Best AI Voice Generators In 2023
Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing every domain of life. Now that we have a ton of data to train with and cutting-edge hardware, it is possible to make exciting, human-like AI models and experiences for everyone. Artificial intelligence speech generators that sound like humans are now feasible owing to the advances in machine learning and natural language processing. It has a wide range of applications, including speech synthesis for people with speech impairments, voice-enabled devices, virtual assistants, Internet voice, IVR recordings, etc.
This Artificial Intelligence Research Confirms That Transformer-Based Large Language Models Are Computationally Universal When Augmented With An External Memory
The remarkable results achieved by transformer-based models like GPT-2 and GPT-3 gravitated the research community toward exploring large language models (LLMs). Additionally, ChatGPT’s recent success and popularity have only served to increase people’s interest in LLMs. In-context learning and chain-of-thought prompting are two other major discoveries that have significantly improved the accuracy of the models. These discoveries go beyond simple question answering, where an input prompt containing a question is used to output a reasonable answer.
Chat GPT could make these jobs obsolete: ‘The wolf is at the door’
Artificial intelligence is here, and it’s coming for your job. So promising are the tool’s capabilities, Microsoft — amidst laying off 10,000 people — has announced a “multiyear, multibillion dollar investment” in the revolutionary technology, which is growing smarter by the day. And the rise of the machines leaves many well-paid workers vulnerable, experts warn. “AI is replacing the white-collar workers. I don’t think anyone can stop that,” said Pengcheng Shi, an associate dean in the department of computing and information sciences at Rochester Institute of Technology. “This is not crying wolf,” Shi told The Post. “The wolf is at the door.” From...
A New Transformer Based Reinforcement Learning Agent Called ‘AdA’ Inhabits a Rich 3D World and Can Rapidly Adapt to Tasks It Has Never Seen Before in Minutes
It has always been astounding how quickly humans can adjust to their environment. Artificial intelligence agents have been developed over many years to replicate this human intelligence in quick and flexible adaptability in only a few interactions. Additionally, it is believed that when more data becomes available, this capability to adjust to one’s surroundings quickly should only grow. With this objective in mind, DeepMind, a subsidiary of Alphabet, set out to train an agent capable of performing exploratory tasks given only a few episodes in an unknown environment and then improving its response in the direction of optimal behavior.
A New Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Focuses on The Personalization of Generative Art by Teaching a Model Many New Concepts at Once and Combining Them on The Fly
Text-to-Image generation using diffusion models has been a hot topic in generative modeling for the past few years. Diffusion models are capable of generating high-quality images of concepts learned during training, but those training datasets are very large and not personalized. Now users want some personalization in these models; instead of generating images of a random dog at some place, the user wants to create images of their dog at some place in their house. One straightforward solution to this problem is retraining the model by involving the new information in the dataset. But there are certain limitations to it: First, for learning a new concept, the model needs a very large amount of data, but the user can only have up to a few examples. Second, retraining the model whenever we need to learn a new concept is highly inefficient. Third, learning new concepts will result in forgetting the previously learned concepts.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
One of the best Tesla alternatives just became an even bigger thorn in Elon Musk's side
The Polestar 2 sedan now has longer range, better performance, and a refreshed look to go along with it.
An accident in a lab experiment may revolutionize quantum computers
Researchers may have made a massive breakthrough in quantum computing. According to a new study published in Nature Nanotechnology, researchers may have discovered a cheaper way to push large-scale quantum computers. Quantum computing is an intriguing field that has seen quite a bit of growth over the past several years....
Scientists Say New Brain-Computer Interface Lets Users Transmit 62 Words Per Minute
A team of Stanford scientists claims to have tested a new brain-computer interface (BCI) that can decode speech at up to 62 words per minute, improving the previous record by 3.4 times. That'd be a massive step towards real-time speech conversion at the pace of natural human conversation. Max Hodak,...
Quantum mechanics breakthrough lets scientists ‘see’ objects without looking at them
ESPOO, Finland — The word “quantum” has become something of a scientific and cultural buzzword in recent years. Whether we’re talking about quantum physics, the Higgs boson particle, or perhaps the fictitious “quantum realm” seen on the silver screen, these topics capture our imaginations because they dare to question the very nature of the universe and existence itself. Now, Finnish scientists have successfully used quantum mechanics to see objects without actually looking at them.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.
Boston Dynamics just dropped a new video. Look what its humanoid robot can do now
Boston Dynamics' new video shows off its research robot's exceptional, and slightly terrifying, parkour abilities. In the viral video, the robot, named Atlas, walks across a warehouse floor, picks up items, skips up stairs, jumps, tosses items, and even does a backflip. Also: NASA's next-gen robot will explore space and...
A Mathematician Thinks He Can Hack Earth's Simulation
A mathematician thinks he can probably hack the simulation we may or may not all be living in. The gist of simulation theory is that technology can eventually reach a point where the laws of physics can be perfectly simulated by an advanced computer—even an alien’s. Science suggests...
Meet SymbolicAI: The Powerful Framework That Combines The Strengths Of Symbolic Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Large Language Models
Latest innovations in the field of Artificial Intelligence have made it possible to describe intelligent systems with a better and more eloquent understanding of language than ever before. With the increasing popularity and usage of Large Language Models, many tasks like text generation, automatic code generation, and text summarization have become easily achievable. When combined with the power of Symbolic Artificial Intelligence, these large language models hold a lot of potential in solving complex problems. Such a framework called SymbolicAI has been developed by Marius-Constantin Dinu, a current Ph.D. student and an ML researcher who used the strengths of LLMs to build software applications.
Applied AI Isn't the Future; It's the Present
Instead of giving in to fear, we need to look at how applied AI can help us.
The Era of AI and The Spatial Web: What It All Means - Part 1
Deep Learning Language Models vs. Cognitive Science. The pioneering goal of Artificial Intelligence has been to understand how humans think. The original idea was to merge intellectual and computer contributions to learn about cognition. In the 1990s, a shift took place from a knowledge-driven AI approach to a data-driven AI...
