Athens, WV

CU invites local veterans to participate in Testament: Recovering Identity After War

By Concord University
Hinton News
Hinton News
 5 days ago

ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) – Concord University, in partnership with Marshall University, is inviting area veterans, their families, and friends to participate in Testament: Recovering Identity after War . This program, divided into three series to be held at three different locations in West Virginia, centers around the discussion of humanities texts about war and invites participants to share their stories, reflections, and experiences on the digital humanities platform Movable: Narratives of Recover and Place to “create a living testament not only to the pain from the past but to hope for renewal in the future.”

In partnership with the West Virginia Recovery Network , veteran discussion leaders attended a preparatory program at Marshall University and will facilitate discussion groups. Dr. George Williams, assistant professor of English and Concord’s Veterans Advocate, and two other local veterans will lead these two-hour discussions for five weeks of Saturdays beginning on February 18 at 10 a.m. in the State Room, located on the second floor of the Jean and Jerry Beasley Student Center.

“This is a great program and I’m proud to be a part of it,” said Dr. Williams. “Testament provides a safe venue where veterans can have open and honest discussions with other veterans.”

Concord’s series—Series Two—will focus on American Civil War and the theme of memory and forgetting. Discussions will consider how veterans can forge the gaps in memory that result from traumatic experience, how embodied memories of war permeate the lives of those who’ve lived through it and the role of memory in the process of recovery.

Participants will read Civil War letters from Carroll’s War Letters: Extraordinary Correspondence from American Wars and Catherine Clinton’s Civil War Stories , both featuring perspectives often left out of the collective memory. Additional readings, including excerpts from Kenneth MacLeish’s Making War at Fort Hood and Brian Powers’ Full Darkness , will explore how embodied memories of war permeate the lives of veterans once they have returned.

For more information on the other series in this project and to register for discussion groups, visit https://www.marshall.edu/ testament/discussion-groups/ .

This project is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Humanities Council, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

CU invites local veterans to participate in Testament: Recovering Identity After War

Hinton News

Obituary: Dennis Ray Fix, Sr., 95

Dennis Ray Fix, Sr. passed away peacefully to be with the Lord in Salem, VA, during the late evening hours on January 26, 2023, at the age of ninety-five. Mr. Fix was born to Cora Lee Mills Fix and William Franklin Fix on August 23, 1927, in the community of Cool Ridge in Raleigh County, WV. At age fourteen, Dennis moved with his family to Summers County, WV. He lived for many years on his family's farm in that County. He was a resident of Salem, VA, from 1956 until his death. Mr. Fix was a World War II and Korean War...
SALEM, VA
Hinton News

Tania Bond, Hinton, West Virginia resident named to Berea College Dean’s List

BEREA, KY (Hinton News) – Tania Bond, a resident of Hinton, West Virginia, has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Berea College. A student is named to the Dean's List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Fire destroys apartments in Charleston, WVa; no one hurt

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A fire destroyed an apartment building and displaced dozens of residents in Charleston, West Virginia, authorities said. Firefighters said no injuries were reported in the blaze Wednesday that ravaged the 37-unit building next to the riverfront about a mile from the state Capitol, news outlets reported. The cause of the fire
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

National Coal Heritage Area Seeking Grant Applications

To support community efforts to interpret, preserve and promote coal heritage resources, the National Coal Heritage Area Authority is seeking proposals for funding for eligible projects within the National Coal Heritage Area. Projects must be implemented within the following counties: Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne, Wyoming and the Paint Creek and Cabin Creek watersheds in Kanawha. Projects must have matching funds available and be sufficiently advanced so they can be completed within a year. Funding for projects under this request must be matched on a dollar-for-dollar basis with other funds from non-federal sources or well-documented...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

WVa gov goes on the road to tout income tax cut proposal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is going on the road to tout his proposal to reduce the state's personal income tax by 50%. The Republican governor and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy will conduct meetings Wednesday at the Parkersburg City Council chambers, Thursday at Tamarack in Beckley and Friday at Independence Hall
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

CU Groups partner with Aramark to swipe out hunger

ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) –  The Concord University Basic Needs Committee, in partnership with Aramark, is holding a Swipe Out Student Hunger event on January 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.  Organizers are asking students with meal plans to donate a meal swipe or two to their fellow students in need. A table
ATHENS, WV
Hinton News

One charged with murder in Summers County incident

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - A situation that began in Beckley on Friday, Jan. 20, ended in tragedy in Streeter Creek, Summers County. The incident concluded with one person dead and another arrested. According to arrest records, Kaine William Durham, 26, of Beckley, was arrested and is charged with murder in the first degree. Hinton News reported on the day in question that local law enforcement asked residents in the Ellison Ridge/Streeter Creek area to remain in their homes with doors and windows locked. Allegedly, the request was related to this situation. The criminal complaint states that Durham and another individual were at...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

WVa lawmakers consider holiday for 1970 Marshall plane crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia may soon have a new holiday memorializing 75 people killed in a Marshall University plane crash more than 50 years ago. The Nov. 14, 1970 crash was the worst sports disaster in U.S. history. All 75 people on board died, including most of Marshall's football team. According to the
HUNTINGTON, WV
Hinton News

Hinton Area Elementary to receive a helping paw

HINTON, (Hinton News) - Hinton Area Elementary will soon receive an emotional support animal (ESA). Also known as therapy dogs, ESAs help students feel comforted and better connected at school. This addition is made possible by First Lady Cathy Justice and her Friends with Paws - Communities in Schools (CIS) initiative. The cost of the ESA and his training is funded in full by the First Lady's office. Hinton Area Elementary will be receiving a cream Labradoodle named Marshall. Labradoodles are a cross-breed between a Labrador and Poodle. Marshall's main handler will be Hinton Area's CIS site facilitator, Larry Cochran. Marshall has been...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Free store event

The Ascension Episcopal Church Free Store Event will be held on Saturday, January 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lower level of the church. Winter wear and food items are available.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Trucking company sued over chemical spill into WVa creek

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek. The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into a tributary of Paint
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

Structure fire occurs in downtown Hinton

HINTON, (Hinton News) - A structure fire reported as being at an address on Summers Street occurred at the old Price Hotel building during the night between Jan. 21 and 22. Multiple fire departments responded, including the City of Hinton, Jumping Branch, Summers County and Talcott. A witness, Linda Crowley, said she had gone to bed around 1 a.m. She said, "I kept hearing strange sounds, like fireworks or gunshots. Sound really travels here. I got up at 1:30 and the flames were towering against the skyline. The upper floors collapsed within 30 minutes. You could hear the roaring of the fire over the water. It looked like the mouth of hell had opened up and was screaming." Hinton News is working to obtain more information on the fire and will provide more details as they become available.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

WVCAN releases annual report on state coverage and service outcomes

Charleston, WV (Hinton News) — Today, the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) released its Statewide Data Report for the 2022 fiscal year (July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022). The data in the report reflects service from West Virginia's 21 Child Advocacy Centers (CACs) which provided official service to 45 of 55 counties in
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse news Jan. 18 – 24

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for Jan. 18 - 24. Marriages None. Fiduciaries Kevin Lee Fox, Administrator of the Ashby Harold Fox estate; Nancy C. Smith, Administrator of the Leonard Earl Smith estate; Dwayne Smith, Administrator of the Ruth Marie Smith estate; Jack Kessel, Administrator of the Sharon K. McCallister estate; Alice Marie Adkins, Administrator of the David Dwayne Adkins estate; David D. Adkins, Administrator of the Roger G. Adkins estate; Tanya Justus, Administrator of the Clifford Ray Jude estate; Russel Bragg, Administrator of the Donnie Lee Bragg estate. Land Transfers Michael E. Thackston, Successor and Trustee of the Cochran II Irrevocable Trust to Aziza M. Khalil and Niveen...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Free movie series at The Ritz Theater

Why stop at Christmas when you can celebrate all year long? The Historic Ritz Theatre is excited to announce a new free movie series. In 2023 The Ritz they will be celebrating each month with a vintage freebee. Join them for a romantic date in February with An Officer and a Gentleman. Welcome Spring at the Ritz with Shrek this March. In April, go trouble-making with Peter Rabbit. In May take your beloved mother out to watch Mamma Mia! The list will continue into the year with a new movie on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Rest...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

UScellular Opens Temporary Store Site in Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (Hinton News) –U.S. Cellular has relocated its store at 1010 Oakvale Dr. in Princeton to a temporary location at 506 Oakvale Dr. while the build-out of a new retail store is in progress. The location enables the company to provide a seamless shopping experience and outstanding customer service for the latest technology from Apple, Samsung, Google and other top brands. "We are committed to serving area residents by providing the latest devices and support with tech
PRINCETON, WV
Hinton News

WVa education board lifts emergency for county system

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday lifted an emergency declaration for Lincoln County's school system that was implemented two years ago amid a review of problems in finance and transportation. The board determined that corrective practices have been implemented in the county school system, although some work remains. A
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Concord University to receive more than $1 million in Federal Appropriations for a new PA program

ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) –  The federal Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill passed, securing millions of dollars for West Virginia. Included in Senator Shelley Moore Capito's requests is $1,050,00 for Concord University to start a new physician assistant program.  University officials plan to establish a Master of Science Program in Physician Assistant Studies to
ATHENS, WV
Hinton News

Save the date for 4-H Camp 2023

The date for the 2023 Summers County 4-H Camp has been announced. According to the announcement, the camp will take place during the week of June 11. Registration will open in April. For more information, reach out to the Summers County 4-H Facebook group or Lesley Woodrum.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

17th Ave. sinkhole update

Locals have likely noticed that the hole that opened up near 17th Ave. has recently been filled. According to reports, work is ongoing to complete the permanent repairs. In 2022, news broke that the soil in the collapsed area was contaminated, which delayed the repair efforts. The delay subsequently led to further damage during a heavy rainstorm. Statements indicate that filling the crater mitigates the continued erosion of the contaminated soil. Prior to filling the hollow, the West Virginia Department of Highways (DOH) placed a temporary slip liner through the damaged culvert. According to an update from Hinton Councilman Jim Leslie, DOH plans to complete preparations for the permanent repairs, including right-of-way acquisition and contract plans, by the end of January. At that point, the project will go out for bid. A timeline for the project is not available, but Leslie noted that DOH will "expedite as quickly as possible." Hinton News will continue to bring you the latest updates on this situation until the permanent repairs are complete.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
