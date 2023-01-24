Read full article on original website
Sage Northcutt Explains What Has Kept Him Out Of The Cage Since 2019
Back in 2015, Sage Northcutt burst onto the UFC scene and immediately began to turn heads. At the time, Northcutt was thought of as the next big superstar in the sport. He had grown up doing martial arts and was a very talented fighter. His looks and personality began to draw the attention of the fans and the UFC quickly jumped on the bandwagon. Northcutt was promoted heavily during his early UFC days and at first, he rose to the challenge. In 2018 he decided not to renew his contract with the UFC and sought free agency. After signing with ONE Championship, he was injured and has not fought since 2019. Now Northcutt is healed up and ready to make his return to the cage.
Ex-middleweight champ Luke Rockhold leaves UFC, will fight on
Citing the need for a new challenge, retired former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold, 38, and UFC have parted ways so that the fighter can resume fighting under another promotion.
Sage Northcutt looking for several fights this year ahead of ONE Championship comeback
Sage Northcutt is looking to make up for lost time. The American was once one of the darlings of the UFC having been discovered fighting on LFA on an episode of Dana White’s Lookin’ for a Fight. He was soon offered a UFC contract as a teenager and amassed a 6-2 record inside the Octagon before signing with ONE Championship in 2018.
worldboxingnews.net
Robeisy Ramírez vs Isaac Dogboe for interim WBO belt
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez will lock horns with Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe in a 12-round showdown for the vacant interim WBO featherweight world title Saturday, April 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. In the eight-round co-feature, Puerto Rican sensation...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Jamahal Hill, Brandon Moreno, Oscar De La Hoya, Sage Northcutt and Todd Duffee
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest episode of On The Nose. 2:15 p.m.:...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: I'm Gonna Beat The F--- Out Of Caleb Plant And I'm Very Excited To Say That
There was a time when David Benavidez wanted nothing more than to land a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, if only for a shot to reclaim his old WBC title. The former two-time super middleweight titlist will now gladly settle for the next best thing—a chance to silence a longtime divisional rival.
Rising Young Boxer Tragically Dies
Tragedy has struck the boxing world after a rising young star in the sport died at the age of 15 following a car accident that left him fighting for his life at the hospital for several days.
sportszion.com
“Dumbest idea in sports history” Ex-UFC fighter Chael Sonnen takes jab at Tyson Fury over his bout offer to Francis Ngannou
There has been talking of a bout between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, but Chael Patrick Sonnen thinks their proposed terms and conditions are ridiculous and that the fight shouldn’t go ahead that way at all. Francis Ngannou, who recently announced his departure from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC),...
Marlon Vera Says Islam Makhachev is The ‘Real Deal’ After Walking Through Charles Oliveira: ‘He Just Controls You’
Marlon Vera believes Islam Makhachev is the real deal after the Dagestani destroyer smashed submission specialist Charles Oliveira. Makhachev captured the UFC lightweight title in spectacular fashion, submitting one of the promotion’s most prolific finishers at UFC 280 in October. Next, Makhachev will attempt to capture the No. 1 pound-for-pound raking as he defends his title against reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski on February 11. Ahead of the champion vs. champion clash down under, bantamweight contender Marlon Vera shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev and the UFC 284 headliner with Helen Yee.
The Ring Magazine
Azat Hovhannisyan and Luis Nery set to clash in WBC 122-pound title eliminator on Feb. 18
Ring-rated junior featherweights Luis “Pantera” Nery and Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan, two of the most aggressive fighters in the 122-pound division, will face off in a 12-round WBC eliminator on Saturday, February 18, Golden Boy Promotions announced on Wednesday. Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KOs), a former title...
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev on Dmitry Bivol: 'Of Course, I Want This Fight'
Artur Beterbiev finally expressed some enthusiasm for one of the most intriguing matchups in boxing. The WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight champion Russia has usually responded to queries about fighting countryman Dmitry Bivol, the WBA titlist, for the undisputed championship with brusque indifference. But in a recent interview, Beterbiev...
Yardbarker
Alexandre Pantoja Hopes Brandon Moreno Doesn’t Try to Avoid Trilogy Bout
As a reserve fighter for the UFC 283 co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja was one of the first people to congratulate Brandon Moreno. backstage after the Mexican fighter regained the flyweight title in Rio de Janeiro last weekend with a victory over Deiveson Figueiredo. The tone of that interaction quickly changed,...
worldboxingnews.net
Benavidez vs Plant takes Vegas PPV date eyed for Wilder vs Ruiz
Premier Boxing Champions confirmed David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant for the Pay Per View date initially eyed for the Wilder vs Ruiz heavyweight bout. World Boxing News reported in 2022 that Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. only needed a mark on the calendar to be confirmed. However, the fight...
MMA Fighting
Sage Northcutt explains lengthy absence from MMA
For many MMA fans, their last look at Sage Northcutt was him face-down on the canvas, the victim of a brutal punch from an opponent far heavier and more experienced in combat sports. The effects of that punch would linger long after the 2019 bout, his debut in ONE Championship....
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant Official - March 25, MGM Grand, Showtime PPV
Undefeated former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion David “El Bandera Roja’’ Benavidez and former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant will meet in a high-stakes, 12-round showdown to settle their long-simmering feud live on SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Conor McGregor Management Firm Warns Others Against Working With Manny Pacquiao Amidst Legal Battle
Paradigm Sports Management, which represents Conor McGregor, warned other promoters and organizations against teaming up with Manny Pacquiao as their legal battle rages on. Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest star of all time in professional mixed martial arts competition. His rise to popularity helped elevate the UFC and the sport as a whole to the next level. He dominates the list of top-ten highest-selling UFC pay-per-views, with eight entries, including all of the top five. Besides his tremendous success in MMA, ‘The Notorious’ also holds the honor of being the second-highest-grossing combat sports PPV of all time with legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather.
Boxing Scene
Alexis Rocha: We've Tried To Get Former Champs To Fight Us; Things Just Fall Through
Several goals are in place this year for Alexis Rocha. Among them is to win his first major title. The hope along the way is to face and beat a former champion or at least a past title challenger. For now, Rocha settles for Ghana’s George Ashie, a late replacement for Anthony ‘Juice’ Young whom the streaking contender faces in a DAZN-streamed main event this Saturday from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
CBS Sports
Bellator MMA schedule for 2023: Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko, Yaroslav Amosov vs. Logan Storley on tap
Bellator MMA is ready to kick off a massive 2023 campaign with a bang. The promotion already has five events on the books for the first half of the year, but it all begins with a showcase event on CBS. Ryan Bader will put his heavyweight crown on the line...
