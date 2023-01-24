Jacksonville City Council Considers Online Business Permits and Licenses and Honors Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Calhoun County, AL – Cherokee County picks up defense in second half, pulls away from White Plains to stay unbeaten in area; Wildcats hope to clinch third in area Thursday. Cherokee County turned up the defense in the second half and beat White Plains 52-34 in Class 4A, Area 10 play Friday. The Warriors held White Plains to 11 second-half points, four while pulling away in the third quarter. “I think we were a little undisciplined early on and, I don’t know, didn’t have the right mindset coming in,” Cherokee County coach Richard Barton said. “They were hitting shots, we were overplaying, and they were backdooring us and getting good looks, so our defense was a little flat, and that kind of showed in the first half. “We were able to pick it up a little bit in the third.”

