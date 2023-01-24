Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
Related
thereminder.com
Council hears foes of Whitney Ave. rezoning, sets vote date
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Neighbors who spoke at a public hearing on rezoning a parcel on Whitney Avenue were unanimously against the proposal, but the Planning Board has given it a positive recommendation and the Town Council plans to vote on Feb. 6. More than 50 audience members packed the...
Greenfield residents skeptical of police overnight shift plan
Susan Worgaftik felt stunned at last week’s city council meeting. Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh told councilors and the public that overnight policing patrols were suddenly due to end in the city starting Feb. 1, but a week later, he came back and said a new plan means there will only be a four-hour gap in policing.
Springfield Mayor supports city retirees cost of living increase
The Springfield Retirement Board has decided to approve a new local option to increase the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for Springfield city retirees.
Westfield Youth Commission seeks teens to share social, cultural, recreational needs
WESTFIELD — Youth between the ages of 12 and 19 may still apply to serve on the Youth Commission, a city-chartered committee charged with identifying the need for social, cultural and recreational activities for the youth of the city, and to provide information on programs providing such activities. The...
Chicopee School Committee postpones vote for next school superintendent
CHICOPEE — The School Committee postponed its vote to decide the next Chicopee school superintendent until Jan. 31. Mayor John L. Vieau said he recommended that the decision be postponed for further deliberation because the committee is considering three highly qualified candidates and it’s one of the biggest decisions a school committee member must make.
David Ciampi announces mayoral run for the city of Springfield
Another candidate has emerged for a mayoral run in the city Springfield.
Southwick slates hearing for business subdivision at former ‘Carvana’ site
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Planning Board will host a public hearing next month on plans for a non-residential subdivision at 686 College Highway, the property where Carvana had controversially proposed a vehicle processing facility in 2021. The plan submitted by Indus Land Development MA resembles a preliminary plan the...
Justin Hurst hosts event to kickoff Springfield mayoral campaign
A Springfield city councilor has kicked-off his campaign for mayor.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Taxi Service Could Face Suspension
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The police chief is asking the City Council to suspend the license for OTT Taxi over a number of violations of city ordinance. Police Chief Jason Wood told the council at a public hearing on Tuesday night that the taxi service had registered vehicles improperly, that owner John Lord was stopped with a fare and later seen driving taxis despite having a license restriction and that a 16-year-old driver had been stopped by police and found to have a suspended license.
Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport will hold public hearing on noise compatibility report
WESTFIELD – Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport will host a public hearing on Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at Westfield Intermediate School, 350 Southampton Road, for review of a draft noise compatibility program. The 70-page report is available from the city’s website, cityofwestfield.org. The hearing can also be attended virtually...
westernmassnews.com
DESE accepts accepts surrender of Chicopee’s Paulo Freire Social Justice School
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Last week, the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School Board of Trustees voted to surrender its charter effective June 30th. On Tuesday, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to accept the surrender. Paulo Freire Justice Charter School opened its Chicopee location 6 years ago...
Suffield church plans changed after complaints
SUFFIELD — In response to criticism from neighboring residents, a developer proposing to turn a former church on South Main Street into apartments brought a revised plan to the Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night. The developer proposed reducing the number of apartments planned for the former St. Joseph’s...
FireRescue1
3 Mass. firefighters sue city, fire commission over alleged retaliation
WESTFIELD, Mass. —Three firefighters in the Westfield Fire Department are suing the city and its fire commission, alleging retaliation after being terminated in 2019. Last year, the state ordered the city to rescind the three firefighter’s terminations and found that they engaged in lawful work activity when they cooperated with a Massachusetts State Police investigation into then-Deputy Chief Patrick Egloff.
As vandals burn LGBTQ pride flags, Westfield neighbors want police patrol
It wasn’t the first time this Westfield family woke up to an empty space on their front porch where rainbow colors should have been flying. As of last week, it wasn’t even the second time, or the third — the same South Maple St. address has been hit five times over the past year, with thieves snatching the family’s LGBTQ pride flags off of their property under the cover of darkness and hoodies, then burning them afterwards.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Springfield, MA Mayor Sarno and PBRM Director Sullivan Announce Clean Sweep Initiative with Roca – Expansion of Citywide Anti-Litter Campaign and Clean City Initiative
Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management (PBRM) Patrick Sullivan and Joseph Furnari, Director of Roca Chelsea announced the Clean Sweep Initiative, an expansion of the citywide anti-litter campaign. Roca, through a transitional employment work crew program contract, will partner with the city of Springfield Parks and Recreation Department for the Clean Sweep Initiative that will complement the Clean City Initiative that is already in place to assist in responding to litter and trash concerns across the city.
Chicopee Fire Department swears in new recruits
The city of Chicopee swears-in three new firefighters and promotes three others Wednesday.
wamc.org
Springfield looks to join energy aggregation program as resident's electric bills skyrocket this winter
The city of Springfield, Massachusetts is looking to join a program that could lead to lower energy bills for residents and businesses. Springfield is soliciting bids for a consultant to manage a community choice energy aggregation program where the city would use its bulk purchasing ability to leverage competitive rates for electricity used by residents and small businesses that could save money and source more renewable energy.
Westfield using $50K from state to study electric future at Barnes Airport
WESTFIELD — The City Council voted on Jan. 19 to accept a $50,000 Community Compact Best Practices grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Administration and Finance to develop a study to evaluate airport infrastructure. “This is a fascinating one,” said Councilor Richard Sullivan in introducing the grant that...
Harvard woman Mary Anderson was fatally shot by ex-boyfriend, authorities conclude
Authorities in Vermont have released a final update in the homicide case of 23-year-old Harvard woman Mary Anderson, who was found dead in July 2022 inside her blue Toyota Tacoma truck, which had been sought as part of an investigation into her disappearance, on Elliot Street in Vermont. According to...
Two Central Mass. postal workers charged with theft face sentencing
WORCESTER — A former supervisor at Worcester's main post office on East Central Street, who pleaded guilty to stealing packages that contained drugs, has been scheduled for Feb. 2. Kevin Dombroski, 43, of Worcester, pleaded guilty to eight charges of mail theft Aug. 30, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins....
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0