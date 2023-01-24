Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ozark County Times
Bakersfield Lions take first in Houston tourney
The Bakersfield Lions won first place in the Houston Tournament this past week, beating Cabool 72-44 in the first round and routing Couch in the championship game 84-48. The Lions are 13-4 on the year. Shown are, front row, from left, Morris Collins, Ethan Cotter, Levi Hodgson, Bodie Hardin, Mason Bean and CJ Carey. Back row, coach James Denton, Connor Jones, Bo Bean, Case Lashley, Cooper Massey, AJ Hensley, Jesse Tackitt, Kyden Alvarado and Coach Andrew Eckman.
Ozark County Times
Joyce Nadine House, 93
Funeral services for (Joyce) Nadine House, 93, of Willow Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in the Langston Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home in West Plains. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to service time. Interment will immediately follow at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery in Pomona.
Ozark County Times
G’ville School hires new JH/HS principal; Hall accepts position at Mansfield
The Gainesville School District has announced that it has hired Dr. Richard Wylie as the 7th - 12th grade principal for next school year, 2023-24. Wylie is essentially trading positions with current Gainesville principal Clint Hall, who has accepted the position of Mansfield School superintendent, the position Wylie is currently holding.
Ozark County Times
Annave Loftis, 85
Funeral services for Annave Loftis, 85, of Thornfield, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home chapel in Gainesville with Milan Chisam officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to service time. Burial will be in the Loftis Cemetery. Annave died Jan. 23,...
Ozark County Times
Times designing ads for The Real Ozarks
The cover of last year’s The Real Ozarks featured a man kayaking on the North Fork of the White River. The Times is currently looking for photos to consider for the cover of this year’s edition. Email photos taken in Ozark County to Editor Jessi Dreckman at jessi@ozarkcountytimes.com or bring them by the Times office during regular business hours.
Ozark County Times
State rep. files bill that would fix local sales tax mistake
Missouri State Representative Travis Smith (R-155th district) has filed a bill that would amend a law dealing with local sales tax rates that would raise the cap that counties can collect to one and a half percent, up from one-half a percent. Ozark County leaders were shocked to learn recently...
Ozark County Times
Woman charged after man says she stole his vehicle after dropping him at court
A warrant with a $1,500 cash-only bond has been issued for the arrest of Dawn Flanagan, 41, of Gainesville, in connection with a case in which she is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle. According to the probable cause statement filed in the case prepared by Ozark County Deputy...
Ozark County Times
Carter sees four probation violators and one newly indicted defendant during Jan. 18 Law Day
Circuit Judge Craig Carter processed five cases during the Jan. 18 session of Ozark County Law Day. Updates in the cases are listed here. Corbin Anderson, who pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substances in March 2018, appeared for a probation violation hearing with his attorney Joshua Brown. The judge allowed Anderson to be released directly to and from an inpatient drug treatment program. His probation was suspended. He is scheduled to return for a hearing at 9 a.m. Feb. 8.
Comments / 0