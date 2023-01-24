ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MiddleEasy

Sage Northcutt Explains What Has Kept Him Out Of The Cage Since 2019

Back in 2015, Sage Northcutt burst onto the UFC scene and immediately began to turn heads. At the time, Northcutt was thought of as the next big superstar in the sport. He had grown up doing martial arts and was a very talented fighter. His looks and personality began to draw the attention of the fans and the UFC quickly jumped on the bandwagon. Northcutt was promoted heavily during his early UFC days and at first, he rose to the challenge. In 2018 he decided not to renew his contract with the UFC and sought free agency. After signing with ONE Championship, he was injured and has not fought since 2019. Now Northcutt is healed up and ready to make his return to the cage.
COLORADO STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Robeisy Ramírez vs Isaac Dogboe for interim WBO belt

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez will lock horns with Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe in a 12-round showdown for the vacant interim WBO featherweight world title Saturday, April 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. In the eight-round co-feature, Puerto Rican sensation...
TULSA, OK
OnlyHomers

Rising Young Boxer Tragically Dies

Tragedy has struck the boxing world after a rising young star in the sport died at the age of 15 following a car accident that left him fighting for his life at the hospital for several days.
MiddleEasy

Marlon Vera Says Islam Makhachev is The ‘Real Deal’ After Walking Through Charles Oliveira: ‘He Just Controls You’

Marlon Vera believes Islam Makhachev is the real deal after the Dagestani destroyer smashed submission specialist Charles Oliveira. Makhachev captured the UFC lightweight title in spectacular fashion, submitting one of the promotion’s most prolific finishers at UFC 280 in October. Next, Makhachev will attempt to capture the No. 1 pound-for-pound raking as he defends his title against reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski on February 11. Ahead of the champion vs. champion clash down under, bantamweight contender Marlon Vera shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev and the UFC 284 headliner with Helen Yee.
The Ring Magazine

Azat Hovhannisyan and Luis Nery set to clash in WBC 122-pound title eliminator on Feb. 18

Ring-rated junior featherweights Luis “Pantera” Nery and Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan, two of the most aggressive fighters in the 122-pound division, will face off in a 12-round WBC eliminator on Saturday, February 18, Golden Boy Promotions announced on Wednesday. Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KOs), a former title...
Boxing Scene

Artur Beterbiev on Dmitry Bivol: 'Of Course, I Want This Fight'

Artur Beterbiev finally expressed some enthusiasm for one of the most intriguing matchups in boxing. The WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight champion Russia has usually responded to queries about fighting countryman Dmitry Bivol, the WBA titlist, for the undisputed championship with brusque indifference. But in a recent interview, Beterbiev...
Yardbarker

Alexandre Pantoja Hopes Brandon Moreno Doesn’t Try to Avoid Trilogy Bout

As a reserve fighter for the UFC 283 co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja was one of the first people to congratulate Brandon Moreno. backstage after the Mexican fighter regained the flyweight title in Rio de Janeiro last weekend with a victory over Deiveson Figueiredo. The tone of that interaction quickly changed,...
worldboxingnews.net

Benavidez vs Plant takes Vegas PPV date eyed for Wilder vs Ruiz

Premier Boxing Champions confirmed David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant for the Pay Per View date initially eyed for the Wilder vs Ruiz heavyweight bout. World Boxing News reported in 2022 that Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. only needed a mark on the calendar to be confirmed. However, the fight...
MMA Fighting

Sage Northcutt explains lengthy absence from MMA

For many MMA fans, their last look at Sage Northcutt was him face-down on the canvas, the victim of a brutal punch from an opponent far heavier and more experienced in combat sports. The effects of that punch would linger long after the 2019 bout, his debut in ONE Championship....
Boxing Scene

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant Official - March 25, MGM Grand, Showtime PPV

Undefeated former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion David “El Bandera Roja’’ Benavidez and former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant will meet in a high-stakes, 12-round showdown to settle their long-simmering feud live on SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Conor McGregor Management Firm Warns Others Against Working With Manny Pacquiao Amidst Legal Battle

Paradigm Sports Management, which represents Conor McGregor, warned other promoters and organizations against teaming up with Manny Pacquiao as their legal battle rages on. Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest star of all time in professional mixed martial arts competition. His rise to popularity helped elevate the UFC and the sport as a whole to the next level. He dominates the list of top-ten highest-selling UFC pay-per-views, with eight entries, including all of the top five. Besides his tremendous success in MMA, ‘The Notorious’ also holds the honor of being the second-highest-grossing combat sports PPV of all time with legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather.
Boxing Scene

Alexis Rocha: We've Tried To Get Former Champs To Fight Us; Things Just Fall Through

Several goals are in place this year for Alexis Rocha. Among them is to win his first major title. The hope along the way is to face and beat a former champion or at least a past title challenger. For now, Rocha settles for Ghana’s George Ashie, a late replacement for Anthony ‘Juice’ Young whom the streaking contender faces in a DAZN-streamed main event this Saturday from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
INGLEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy