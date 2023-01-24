ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Larry Brown Sports

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Twists Ankle Against Spurs on Half-Court Heave

Anthony Davis returned to the basketball court for the first time since December 16 Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers were very happy to have their superstar back, and he very quickly made an impact. Through three quarters, Davis has 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX Sports

Tatum and the Celtics take on the Knicks

New York Knicks (26-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-14, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks. Tatum currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 31.0 points per game. The Celtics are 20-10 against Eastern Conference...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 1/24/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 24, 2023. Brandon Ingram doubtful, Naji Marshall questionable for Denver game. Brandon Ingram, who last played in a game Nov. 25, is listed as doubtful to play in Tuesday’s 7...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Pelicans' Ingram rusty in return from 2-month absence

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram dribbled with his back to the basket near the baseline, then suddenly rose from the court in a spinning motion as he let fly a turnaround fade. Twice, Ingram made shots like that in what was his first game in two months. In...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Anthony Davis picks up where he left off with strong return performance vs. Spurs

Anthony Davis gave Los Angeles Lakers fans quite a scare at the end of the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night. The All-Star big man, returning to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 16, fell to the floor and grabbed at his ankle seemingly in pain in a scene that has sadly grown all too familiar to Laker fans, but he quickly got up, sank three free throws and remained in the game. Darvin Ham even joked that he nearly passed out seeing Davis on the ground, but in the end, it was all smiles after Davis' return to the lineup following a five-week absence.
LOS ANGELES, CA

