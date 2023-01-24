Read full article on original website
Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation
A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
natureworldnews.com
Powerful 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Indonesia [Developing Story]
An earthquake struck western Indonesia on Monday, January 16. Seismological experts said the intensity of the tremor range 6.0. This is a developing story and initial reports suggest there were no immediate casualties from the natural disaster with no tsunami alert issued yet by both local and international authorities. In...
Massive 7.6 earthquake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia
JAKARTA, Indonesia — A powerful deep-sea earthquake damaged village buildings in a lightly populated island chain in eastern Indonesia early Tuesday, and its substantial shaking was widely felt in northern Australia. Two school buildings and 15 houses were damaged in the Tanimbar islands, with one of the homes heavily damaged and three moderately damaged. Only one injured resident was reported. “Local residents felt strong tremors for three to five seconds. There was panic when the quake shook so the residents left their houses,” Abdul Muhari, spokesperson of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said in a statement, citing the local agency. The epicenter of...
watchers.news
Very strong and shallow M7.0 earthquake hits northern Molucca Sea, Indonesia
A very strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS hit the northern Molucca Sea, Indonesia at 06:06 UTC on January 18, 2023 (15:06 LT). The agency is reporting a depth of 48 km (29.8 miles). BMKG is reporting M7.1 at a depth of 64 km (39.7 miles); EMSC reporting M7.1 at a depth of 60 km (37.3 miles).
watchers.news
Shallow M5.6 earthquake hits western Nepal, killing 1 person and injuring 2
At least one person was killed and two others were injured when an M5.6 earthquake hit the Bajura district in western Nepal at 08:58 UTC (14:43 LT) on Tuesday, January 25, 2023. The USGS registered it at a depth of 25 km (15 miles). EMSC is reporting M5.6 at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).
natureworldnews.com
Could Recent Cascadia Earthquakes in California Herald "The Big One," Long Overdue Catastrophic Seismic Activity?
Recent Cascadia Earthquakes felt in California have sparked discussions and speculation that they may be the precursor to the long-overdue catastrophic seismic activity known as "the Big One." Some claim that the recent earthquakes that shook Northern California are stark warnings of even stronger ones to come. Experts from different...
natureworldnews.com
Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Indonesia; Tremor Felt in Northern Australia
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Banda Sea, Indonesia, as reported on the early morning of Tuesday, January 10, causing powerful seismic waves in some provinces of Indonesia and a part of northern Australia. There were no immediate reports of fatalities but the tremor cause the injury of at...
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest earthquake would damage at least 8 states
Experts agree that the New Madrid earthquake zone in the Midwest is a ticking time bomb. It’s due to the fact that the New Madrid faults aren’t embedded in hard rock, but soft sediment. “The geology here makes it very susceptible to a large area of impact and...
The safest place in the world to live is across the ocean: This country ranks most peaceful
The safest place in the world is Iceland, according to the Global Peace Index. With low crime, military presence and high safety, Iceland ranks best.
‘It’s the Apocalypse’: Thousands Flee As This Holy Himalayan Town Sinks Into the Ground
“Earthquakes and cracks on walls are normal in the mountains. We’re used to it,” said Santosh, as dark clouds rumbled in the sky above. Behind him, a small temple is broken to pieces. “But I’ve never seen anything like this before. This isn’t normal. It’s the apocalypse.”
studyfinds.org
First ‘Americans’ from prehistoric age interbred with cavepeople in Siberia 7,500 years ago
LEIPZIG, Germany — The first “Americans” on Earth likely interbred with prehistoric cavepeople living in Siberia up to 7,500 years ago, a new genetic study reveals. They migrated more than 4,000 miles, sharing genes through sex, according to an international team, based in Germany. The evidence comes from ancient genomes of 10 individuals whose skeletal and dental remains have been unearthed across the frozen wasteland of Russia.
Brutality of prehistoric life revealed by Europe's bog bodies
Bodies were buried in bogs across northern Europe for thousands of years. Archaeologists have undertaken the first comprehensive study of more than 1,000 bog bodies found across Ireland, Scotland, England, the Netherlands, Germany and Scandinavia and uncovered some intriguing findings.
natureworldnews.com
Solar Storm Alert: X-Class Solar Flare Could Hit Earth with Power Equivalent to Billion Hydrogen Bombs
A solar storm alert has been issued by astronomers after a massive explosion occurred on the far side of the Sun last week, releasing an X-class solar flare with a reported power similar to billion hydrogen bombs. The approaching space weather event could result in a geomagnetic storm and radio...
