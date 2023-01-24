Anthony Davis gave Los Angeles Lakers fans quite a scare at the end of the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night. The All-Star big man, returning to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 16, fell to the floor and grabbed at his ankle seemingly in pain in a scene that has sadly grown all too familiar to Laker fans, but he quickly got up, sank three free throws and remained in the game. Darvin Ham even joked that he nearly passed out seeing Davis on the ground, but in the end, it was all smiles after Davis' return to the lineup following a five-week absence.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO