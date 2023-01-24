‘High As A Kite’: Video Shows Kansas City Cop Appearing To Be On Drugs While On-Duty

H ave you ever had an encounter with a police officer that made you want to give them a roadside sobriety test?

“Officer, I’m sorry, but due to your behavior, I’m going to need you to walk in a straight line while touching your nose and saying the alphabet backward, sir. And keep your hands where I can see them, please. I’m starting to fear for my life!”

It’s only a fantasy because a civilian would never be allowed to police an on-duty police officer showing signs of inebriation —not because intoxicated cops aren’t a thing.

Meet Charles Guy.

Guy, who is Black, recorded and posted to social media a video that shows his recent encounter with two officers from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, one of whom appeared to be “high as a kite,” as Guy put it.

It all reportedly started when officers were called to Guy’s home over what appeared to be a child custody dispute, according to the Kansas City Defender . But it’s clear to Guy and a woman who can be heard off-camera that something just ain’t right with one of the officers, who can be seen leaning against the wall looking like he’s on the verge of falling asleep. He’s also heard slurring his words while his eyes, which looked dilated, dart around all over the place —you know, the way people do when they’re high out of their minds.

Meanwhile, the other officer behaved as if nothing out of the ordinary was going on.

From the Defender:

Despite the obvious signs of displaying highly abnormal behavior, the other cop did not acknowledge it whatsoever.

Guy says that after the sergeant arrived, still no action was taken to acknowledge his concerns or address the situation.

“The sergeant kept defending his officer,” Charles told The Defender. “I said come on he don’t look high to you? I think the only reason they were denying it is because they saw I had my camera. Every time I asked him and said man are you on drugs or high, they would never deny it, he was just hella argumentative. I mean come on, he’s clearly just sitting there high as a kite. His teeth were grinding, his eyes were going all over the place. His foot was f**king twitching it was looking like a jackrabbit, he would close his eyes and go to sleep leaning against the wall.”

Predictably, the police department put out a statement that already appears to be passively setting up a defense for the unnamed officer.

“The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department understands concerns currently being raised regarding the appearance and wellbeing of one of the officers in the video,” the department said in a statement to KSHB 41 .

The department said the investigation includes a “fit-for-duty evaluation” and that the officer would be drug tested. The department also said it believes the officer might have been suffering from some “medical condition” —leaving us to wonder how often that’s ever considered when civilians, especially Black civilians, appear to be out of sorts and possibly less than sober.

“While still early in the investigation, preliminary information indicates that a medical condition may have been a factor in the officer’s appearance,” the department said.

Well, isn’t that convenient?

