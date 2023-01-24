ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

thereminder.com

Council hears foes of Whitney Ave. rezoning, sets vote date

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Neighbors who spoke at a public hearing on rezoning a parcel on Whitney Avenue were unanimously against the proposal, but the Planning Board has given it a positive recommendation and the Town Council plans to vote on Feb. 6. More than 50 audience members packed the...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Greenfield residents skeptical of police overnight shift plan

Susan Worgaftik felt stunned at last week’s city council meeting. Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh told councilors and the public that overnight policing patrols were suddenly due to end in the city starting Feb. 1, but a week later, he came back and said a new plan means there will only be a four-hour gap in policing.
GREENFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee School Committee postpones vote for next school superintendent

CHICOPEE — The School Committee postponed its vote to decide the next Chicopee school superintendent until Jan. 31. Mayor John L. Vieau said he recommended that the decision be postponed for further deliberation because the committee is considering three highly qualified candidates and it’s one of the biggest decisions a school committee member must make.
CHICOPEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Taxi Service Could Face Suspension

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The police chief is asking the City Council to suspend the license for OTT Taxi over a number of violations of city ordinance. Police Chief Jason Wood told the council at a public hearing on Tuesday night that the taxi service had registered vehicles improperly, that owner John Lord was stopped with a fare and later seen driving taxis despite having a license restriction and that a 16-year-old driver had been stopped by police and found to have a suspended license.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
westernmassnews.com

DESE accepts accepts surrender of Chicopee’s Paulo Freire Social Justice School

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Last week, the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School Board of Trustees voted to surrender its charter effective June 30th. On Tuesday, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to accept the surrender. Paulo Freire Justice Charter School opened its Chicopee location 6 years ago...
CHICOPEE, MA
Journal Inquirer

Suffield church plans changed after complaints

SUFFIELD — In response to criticism from neighboring residents, a developer proposing to turn a former church on South Main Street into apartments brought a revised plan to the Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night. The developer proposed reducing the number of apartments planned for the former St. Joseph’s...
SUFFIELD, CT
FireRescue1

3 Mass. firefighters sue city, fire commission over alleged retaliation

WESTFIELD, Mass. —Three firefighters in the Westfield Fire Department are suing the city and its fire commission, alleging retaliation after being terminated in 2019. Last year, the state ordered the city to rescind the three firefighter’s terminations and found that they engaged in lawful work activity when they cooperated with a Massachusetts State Police investigation into then-Deputy Chief Patrick Egloff.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

As vandals burn LGBTQ pride flags, Westfield neighbors want police patrol

It wasn’t the first time this Westfield family woke up to an empty space on their front porch where rainbow colors should have been flying. As of last week, it wasn’t even the second time, or the third — the same South Maple St. address has been hit five times over the past year, with thieves snatching the family’s LGBTQ pride flags off of their property under the cover of darkness and hoodies, then burning them afterwards.
WESTFIELD, MA
wasteadvantagemag.com

Springfield, MA Mayor Sarno and PBRM Director Sullivan Announce Clean Sweep Initiative with Roca – Expansion of Citywide Anti-Litter Campaign and Clean City Initiative

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management (PBRM) Patrick Sullivan and Joseph Furnari, Director of Roca Chelsea announced the Clean Sweep Initiative, an expansion of the citywide anti-litter campaign. Roca, through a transitional employment work crew program contract, will partner with the city of Springfield Parks and Recreation Department for the Clean Sweep Initiative that will complement the Clean City Initiative that is already in place to assist in responding to litter and trash concerns across the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Springfield looks to join energy aggregation program as resident's electric bills skyrocket this winter

The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is looking to join a program that could lead to lower energy bills for residents and businesses. Springfield is soliciting bids for a consultant to manage a community choice energy aggregation program where the city would use its bulk purchasing ability to leverage competitive rates for electricity used by residents and small businesses that could save money and source more renewable energy.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

