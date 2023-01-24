ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Are Social Security Payments at Risk if the U.S. Defaults on Its Debt?

By Sarah Hansen, Julia Glum
Money
Money
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYr3D_0kPt1mIx00
Money; Getty Images

Alarm bells are ringing in Washington. The United States recently hit its debt limit — the cap on how much money the federal government is allowed to borrow to pay for all its financial obligations, including Social Security and Medicare payments, salaries for the military, tax refunds and more.

The Treasury Department has already begun taking “extraordinary measures” to ensure the country can keep making payments, though Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that it is difficult to know how long those measures will last. If lawmakers cannot agree to raise the debt limit and increase the amount of money the U.S. can borrow, the country runs the risk of defaulting on its debt — something that has never happened before.

Without an agreement in the currently divided Congress, experts are predicting a default could come as early as this summer. Some are already sounding the alarm about potential disruptions to Social Security payments.

Here’s what you need to know.

Make sure your hard-earned money is protected with a Gold IRA

Gold IRAs help you protect your investments by providing the asset diversification and stability you need. Click on your state to get started.

Will Social Security payments stop if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

First and most importantly, Social Security recipients are “going to get paid in full,” Donald Marron, director of economic policy initiatives at the Urban Institute, tells Money.

The question isn’t about whether Social Security benefits will be paid at all, he adds. The question is whether those payments — which go out to 66 million people every month — will be delayed or disrupted.

But Jason Fitchner, chief economist at the Bipartisan Policy Center, says even a delay is unlikely. “Social Security has sufficient income and assets to pay benefits,” he says, and the Treasury Department could access cash in other ways.

If there is a delay, Fitchner adds, it would likely only be a matter of days, not weeks.

Social Security is already a sensitive topic in Washington — some within the Republican party have proposed cuts to Social Security and Medicare as part of negotiations to raise the debt limit — which leads Marron to say “there would be strong pressure to make [Social Security] payments.”

He adds that while there’s certainly a “risk of delay” stemming from technical complications at the Treasury Department, among other factors, it’s more likely that lawmakers will reach a deal to raise the debt limit at the last moment, as they have many times before.

How would a U.S. default affect you?

A disruption in Social Security payments would undoubtedly mean hardship for some. The average monthly Social Security check is worth $1,827 this year, according to the Social Security Administration, and a delay in receiving that money could be disruptive for many of the nation's retirees.

“Even a short delay in the payment of Social Security benefits would be a burden for the millions of Americans who rely on their earned benefits to pay for out-of-pocket health care expenses, food, rent and utilities,” the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare said in a recent statement.

A default could also mean delays for other government payments like SNAP benefits (aka food stamps) and federal employee salaries, as well as complications stemming from disruptions and even shutdowns at certain agencies, Fitchner says.

That’s not to mention the larger economic repercussions: “I would worry about the economic calamity that could result from a partial government shutdown,” Fitchner adds, like losses in the stock market decline and a possible recession.

Ad

To prepare for a recession, you may want to boost your emergency fund

Opening a Savings Account to start an emergency fund makes a lot of sense for moments like these. Click below to get started.

How should you prepare for a possible default?

If you’re worried about cash flow in the future, now is a great time to prioritize your emergency fund. Experts generally recommend keeping between three and six months of expenses in a separate savings account to help you cope with unexpected financial burdens.

It’s also a good time to take a look at your investments and make sure your portfolio is aligned with your risk tolerance. With a potential recession on the horizon, it’s also a good idea to keep a close eye on your budget, find places you can trim your spending and prioritize paying down debt.

Ad

With a High-Yield Savings Account, putting money aside just got easier

If the idea of securing your future makes you stressed, let a High-Yield Savings Account put you at ease. Open your account today — it's as easy as clicking below.

The Year Social Security Will Run Out of Money Just Changed (for the Better)

Comments / 6

Related
Money

Here's When Social Security Recipients Start Getting Bigger Checks

After inflation pushed prices higher and higher in 2022, there was a silver lining for more than 70 million Social Security recipients: Their monthly benefits checks would get the biggest increase in four decades in 2023. The first batch of the larger Social Security payments is being sent this week....
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Washington Examiner

Manchin claims McCarthy said Social Security and Medicare cuts are off the table

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) privately agreed that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table when it comes to raising the debt ceiling, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters Wednesday. Manchin and McCarthy held a private meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss raising the debt ceiling, which needs...
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
msn.com

Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023

In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: First payments for February worth up to $4,194 arriving in 13 days

Select recipients of Social Security retirement money only need to wait a little less than two weeks before they receive their monthly payment of up to $4,194 next month. The retirement benefits from the Social Security Administration are issued to recipients in waves of three, with payments beginning on the second Wednesday of the month. The first payment, scheduled for Feb. 8, will be for recipients who were born between the 1st and 10th of a month, according to the administration's calendar.
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
msn.com

Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs

Slide 1 of 12: Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here’s a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
The US Sun

Americans to get monthly direct payments of $300 for two years under payout ‘lottery’ – see if you’re eligible

ANOTHER group of Americans is in line to get $300 in monthly payments for two years through a lottery selection process in 2023. The universal basic income (UBI) program, known as YS EQUITY, is being funded by a private donor, Yellow Springs Community Foundation, as well as by federal money provided under the American Rescue Plan Act.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive

The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
The Saginaw News

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
Money

Money

23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy