Read full article on original website
Related
luther.edu
Luther College to host Black History Month event series
Luther College invites everyone to recognize Black History Month this February by attending a series of events on campus. The series kicks off with international music performances with a Language Day workshop and several speakers to follow including the Black History Month Distinguished Lecture. All events are free to the public with no charge for admission.
kchanews.com
New Charges Added Against Former Charles City Resident Charged with Murder
Additional charges have been filed against a former Charles City resident accused of killing a New Hampton man. 26-year-old Sayvonne Jordan of Elma faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza, who was last seen leaving New Hampton to visit a friend in Elma on October 20th. According to the criminal complaint, Jordan allegedly killed Esparza the same day at a residence in Elma.
Comments / 0