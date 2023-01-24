ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Saurabh

The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo

Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Roger Marsh

Arizona witness photographs large bright lights crossing evening sky

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Arizona witness at Bullhead City reported watching three very large, bright, white lights crossing the sky at 6:33 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
AZFamily

Helicopter circling Phoenix scans for radioactivity ahead of Super Bowl

Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
PHOENIX, AZ
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

The Day the Sun Exploded Near Alamogordo: The Plight of the Trinity Survivors Continues in 2023

Photo: Barbara Kent Center Age 13 day of the nuclear test, July 16, 1945, near Ruidoso, New MexicoPhoto byDownwinders Association. In the early morning hours of July 16, 1945, at 5:29 am a large flash in the sky was witnessed near Alamogordo, New Mexico. The early dawn became super bright. It looked as if “the sun exploded” some would say. What was the flash? The worlds first atomic bomb was detonated from atop a hundred-foot steel tower 40 miles from Alamogordo’s city center at the Alamogordo Bombing and Gunnery Range, in the Jornado del Muerto valley, New Mexico.
AZFamily

Campaign pushing people to spot signs of human trafficking ahead of Super Bowl

Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
PHOENIX, AZ
Buffalo's Fire

Statement from NABS: Indian boarding school survivors give testimony at DOI-run event at Gila River Indian Community

Organization attends event to capture stories for first-of-its-kind archival database. Gila River Indian Community, AZ — As part of a year-long tour across the country, Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI), visited the Gila River Indian Community today to hear from Indian boarding school survivors and their descendants. The O’odham bands were most impacted by Indian boarding schools in the area, which consisted of the Gila River Indian Community, Tohono O’odham Nation, Ak-Chin Indian Community, and Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. The DOI will visit the Navajo Nation on Sunday, January 22 for the next stop of its tour. The following quote from Deborah Parker (Tulalip), CEO of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS), can be quoted in part or in full.

Comments / 0

Community Policy