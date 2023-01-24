Read full article on original website
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And BrandonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Grammy Nominee Sean Ardoin: "Pick Positive People"Yitzi Weiner @ Authority MagazineLake Charles, LA
7 Best Historic Sites In New OrleansMadocNew Orleans, LA
Are The Real Housewives of New Orleans Coming To Bravo?Florence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Where to Eat in New Orleans2foodtrippersNew Orleans, LA
Proposed 4-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Fred VanVleet To Clippers, John Collins To Pelicans
This trade gets the Pelicans and Clippers win-now players.
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“It hurt enough that I never dunked again” - Oscar Robertson on why he never slammed the ball in an NBA game
Instead of dunking, Robertson opted to bait a foul from defenders for and-1 opportunities.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Anthony Davis Twists Ankle Against Spurs on Half-Court Heave
Anthony Davis returned to the basketball court for the first time since December 16 Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers were very happy to have their superstar back, and he very quickly made an impact. Through three quarters, Davis has 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Huge Update Given On Anthony Davis Following Lakers-Clippers Game On Tuesday Night
Following their loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers received big news regarding Anthony Davis’ potential return from a right foot injury.
Paul George Reacts to LeBron James' Huge Performance vs Clippers
Paul George had seen this before from LeBron James.
Tatum and the Celtics take on the Knicks
New York Knicks (26-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-14, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks. Tatum currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 31.0 points per game. The Celtics are 20-10 against Eastern Conference...
Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102
Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/24/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 24, 2023. Brandon Ingram doubtful, Naji Marshall questionable for Denver game. Brandon Ingram, who last played in a game Nov. 25, is listed as doubtful to play in Tuesday’s 7...
New Orleans Pelicans welcome back Brandon Ingram for game against Timberwolves
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram will make his highly anticipated return to the Smoothie King Center Wednesday. Ingram has been battling a prolonged toe injury but is expected to return for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. He sustained the injury earlier...
Pelicans' Ingram rusty in return from 2-month absence
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram dribbled with his back to the basket near the baseline, then suddenly rose from the court in a spinning motion as he let fly a turnaround fade. Twice, Ingram made shots like that in what was his first game in two months. In...
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Spurs-Lakers Game
Anthony Davis has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game.
Anthony Davis picks up where he left off with strong return performance vs. Spurs
Anthony Davis gave Los Angeles Lakers fans quite a scare at the end of the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night. The All-Star big man, returning to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 16, fell to the floor and grabbed at his ankle seemingly in pain in a scene that has sadly grown all too familiar to Laker fans, but he quickly got up, sank three free throws and remained in the game. Darvin Ham even joked that he nearly passed out seeing Davis on the ground, but in the end, it was all smiles after Davis' return to the lineup following a five-week absence.
