Text-to-Image generation using diffusion models has been a hot topic in generative modeling for the past few years. Diffusion models are capable of generating high-quality images of concepts learned during training, but those training datasets are very large and not personalized. Now users want some personalization in these models; instead of generating images of a random dog at some place, the user wants to create images of their dog at some place in their house. One straightforward solution to this problem is retraining the model by involving the new information in the dataset. But there are certain limitations to it: First, for learning a new concept, the model needs a very large amount of data, but the user can only have up to a few examples. Second, retraining the model whenever we need to learn a new concept is highly inefficient. Third, learning new concepts will result in forgetting the previously learned concepts.

10 DAYS AGO