Organization attends event to capture stories for first-of-its-kind archival database. Gila River Indian Community, AZ — As part of a year-long tour across the country, Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI), visited the Gila River Indian Community today to hear from Indian boarding school survivors and their descendants. The O’odham bands were most impacted by Indian boarding schools in the area, which consisted of the Gila River Indian Community, Tohono O’odham Nation, Ak-Chin Indian Community, and Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. The DOI will visit the Navajo Nation on Sunday, January 22 for the next stop of its tour. The following quote from Deborah Parker (Tulalip), CEO of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS), can be quoted in part or in full.

20 HOURS AGO