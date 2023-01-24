Read full article on original website
Ozark County Times
Dora falls to Seymour
The Dora Falcons lost to Seymour on Friday, 72-36, while the Lady Falcons fell to Mountain Grove on Thursday, 47-39. Dora’s girls were scheduled to host Norwood on Jan. 31, while the boys will travel to Bakersfield on that evening.
Ozark County Times
Bakersfield Lions take first in Houston tourney
The Bakersfield Lions won first place in the Houston Tournament this past week, beating Cabool 72-44 in the first round and routing Couch in the championship game 84-48. The Lions are 13-4 on the year. Shown are, front row, from left, Morris Collins, Ethan Cotter, Levi Hodgson, Bodie Hardin, Mason Bean and CJ Carey. Back row, coach James Denton, Connor Jones, Bo Bean, Case Lashley, Cooper Massey, AJ Hensley, Jesse Tackitt, Kyden Alvarado and Coach Andrew Eckman.
Ozark County Times
Joyce Nadine House, 93
Funeral services for (Joyce) Nadine House, 93, of Willow Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in the Langston Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home in West Plains. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to service time. Interment will immediately follow at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery in Pomona.
ksgf.com
Power Outages Still A Problem Wednesday Night
(KTTS News) — Several thousand people remained without power Wednesday night. Utility crews made good progress restoring power during the day after heavy snow stopped falling. By 9 p.m. Wednesday, about 4,100 customers in Howell County were still in the dark. About 1,100 customers in Texas County were without...
KYTV
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
Ozark County Times
G’ville School hires new JH/HS principal; Hall accepts position at Mansfield
The Gainesville School District has announced that it has hired Dr. Richard Wylie as the 7th - 12th grade principal for next school year, 2023-24. Wylie is essentially trading positions with current Gainesville principal Clint Hall, who has accepted the position of Mansfield School superintendent, the position Wylie is currently holding.
Thousands without power in northern Arkansas
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. One of the hardest-hit counties includes Stone County. The utility company Entergy has over 8,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Along the northern state line, Carroll, Boone and […]
KTLO
More snow to come Tuesday night
Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
Secluded $3 million Ozark estate overlooks Finley River
OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
KTLO
Fire damages barn west of golf course
A fire Thursday morning caused damage to a barn just west of Big Creek Golf and Country Club. No injuries were reported from the blaze at 3558 Highway 62 West. According to a report from the Mountain Home Fire Department, the alarm came in just after 8. Ten personnel were on the scene for nearly an hour with an engine company, two tankers and three support vehicles, and six other firefighters were on standby.
KTLO
Power outages continue throughout Twin Lakes Area
Widespread power outages continue throughout the Twin Lakes Area following Tuesday night’s snowfall, and for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, that number was at just under 29,000 at 4:40 Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a statement from the cooperative:. “North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors are working to restore electricity...
KTLO
Twin Lakes Area to see nearly 1/2 foot of snow
The Twin Lakes Area could be seeing nearly a half-foot of snow, if not more, beginning Tuesday night. A winter storm warning will be in effect for north central Arkansas from noon Tuesday through 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri from 4 Tuesday afternoon through 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri from 6 Tuesday evening through noon Wednesday.
Kait 8
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather. According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down. Many vehicles...
“Several jacked-knifed 18-wheelers” Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns the public to avoid Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring due to stuck vehicles. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, several jack-knifed 18-wheelers have Highway 63 blocked. The post says several more are stuck at Taylor Cemetery Rd. and in Mammoth. […]
Road crews prepare for heavy amounts of snow in Branson and northwest Arkansas
BRANSON, Mo. — People in Branson and further south in northwest Arkansas are preparing to see the highest snow totals from a storm heading their way. Road clearing crews said, this time around, they have their eyes on how to deal with the multiple inches of snow. “Depending on the forecast, we’re hearing anywhere from […]
KTLO
Local snow totals triple previous daily record
Heavy snowfall over the last 24 hours has caused a previous snow total record to be broken. A snow total of nine inches has been recorded at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The previous record set in 1978 was a snow total of three inches.
Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
Ozark County Times
Times designing ads for The Real Ozarks
The cover of last year’s The Real Ozarks featured a man kayaking on the North Fork of the White River. The Times is currently looking for photos to consider for the cover of this year’s edition. Email photos taken in Ozark County to Editor Jessi Dreckman at jessi@ozarkcountytimes.com or bring them by the Times office during regular business hours.
houstonherald.com
Willow Springs man hurt in U.S. 60 accident Tuesday evening
A Willow Springs man was injured Tuesday night in a crash on U.S. 60 west of Highway FF in Carter County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an eastbound 2018 Ford Focus driven by Joseph R. Rixon, 39, ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
KYTV
Mountain Grove School District superintendent’s snow day announcement goes viral
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the sweet sound of no school for students in the Mountain Grove School District. Whenever superintendent Jim Dickey posts one of his snow day jingles, it means no school the next day. He says people are waiting for it when snow is in the forecast.
