The City of Liberal, Thursday evening at 5:00 pm, held a meet and greet for the two finalists for the position of Police Chief for the City. Several community members, staff, and commissioners were in attendance at the informal gathering and held conversations and asked questions of the individuals. Being considered for the position is Daniel Hanson of Oklahoma City and Chester “Chet” Pingston of Wichita. Both men have several years of experience in law enforcement at different levels throughout their careers. Both men will go through a final interview before City Manager Rusty Varnado, makes the decision on who to hire. Varnado will take into consideration input from the search committee and the public. A final decision should be forthcoming in a few days.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO