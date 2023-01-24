Read full article on original website
The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo
Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Arizona witness at Bullhead City reported watching three very large, bright, white lights crossing the sky at 6:33 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
"The containers were meaningless and served no purpose," said Quiroz. "It cost Arizona taxpayers almost $170 million."
Officials in Utah are looking into gunshot deaths of dozens of free-roaming horses found in a remote patch of desert that borders the Navajo Nation.
If the drought and excessive water use continues, Lake Mead could reach dead pool in the next two years and Lake Powell could soon follow.
PHOENIX — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Arizona on Thursday but won’t visit the southern border, a move that has irked but not surprised an Arizona sheriff. “We’ve come to accept it,” Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.
A New Mexico witness at Albuquerque reported watching a low-flying, oval-shaped object hovering about 100 feet off of the ground at 11:01 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'Sister Wives' fans have spent years debating the family's move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff. Now, two Brown kids have explained it. Robyn Brown was in control.
Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
Days before hinting at the mysterious announcement, Lake promised that "shocking" new evidence would overturn her 2022 loss to Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A female Mexican gray wolf has roamed beyond the endangered species’ recovery area into the more northern reaches of New Mexico, according to authorities. That has reignited a debate over whether the predators should be confined to a certain stretch of the southwestern...
The Day the Sun Exploded Near Alamogordo: The Plight of the Trinity Survivors Continues in 2023
Photo: Barbara Kent Center Age 13 day of the nuclear test, July 16, 1945, near Ruidoso, New MexicoPhoto byDownwinders Association. In the early morning hours of July 16, 1945, at 5:29 am a large flash in the sky was witnessed near Alamogordo, New Mexico. The early dawn became super bright. It looked as if “the sun exploded” some would say. What was the flash? The worlds first atomic bomb was detonated from atop a hundred-foot steel tower 40 miles from Alamogordo’s city center at the Alamogordo Bombing and Gunnery Range, in the Jornado del Muerto valley, New Mexico.
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
Statement from NABS: Indian boarding school survivors give testimony at DOI-run event at Gila River Indian Community
Organization attends event to capture stories for first-of-its-kind archival database. Gila River Indian Community, AZ — As part of a year-long tour across the country, Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI), visited the Gila River Indian Community today to hear from Indian boarding school survivors and their descendants. The O’odham bands were most impacted by Indian boarding schools in the area, which consisted of the Gila River Indian Community, Tohono O’odham Nation, Ak-Chin Indian Community, and Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. The DOI will visit the Navajo Nation on Sunday, January 22 for the next stop of its tour. The following quote from Deborah Parker (Tulalip), CEO of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS), can be quoted in part or in full.
Utah’s ‘Mighty 5’ national park visitations dropped nearly 7% in 2022 according to a KSL.com analysis of National Park Service visitation.
PHOENIX — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland stopped in Arizona Friday for her nationwide tour called “The Road to Healing,” which gives survivors of the Federal Indian boarding school system and their families a chance to share their experiences. “My ancestors, many of yours, endured the horrors...
