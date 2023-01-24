Circuit Judge Craig Carter processed five cases during the Jan. 18 session of Ozark County Law Day. Updates in the cases are listed here. Corbin Anderson, who pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substances in March 2018, appeared for a probation violation hearing with his attorney Joshua Brown. The judge allowed Anderson to be released directly to and from an inpatient drug treatment program. His probation was suspended. He is scheduled to return for a hearing at 9 a.m. Feb. 8.

