon on Friday night at 6pm with Redskin Pre-game on 1270 and 92.3.
Police Chief Candidates Meet the Community
The City of Liberal, Thursday evening at 5:00 pm, held a meet and greet for the two finalists for the position of Police Chief for the City. Several community members, staff, and commissioners were in attendance at the informal gathering and held conversations and asked questions of the individuals. Being considered for the position is Daniel Hanson of Oklahoma City and Chester “Chet” Pingston of Wichita. Both men have several years of experience in law enforcement at different levels throughout their careers. Both men will go through a final interview before City Manager Rusty Varnado, makes the decision on who to hire. Varnado will take into consideration input from the search committee and the public. A final decision should be forthcoming in a few days.
Two passengers hospitalized after collision in Southwest Kansas
GRAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas visitors were hospitalized after the vehicle they were in was hit by another out-of-state visitor on a Southwest Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, emergency crews were called to the U.S.-56/K-23 junction in Gray Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.
SCCC campus to open at noon Wednesday, pending water line repairs
LIBERAL, Kan. — Due to water line issues throughout campus, Seward County Community College will not open until noon Wednesday. Though it is hoped the issue can be resolved in the morning, if that is not possible the college will update the public about next steps. Classes at the...
Harbor Freight Tools to Open New Store in Liberal on February 11th
CALABASAS, Calif.—Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, will officially open its new store in Liberal, KS on Saturday, February 11 at 8 a.m. The Liberal store, located at 1010 S Kansas Avenue, will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Haskell County Sheriff’s Deputies Make Weekend Arrests
On Saturday, January 21st Haskell County Sheriff Department units responded to a two-vehicle, possible injury accident at the intersection of US Highway 56 and 83. After further investigation, Alexis Micaela Salas of Liberal was arrested for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and driving with no Liability Insurance.
Liberal Police Department Work Two Vehicle Accident
On Tuesday, January 24th at 2:05 pm emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Western Ave. and Locke St. for a possible injury accident. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder, being driven by a 57 year old male, was northbound on Western when a 2011 Kia Sorento, being driven by a 21 year old male, was southbound on Western Ave. The Sorento attempted to make a left turn onto Locke St. The Sorento failed to yield to the Pathfinder causing the vehicles to collide.
